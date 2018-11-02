Cypress Development Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, Nov. 02, 2018 - Cypress Development Corp. (TSX-V:CYP) (OTCQB:CYDVF) (Frankfurt:C1Z1) (“Cypress” or the “Company”) announces, pursuant to its stock option plan, that the Company has granted incentive stock options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,600,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company, exercisable for a period of five years, at a price of $0.22 per share. The Company's 10% rolling stock option plan was approved by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on July 18, 2018.



About Cypress Development Corp.:

Cypress Development Corp. is a publicly traded exploration company focused on developing the Company's 100%-held Clayton Valley Lithium Project, located immediately east of Albemarle's Silver Peak mine, North America's only lithium brine operation. Exploration by Cypress has discovered an extensive deposit of lithium-bearing claystone adjacent to the brine field.

Cypress Development Corp. has approx. 71.9 million shares issued and outstanding.

