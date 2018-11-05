Cruz Cobalt to Begin Drill Program at the Hector Cobalt Property in Cobalt, Ontario

VANCOUVER, Nov. 05, 2018 - Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSX.v: CUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A2DMG8) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce crews have mobilized for the commencement of diamond drilling on its Hector Cobalt Property located near the town of Cobalt, Ontario. The initial diamond drilling program will consist of 4-7 holes.



Cruz President, James Nelson, stated, “We are very excited to begin our drill program on the Hector Cobalt Prospect in Ontario that we’ve been working towards over the past two years. This region has been one of the most prolific cobalt districts in the world and we are optimistic about the results this drill program may achieve.”

About Cruz Cobalt

Cruz currently has nine cobalt projects located throughout North America, comprising of five in Ontario, two in British Columbia, one in Idaho and one in Montana. Cruz's five separate Ontario cobalt prospects are all located in the vicinity of the town of Cobalt making Cruz one of the largest landholders in this emerging cobalt district. Cruz's Ontario projects include the 1,265 acre Coleman cobalt prospect, the 900 acre Johnson cobalt prospect, the 4,980 acre Hector cobalt prospect, the 1,580 acre Bucke cobalt prospect and now the 10,556 Lorraine cobalt prospect. The company's BC prospects include the 15,219 acre War Eagle cobalt prospect and the 11,821 acre Purcell prospect. Cruz’s USA projects include the 1,339 acre Chicken Hawk prospect in Montana and the 80 acre Idaho Star prospect.

