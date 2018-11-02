Calibre Announces Director Resignation

VANCOUVER, Nov. 02, 2018 - Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX-V: CXB) (the “Company” or “Calibre”) announces that Ms. Julie Lassonde has resigned as a director of the Company effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Ms. Lassonde for her service and contributions to the Company.



About Calibre Mining Corp.

Calibre owns a 100% interest in over 413 km2 of mineral concessions in the Mining Triangle of Northeast Nicaragua including the Primavera Gold-Copper Project and Santa Maria Gold Project. Additionally the Company has optioned to IAMGOLD (176 km2) and Centerra Gold (253 km2) concessions covering an aggregate area of 429 km2 and is party to a joint venture on the 33.6 km2 Rosita D gold-copper-silver project with Rosita Mining Corp. and Century Mining. Major shareholders of Calibre include gold producer B2Gold Corp., Pierre Lassonde and management.

Calibre Mining Corp.

Greg Smith, P.Geo.

President and CEO

For further information contact:

Ryan King

604 628-1012

www.calibremining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.