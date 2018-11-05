Amerigo Reports Q3-2018 Financial Results

Record quarterly copper production of 17.6 million pounds copper

Cash cost reduced to $1.38 per pound

$6.2 million generated from operations

Net income of $1.4 million

VANCOUVER, Nov. 05, 2018 - Amerigo Resources Ltd. ("Amerigo" or the "Company") (TSX: ARG) is pleased to announce financial results for Q3-2018. Results continue to be in line with the Company’s 2018 production and cost guidance. The Company continues to expect 2018 production of 65 - 70 million pounds of copper at a cash cost of $1.45 to $1.60/lb and molybdenum production guidance has been increased to 1.8 million pounds.

“In Q3-2018, Amerigo achieved record production of 17.6 million pounds of copper as the MVC Phase Two expansion began to improve recovery efficiency as planned. As we ramped up production, cash cost came down to $1.38/lb from $1.71/lb in the preceding quarter. These results allowed us to generate $6.2 million in operating cash flow, despite lower copper prices,” said Rob Henderson, Amerigo’s President and CEO. He added, “We look forward to achieving commercial production of the Phase Two project in Q4-2018.”

Amounts in this news release are reported in U.S. dollars except where indicated otherwise.

Amerigo reported net income and strong cash flow despite lower copper prices

Net income was $1.4 million (Q3-2017: $7.9 million) due to lower copper prices and the effect of revenue settlement adjustments realized in Q3-2018 for Q2-2018 copper deliveries.

Earnings per share were $0.01 (Q3-2017: $0.04).

Cash flow generated from operations before changes in non-cash working capital was $6.2 million (Q3-2017: $11.0 million).

MVC’s average copper price in Q3-2018 was $2.74/lb

MVC’s copper price was $2.74 per pound (“/lb”) (Q3-2017: $3.00/lb) and MVC’s molybdenum price was $11.77/lb (Q3-2017: $8.10/lb).

Revenue was $32.4 million (Q3-2017: $37.4 million), including copper tolling revenue of $27.2 million (Q3-2017: $34.9 million) and molybdenum and other revenue of $5.2 million (Q3-2017: $2.5 million).

Copper tolling revenue is calculated from MVC’s gross value of copper produced of $42.8 million (Q3-2017: $50.3 million) less notional items including DET royalties of $9.2 million (Q3-2017: $9.4 million), smelting and refining of $5.8 million (Q3-2017: $5.5 million) and transportation of $0.6 million (Q3-2017: $0.6 million).

Copper tolling revenue was reduced by $5.3 million in negative settlement adjustments (Q3-2017: positive settlement adjustments of $4.5 million) for the differences between MVC’s Q2-2018 provisional copper price of $3.16/lb and final prices of $2.83/lb, $2.74/lb and $2.73/lb realized in July, August and September, respectively.

MVC’s Q3-2018 provisional copper price was $2.74/lb. Final prices will be the average London Metal Exchange prices for October, November and December 2018.



MVC’s financial performance is very sensitive to changes in copper prices. A 10% increase or decrease from the $2.74/lb price would result in a $4.8 million change in revenue in Q4-2018 in respect of Q3-2018 production.



Amerigo remains fully leveraged to the price of copper.

MVC achieved record quarterly production at a cash cost of $1.38/lb

Q3-2018 record production was 17.6 million pounds of copper (Q3-2017: 15.5 million pounds).

Copper production included 11.9 million pounds from Cauquenes (Q3-2017: 9.8 million pounds) and 5.7 million pounds from fresh tailings in Q3-2018 and Q3-2017.

Molybdenum production was 0.6 million pounds (Q3-2017: 0.4 million pounds).

Cash cost (a non-GAAP measure equal to the aggregate of smelting and refining charges, tolling/production costs net of inventory adjustments and administration costs, net of by-product credits) decreased to $1.38/lb (Q3-2017: $1.69/lb) the lowest cash cost posted by MVC since 2006.



Total cost (a non-GAAP measure equal to the aggregate of cash cost, DET notional copper royalties and DET molybdenum royalties of $0.58/lb and depreciation of $0.21/lb) decreased to $2.17/lb (Q3-2017: $2.55/lb), due to lower cash cost and lower DET notional royalties from lower metal prices.

MVC’s Phase Two Project was essentially complete in Q3-2018 and production ramp up is ongoing

At September 30, 2018, the Phase Two expansion project was 97% complete. The new rougher flotation cells started to produce concentrates on August 20, and the new cleaner flotation circuit came on-line on October 12.

The 60-day production test required under the Cauquenes expansion finance loan commenced on October 17. The project’s $1.5 million concentrate regrind mill has been removed from the Phase Two completion timeline and is expected to be installed in April 2019. Completion of the project in Q4-2018 will substantially strengthen Amerigo’s cash generation capacity.

The Phase Two capital expenditure (“Capex”) is estimated at $39.9 million, compared to budget of $35.3 million, primarily due to a 9.3% appreciation of the Chilean peso during the construction period compared to budget, and additional out of scope equipment installed during commissioning.

In 2018, MVC expects to incur $28.5 million in Phase Two Capex, $5.5 million in sustaining Capex, an additional $1.5 million in Capex projects to improve safety and process efficiencies and a $8.4 million expansion of its molybdenum plant, financed by way of a seven-year lease and operating contract.

Cash balance at quarter end improved to$ 23.3 million and the $17.0 million DET loan was fully repaid

At September 30, 2018, the Company’s cash balance was $23.3 million.

The Company had a $7.0 million working capital deficiency, caused by $17.7 million in scheduled bank debt repayments in the following twelve months.

Amerigo does not view its working capital deficiency as a liquidity risk, as it anticipates generating operating cash flow to meet current liabilities as they come due, assuming copper prices were to remain in the short-term at current levels ($2.75/lb). Working capital deficiencies are not uncommon in companies with short-term debt.

Changes in non-cash working capital accounts include a $0.7 million reduction in the value of copper work in process inventory YTD-2018, as a result of lower production costs.

Borrowings were $71.4 million after final Phase Two loan draws of $8.7 million and final DET loan repayments of $3.0 million in the quarter.

In Q4-2018, MVC will make debt repayments of $5.4 million, bringing down borrowings at year end to $67.5 million.

About Amerigo and MVC

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term partnership with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Fax: (604) 682-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG:TSX.

The information and data contained in this news release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2017, available at the Company’s website at www.amerigoresources.com and at www.sedar.com.

Key performance metrics for Q3-2018 and Q3-2017

Q3-2018 Q3-2017 Change $ % Copper produced (million pounds)1 17.6 15.5 2.1 14 % Copper delivered (million pounds)1 17.6 15.3 2.3 15 % Percentage of production from historic tailings 68% 63% - Revenue ($ thousands) 2 32,370 37,421 (5,051 ) (13 %) DET notional copper royalties ($ thousands) 9,238 9,365 (127 ) (1 %) Tolling and production costs ($ thousands) 28,425 25,519 2,906 11 % Gross profit ($ thousands) 3,945 11,902 (7,957 ) (67 %) Net income ($ thousands) 1,438 7,854 (6,416 ) - Earnings per share - basic & diluted 0.01 0.04 (0.03 ) - Operating cash flow ($ thousands) 3 6,194 11,021 (4,827 ) (44 %) Cash flow paid for purchase of plant and equipment ($ thousands) (11,148 ) (5,291 ) (5,857 ) 111 % Cash and cash equivalents ($ thousands)4 23,330 22,702 628 3 % Borrowings ($ thousands)5 71,361 66,170 5,191 8 % MVC's copper price ($/lb)6 2.74 3.00 (0.26 ) (9 %) MVC's molybdenum price ($/lb) 7 11.77 8.1 3.67 45 %

1 Copper production conducted under a tolling agreement with DET.

2 Revenue reported net of notional items (smelting and refining charges, DET notional copper royalties and transportation costs).

3 cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital.

4 At September 30, 2018 includes $15.9 million in operating cash accounts and a $7.4 million debt service reserve account.

5 At September 30, 2018 includes short and long-term portions of $17.7 and $53.7 million, respectively.

6 Copper price before smelting and refining, DET notional copper royalties, transportation costs and settlement adjustments to prior period sales.

7 Molybdenum price before roasting changes and settlement adjustments to prior period sales.

Summary Consolidated Statements of Financial Position September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 $ $ Cash and cash equivalents 23,330 27,524 Property plant and equipment 197,487 176,011 Other assets 21,337 27,014 Total assets 242,154 230,549 Total liabilities 137,932 132,373 Shareholders' equity 104,222 98,176 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 242,154 230,549 Summary Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) Q3-2018 Q3-2017 $ $ Revenue 32,370 37,421 Tolling and production costs (28,425 ) (25,519 ) Other expenses (936 ) (539 ) Finance expense (989 ) (854 ) Income tax expense (582 ) (2,655 ) Net income 1,438 7,854 Other comprehensive( loss) income (279 ) 779 Comprehensive income 1,159 8,633 Earnings per share - basic and diluted 0.01 0.04 Summary Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Q3-2018 Q3-2017 $ $ Cash flows from operating activities 6,194 11,021 Changes in non-cash working capital 1,926 (5,705 ) Net cash from operating activities 8,120 5,316 Net cash used in investing acitivities (11,148 ) (5,291 ) Net cash from financing acitivites 5,690 2,074 Net increase in cash 2,662 2,099 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash (722 ) 459 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 21,390 20,144 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period 23,330 22,702

