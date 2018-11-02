Romios Reports on Drilling on the Newmont Lake Project in the Golden Triangle of BC

Toronto, November 2, 2018 - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTC Pink: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Crystal Lake Mining Corp. ("CLM") today reported that it has completed drilling six reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes, four on the Burgundy Ridge Zone, and two on the Northwest Zone of the Newmont Lake Project in BC's Golden Triangle area. Assays of the RC drill material are pending, with results to be announced when assays are received and analysed.

CLM is undertaking this exploration program pursuant to the terms of the Letter Agreement, as set out in the Company's news release of September 24, 2018, whereby CLM can earn a 100% interest in the Company's Newmont Lake Property, which includes the Burgundy Ridge Zone.

Romios Gold Resources Inc., a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company established in 1995, is engaged in precious and base metal exploration primarily focused on gold, silver and copper on its properties in the Golden Triangle area, northwestern British Columbia. In addition to the properties in the Golden Triangle area, Romios holds a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake property in Ontario, the LaCorne Property in Quebec and the Scossa Property in Nevada. It also holds a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty on the Hislop property in Ontario.

