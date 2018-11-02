Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Gray Rock Announces the Termination of Silver Stream Lease Agreement

21:40 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, November 2, 2018 - Gray Rock Resources Ltd. (GRK: TSX-V, "Gray Rock" or the "Company") announces that it has received a Termination Notice from David Deering and Marshall Creek Jade Inc. (the "Lessee") to terminate the Mineral Claims Lease Agreement dated December 12, 2014, as amended and assigned, for the Silver Stream Property.

Gray Rock has not received any royalty payment from the Silver Stream because the Property was not placed into commercial production of jade by the Lessee. The mineral claims comprising the Silver Stream Property are in good standing until July 29, 2021.

The Silver Stream Property is located 25km northeast of Bralorne, B.C., in the Lillooet mining district of British Columbia, and the Company holds 100% tenure in the Silver Stream I and II mineral claims. First explored in 1988, the Silver Stream Property has produced a number of anomalous-to-significant gold showings in sampling, trenching, and drilling.

Documented gold exploration on the Silver Stream project, undertaken between 1987 and 2014, has involved approximately 1,759m of diamond drilling in 10 holes, hand and excavator trenching, mapping, rock geochemistry, and reconnaissance and grid soil geochemistry. Two significant zones of gold mineralization have been discovered, the Silver Stream West and Southeast zones.

The Company is committed to continue its exploration at the Silver Stream Property and will also evaluate other projects and new business opportunities.

For further information please contact Gray Rock Resources Ltd. at ph. (604) 682-3701, or log onto our website at www.grayrockresources.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"David Wolfin"
_________________________________
David Wolfin
President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Gray Rock Resources Ltd.


Gray Rock Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.grayrockresources.com


