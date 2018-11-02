Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Results of Albert Mining's Shareholders' Annual General Meeting

09:11 Uhr  |  The Newswire

Chelsea, Quebec / The Newswire / November 2, 2018 - Albert Mining Inc. (the "Company" or "Albert Mining") (TSX-V: AIIM) an exploration mining company and a leader in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced knowledge-extraction techniques since 2005 in the mining sector, held its shareholders' annual general meeting on October 10, 2018 in Brossard, Quebec, at 11:00 a.m. The Company is pleased to announce that:

  1. a)is pleased to announce the reappointment of the following directors: Mr. Andre Audet, Mr. Michel Fontaine, Mr. Jacques Letendre, and Mr. Andre Larente;

  1. b)the firm DeVisser Gray LLP was appointed for another year as Auditors of the Company;

  1. c)the "rolling" stock option plan was approved.

About Albert Mining Inc. - - Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) since 2005

Albert Mining is a junior mining exploration company using Artificial Intelligence (AI) with an extensive portfolio of gold, copper and zinc properties in Quebec. Albert can count on a multidisciplinary team that includes professionals in geophysics, geology, Artificial Intelligence, and mathematics. The Company's objective is to develop a new royalty stream by significantly enhancing and participating in the exploration success rate of mining.

For further information, please contact:

Michel Fontaine

President and CEO of Albert Mining Inc.

Telephone: 514-994-5843

Fax: 819-827-4267

Email: michel@albertmining.com

Website: www.albertmining.com

Albert Mining-Powered by Artificial Intelligence

Additional information about the Company is available under Albert Mining's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


Albert Mining Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.albertmining.com


