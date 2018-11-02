Jade Leader Begins DJ Project Drilling

CALGARY, November 2, 2018 - Jade Leader Corp. (TSX-V: JADE) ("Jade Leader" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the first ever drilling program on its DJ project in Washington State, for which Jade Leader has an option to earn a 100% interest, is now underway. Drilling started with a portable core rig on October 30th, 2018 to test the full interpreted width and length of the Lode 1 Jade zone. Lode 1 was initially identified at surface through intermittent Jade outcrop and subcrop over a strike length of some 140 meters, but pre-drilling field work extended it to over 170 meters. Drill testing of the Lode 2 target is planned to immediately follow first pass Lode 1 drilling. The Company expects to report progress as drilling of each target is completed, core logged and the geological information plotted and interpreted.

The first two short drill holes completed to date on Lode 1 total 34.10 meters and have returned the information required to refine target geometry for the balance of Lode 1 drilling. The plan consists of a total of 8 holes drilled to depths of 50-60 meters on 4 sections spaced 20 to 30 meters apart. While the initial plan was to test 50 meters of strike length on Lode 1, the current plan is to extend testing over a minimum of 90 meters of strike length.

Mr. Jean-Pierre Jutras, P.Geol., President of the Company, is the Qualified Person for the Company's Jade projects as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Jean-Pierre Jutras"

Jean-Pierre Jutras

President/Director

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Except for the historical and present factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release, including words such as "expects", "projects", "plans", "anticipates" and similar expressions, are forward-looking information that represents management of Jade Leader's internal projections, expectations or beliefs concerning, among other things, future operating results and various components thereof or the economic performance of Jade Leader. The projections, estimates and beliefs contained in such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Jade Leader's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those described in Jade Leader's filings with the Canadian securities authorities. Accordingly, holders of Jade Leader shares and potential investors are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted. Jade Leader disclaims any responsibility to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Jade Leader Corp.