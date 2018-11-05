Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Galantas Confirms First Shipment of Gold and Silver Concentrates From Underground Omagh Mine

08:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2018 - Galantas Gold Corp. (TSXV & AIM: GAL) (“Galantas” or the “Company”), the gold-mine developer and explorer, is pleased to announce that delivery has been made of the first consignment of concentrate derived from underground feedstock from the Omagh Gold-Mine, Northern Ireland.

Destined for Glencore’s New Brunswick smelter, the shipment, of approximately 25 tonnes, is the result of processing of limited feed produced from underground development on the Kearney vein at the Galantas Omagh gold mine. Recent analytical test-work has confirmed that the processing plant is meeting quality expectations. The processing of the concentrate is achieved by froth flotation, an environmentally safe method which does not involve the use of toxic chemicals such as cyanide or mercury.

Mine development continues and is expected to be enhanced by the recently delivered, new underground loader, designed specifically for narrow vein production.

Roland Phelps, President & CEO Galantas Gold Corp., said, “I am delighted that the first concentrate from underground development has been delivered, which will result in near-term cash flow. We continue to make solid and determined progress towards commercial production.”

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Enquiries: Galantas Gold Corp.
L. Jack Gunter P.Eng – Chairman, Roland Phelps C.Eng – President & CEO
Email: info@galantas.com Telephone: (UK) +44 (0) 2882 241100
Website: www.galantas.com

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)
Philip Secrett, Richard Tonthat, Harrison Clarke: Telephone: +44(0)20 7383 5100

Whitman Howard Ltd (Broker & Corporate Adviser)
Nick Lovering, Grant Barker: Telephone: +44(0)20 7659 1234


Mineninfo

Galantas Gold Corp

Bergbau
Großbritannien
www.galantas.com


