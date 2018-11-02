Crystal Lake Drills Six Holes at Newmont Lake Project

Symbol: TSX-V: CLM

VANCOUVER, Nov. 2, 2018 - Crystal Lake Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "Crystal Lake") is pleased to announce that it has completed a six-hole reverse circulation drill program at its recently optioned Newmont Lake Project in the prolific Golden Triangle. Initial assay results are expected during the second half of November.

Richard Savage, Crystal Lake President and CEO, commented: "We're elated that we were able to complete a first-pass program so late in the season at both Burgundy Ridge, never previously drilled, and the Newmont Lake gold system. Crews did an exceptional job with four holes completed at Burgundy Ridge, providing an opportunity for a new discovery, and two at Newmont Lake. Visual observations of the mineralogy in the rock chips by our geological team were very encouraging and we eagerly anticipate reporting initial assays beginning later this month."

The Newmont Lake Project is a vastly under-explored district-scale land package (436 sq. km) with multi-commodity potential in the heart of the Eskay Rift. Crystal Lake has an option to earn a 100% interest in the project from Romios Gold Resources Inc. (see September 24, 2018, news release).

Along with drilling by Crystal Lake in October, extensive surface sampling was completed by Romios crews over the summer at various targets with results pending. In addition, a review of all historical data is being carried out by Crystal Lake which is expected to lead to exciting new geological interpretations over the coming months and a dynamic 2019 exploration program.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Peter C. Lightfoot, P.Geo., a Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information in this news release under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

About Crystal Lake Mining

Crystal Lake Mining is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on building shareholder value through the discovery of new magmatic nickel sulfide deposits and other deposit types using technical excellence in exploration target development.

On behalf of The Board of Directors of Crystal Lake Mining Corp.,

Richard Savage, President & CEO

