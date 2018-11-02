Durango Exploration Team Returns to Windfall Lake

Vancouver, November 2, 2018 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSX.V-DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTCQB-ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") reports that further to its news of October 25, 2018, Durango has sent its exploration team to obtain additional till samples down strike along the trend where previous gold grains were discovered at Windfall Lake.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Durango stated, "As a result of the recent success that we enjoyed in the field of having 100% of the till samples hosting visible gold, management determined it was necessary to follow up with an immediate field program. Durango's East Block of Windfall Lake claims hosts a gold trend for over 5km in length subparallel to the main fault system held by Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX.V-OSK). The exploration team plans to take additional samples along this trend to test the possible extension of the gold trend adjacent to Osisko's property. The potential to expand the structure by an additional few kilometres positions Durango toward a major discovery in the Windfall Lake Gold Camp."

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically situated group of properties totaling over 11,000 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake Gold Camp in the Abitibi Region of Quebec. The Windfall Lake gold deposit is located between Val d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada and is currently one of the highest-grade resource stage gold projects in Canada.

For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

George Aizpurua, VP of Communications

First Canadian Capital Corp.

Telephone: 416.742.5600 or 647.500.2389

Email: gaizpurua@firstcanadiancapital.com

Marcy Kiesman, CEO

Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243

Email: durangoresourcesinc@gmail.com

Website: www.durangoresourcesinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain or refer to forward-looking information based on current expectations and the impact on the Company of these events. Forward-looking information is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, commencement and completion of exploration, positive exploration results, and raising additional capital for exploration expenditures, as actual results may differ materially from forecasted results. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. For a detailed list of risks and uncertainties relating to Durango, please refer to its prospectus filed on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

