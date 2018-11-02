Desert Mountain Energy Closes $689,707 Private Placement

Vancouver, November 2, 2018 - - Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (the "Company") (Frankfurt:QM01) (TSX.V: DME) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement which has raised gross proceeds of CAD $689,707. Under the terms of the private placement, the Company has issued 3,448,534 Units (the "Units") at CAD $0.20 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of CAD $0.30 until November 2, 2020. The Company paid cash finders' fees of CAD $17,500 representing 2.5% of the aggregate proceeds of the offering. The Units are subject to a 4-month hold period in Canada expiring March 3, 2019.

Proceeds from the private placement will be utilized for exploration and development of the Company's projects, working capital, and general corporate purposes.

According to CEO, Irwin Olian, "We are very gratified with the investor support we have received in connection with the current financing, particularly in view of the relatively weak conditions in the junior resource sector of late. Together with the $640,500 raise which we closed on July 19, 2018, we have raised an aggregate of $1,330,207 this year. This provides us with the necessary funds to move forward aggressively with our exploration programs."

The Company is an exploratory resource company engaged in exploration and development of helium, oil & gas and mineral properties in the Southwestern United States. Until September 5, 2018, the Company also owned the Yellowjacket Gold Project in Atlin, British Columbia, which it had been developing. The Company has its executive offices in Vancouver, Canada. The Company was incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, on April 30, 2008, and was formerly named African Queen Mines Ltd. It initially received certain southern African assets in a spin off transaction related to the acquisition of Pan African Mining Corp. by Asia Thai Mining Co., Ltd.

