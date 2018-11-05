Brazil Minerals, Inc. Advances Gold and Diamond Project

PASADENA, November 5, 2018 -

Brazil Minerals Inc. (OTC: BMIX) (the "Company" or "Brazil Minerals") announced today that it has advanced on mining licensing requirements for its new gold and diamond project in northern Minas Gerais state in Brazil. On September 18, 2018, the Company announced that 35 out of 35 drill holes in a drilling campaign undertaken in the area were visually positive for gold and on September 20, 2018, the Company further announced the discovery on such property of a geological band with high probability of extractable diamonds. Since presenting these news items, Brazil Minerals has hired additional consultants, including an expert in the licensing of new mining projects with regulatory bodies. The Company has had positive meetings with such regulators and is now engaged in finalizing an application for an initial commercial mining operation in the area. As of now, Brazil Minerals believes that this area could be revenue-generating within the second quarter of 2019.

Of note, Brazil elected Mr. Jair Bolsonaro as its new President effective on January 1, 2019. Marc Fogassa, CEO of Brazil Minerals, commented, "In my personal opinion, the election of Mr. Bolsonaro is best for Brazil because it will allow entrepreneurship and free enterprise to flourish. The leftist media have tried to tarnish him and should be ignored. I believe that this new course will make Brazil an even more appealing destination for investment going forward."

BMIX Mineral Bank

Gold: 119,989 acres

Diamond (kimberlites): 92,961 acres

Diamond (alluvial): 27,612 acres

Cobalt/Copper/Nickel: 5,011 acres

Iron/Titanium/Vanadium: 4,938 acres

Lithium: 288 acres

Manganese: 4,970 acres

Aquamarine/Beryl/Tourmaline: 288 acres

Sand (construction industry): 4,995 acres

About Brazil Minerals, Inc.

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTC: BMIX) along with its subsidiaries has a business model focused on: 1) mining specific areas for gold and diamonds, and 2) generating projects from its portfolio of high quality mineral rights for transactions leading to royalties and/or equity positions. Our first equity holdings from such strategy is a 55% ownership in Jupiter Gold Corp. (OTC: JUPGF). More information on Brazil Minerals is at http://www.brazil-minerals.com. Follow us on Twitter: @BMIXstock.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Brazil Minerals Inc.'s management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward- looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: business conditions in Brazil, general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, availability of capital, Brazil Minerals Inc.'s ability to maintain its competitive position and dependence on key management. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. We advise U.S. investors that the claims listed in the BMIX Mineral Bank are exploratory in nature, and as of now do not have "reserves" as such term is defined in the Securities and Exchange Commission's Industry Guide 7.

Contact:

Marc Fogassa

CEO, Brazil Minerals Inc.

info@brazil-minerals.com

http://www.brazil-minerals.com

@BMIXstock

+1-(213)590-2500

SOURCE Brazil Minerals Inc.