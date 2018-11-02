Nickel Creek Announces Reappointment of Director

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2018 - Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") announced today that Mr. Gillyeard "Gil" Leathley has been reappointed as a member of the Board of Directors (the "Board"). Prior to his departure in July 2018 for health reasons, Mr. Leathley had been a Board member since September 2016.

"On behalf of our company and shareholders, I am pleased to welcome Gil back to the Board of Nickel Creek," stated Myron Manternach, Chairman of Nickel Creek. "Gil has proven to be an integral member of Nickel Creek's Board of Directors, providing us with the benefit of his many decades of technical and operational experience and wisdom in the mining industry. We look forward to working with Gil and benefiting from his leadership and vision as we move the Company forward to capitalize on the growing demand for nickel, copper, cobalt and platinum group metals."

Mr. Leathley is Electrum's appointee to Nickel Creek's Board. Mr. Leathley has been working in the mining industry for over 55 years, starting his career as a Mine Surveyor and Industrial Engineer with the Scottish National Coal Board, working in coal, bauxite, gold and copper mines. Mr. Leathley has been involved in all aspects of project advancement, mine construction and operations overseeing the development of several major operating mines around the world on behalf of Cassiar Asbestos, Noranda Mining, International Corona Corporation, Homestake Mining Company, and NovaGold Resources Inc.

