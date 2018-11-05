Kingston Resources Limited: hits 4m at 76.25g/t Gold at Livingstone

Sydney, Australia - Kingston Resources Ltd. ('Kingston' 'the Company') (ASX:KSN) is pleased to report more outstanding assays from drilling at the 75%-owned Livingstone Gold Project, WA.Highlights- Latest assay results from Livingstone drilling add both scale and grade- Best intercepts include:o 4m @ 76.25 g/t Au from 88m in KLAC206o 28m @ 2.26 g/t Au from surface,o including 8m @ 5.57g/t from surface in KLAC198- Mineralisation extends over 1km and remains open along strike and at depth- Next phase of RC Drilling planned in Q1 2019 to define further mineralisationAssays results for the 4m composite samples have been received from the final 36 holes for the Kingsley prospect (Figure 1/Table 1 in link below). Highlights include:- 4m @ 76.25 g/t Au from 88m in KLAC206- 4m @ 3.49 g/t Au from 4m & 24m @ 1.06g/t Au from 24m in KLAC184- 28m @ 2.26 g/t Au from surface,o including 8m @ 5.57 g/t from surface in KLAC198- 16m @ 1.95 g/t Au from 56m,o including 4m @ 5.72 g/t from 56m in KLAC186- 16m @ 1.59 g/t Au from 16m,o including 4m @ 3.42 g/t Au from 16m in KLAC189- 16m @ 1.41 g/t Au from 24m,o including 4m @ 3.03 g/t Au in KLAC199Drilling at the Kingsley prospect has now defined mineralisation over 1km of strike with final assay results confirming a number of sub-parallel mineralised lodes striking west-northwest and dipping steeply to the south. The mineralisation remains open along strike, to the north and at depth. The approvals process has begun for the next round of RC drilling program and is being planned at Kingsley in the first quarter of 2019. Kingston Resources Ltd. Managing Director, Andrew Corbett said: "With each stage of work completed at Livingstone, the project continues to improve in both scale and grade. What is particularly encouraging is we are getting broad sections of mineralisation from surface, and at relatively shallow depths. To be assaying 4m at 76.25 g/t gold at 88 metres is one of just many positive highlights. In the first quarter of 2019, we will kick off an extensive RC drill program at Livingstone and that will target predominantly Kingsley. Our exploration activities in Western Australia are complementing the multi-faceted exploration program that is ongoing at the flagship 2.8 Moz Misima Gold project^ in Papua New Guinea."To view tables and figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/372S0WQ3





Kingston (ASX:KSN) is a metals exploration company. Currently the Company's priority is the world-class Misima Gold Project in PNG, which contains a JORC resource of 2.8Moz Au, a production history of over 3.7Moz and outstanding potential for additional resource growth through exploration success. Kingston currently owns 70% of the Misima Gold Project.



In addition, Kingston owns 75% of the Livingstone Gold Project, WA which holds a 50koz resource and is the site of ongoing exploration and a number of high-grade historic intersections.





