FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Pretium Resources Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm - PVG

RADNOR, November 2, 2018 - Kaskela Law LLC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Pretium Resources Inc. ("Pretium" or the "Company") (NYSE: PVG) on behalf of purchasers of the Company's securities between July21, 2016 and September 6, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").

IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Investors who purchased Pretium's securities during the Class Period may, no later thanNovember 6, 2018, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the investor class.

Investors who purchased Pretium's securities during the Class Period and suffered a financial loss in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 - 1740, or skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, for additional information about this action and their legal rights and recovery options. Additional information about this action may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/pretium-resources/.

The shareholder class action complaint alleges that defendants made a series of false and misleading statements during the Class Period and failed to disclose material information to investors about the Company's Brucejack Project. The complaint further alleges that, as a result of the foregoing, investors purchased Pretium's securities at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period and suffered investment losses as a result of defendants' conduct.

As detailed in the complaint, on January 23, 2018, Pretium disclosed lower gold production than previously reported, and also delayed achievement of steady state gold production and operation of the grade control program. Following this news, Pretium's share price fell $2.86 per share, orover 26%, to close at $7.93 per share on January 23, 2018.

Then, on September 6, 2018, Viceroy Research published a report entitled "Pretium Resources - digging up dirt," alleging, among other things, that Pretium's "mining results have been distorted." Following this news, Pretium's share price fell an additional $0.77 per share, or approximately 10%, to close at $6.94 per share on September 6, 2018.

Investors who purchased Pretium's securities during the Class Period and suffered a financial loss in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC for additional information about this action and their legal rights and recovery options. Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in state and federal courts throughout the country. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

201 King of Prussia Road

Suite 650

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 258 - 1585

(888) 715 - 1740

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

www.kaskelalaw.com

SOURCE: Kaskela Law LLC