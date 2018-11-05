Wallbridge intersects 87.63 g/t gold over 2.16 metres in the Fresno zone and 54.79 g/t gold over 2.36 metres in the Naga Viper zone

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2018 - Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. (TSX:WM, FWB: WC7) ("Wallbridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce continued positive results from its underground drill program and to provide an update on the ongoing development as part of the 35,000-tonne bulk sample and underground exploration program at its 100%-owned Fenelon Gold Property ("Fenelon").

Highlights

Visible gold was observed to be present in 48 of 80 holes drilled to date.





Since the last press release (see Wallbridge Press Release dated October 23, 2018), highlights of received assay results are as follows:



18-1000-004: 54.79 g/t gold over 2.36 metres in the Naga Viper zone



18-1000-005: 19.92 g/t gold over 3.25 metres in the Naga Viper zone



18-1000-006: 24.28 g/t gold over 4.35 metres in the Naga Viper zone and



16.40 g/t gold over 6.80 metres in the Habanero zone



18-1000-007: 14.67 g/t gold over 3.80 metres in the Paprika zone



18-1000-009: 87.63 g/t gold over 2.16 metres in the Fresno zone and



13.97 g/t gold over 0.71 metres in the Chipotle zone



18-0990-018: 4.46 g/t gold over 9.95 metres in the Paprika zone and



12.08 g/t gold over 2.50 metres in the Habanero zone



18-1010-003: 16.99 g/t gold over 1.60 metres in the Habanero zone





Surface drill program with one drill rig now fully underway and a second surface drill rig is mobilizing this week. Current surface drilling is focusing on building resources in the top part of the Tabasco zone and targeting all zones to depths of 300-400 metres





Assay results from 25 underground drill holes and three surface drill holes are pending.





Production from the third stope (CH-02) is underway and the fourth stope (NV-02) is ready for production.





Over 16,000 tonnes of ore has been mined of which 13,500 tonnes have been shipped to the Camflo mill. Processing of the second batch is planned for the end of November.

"We have now reached the 5165 Level where at least one stope is planned to be extracted. Our priority is now to reach the 5150 and 5135 levels where the Habanero and Naga Viper West areas can be tested." stated Frank Demers, Vice-President, Mining & Projects of Wallbridge. "Our grade expectation of the bulk sample remains to be the range of 18 to 25 grams per tonne of gold and we are looking forward to reaching those lower levels not only to test some of the richer zones but also to develop platforms for deeper drilling from those areas."

"These results from the West extension area released today, not only continue to add to the mineralization in the Naga Viper, Habanero and Paprika zones, but also provide unexpected high-grade intersections in Fresno and Chipotle zones along the way adding proximal ounces in the vicinity of the existing infrastructure," stated Attila Péntek, Vice-President, Exploration of Wallbridge. "Our drilling in the East extension area, between sections 1120 and 1140 has also encountered strong shear zones with visible gold observed in two intersections. Surface drilling is focusing on building resources in zones that are further away from the mine workings and exploring for mineralized zones down to 300-400 m depth."

The bulk sample is expected to produce 19,000 to 26,000 ounces of gold with close to 50% of gold priced at C$1,720 per ounce. The expected cash flow upon completion of this bulk sample, net of all bulk sample costs and including the financing costs, is expected to be sufficient to cover the budgeted working capital requirements.

The bulk sample program is designed to test a few stopes in several zones. The geology team has developed an extensive sampling program to characterize the mineralized material during this bulk sample. Chip samples are collected from a sampling line across each development face and muck samples are also taken in a regular pattern on surface.

In the next few weeks, underground drilling will target the main high-grade shoots down-plunge to 200 m depth. Surface drilling will follow known mineralized zones and expand resources to 300-400 m depth and further away from the mine workings.

A summary of the drill hole results from the underground drilling are reported in Tables 1 and 2 and also shown on the Figures below as well as on the Company website.

Table 1. Wallbridge Fenelon Gold Property 2018 Underground Drill Assay Highlights Drill Hole From To From To Length True

Width Au Au

Capped* VG** Zone Press Release

(m) (m) (m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t)





18-1030-006 27.79 30.20



2.41 2.20 15.91 15.91 VG Chipotle July 25, 2018 18-1030-006 Including... 28.50 29.11 0.61 0.56 59.10 59.10 VG Chipotle July 25, 2018 18-1030-009 77.58 81.00



3.42 2.70 35.91 35.91 VG Paprika July 25, 2018 18-1030-009 Including... 78.90 80.60 1.70 1.34 63.33 63.33 VG Paprika July 25, 2018 18-1030-011 80.10 85.50



5.40 4.37 10.05 10.05

Naga Viper Aug 14, 2018 18-1035-002 49.20 54.00



4.80 3.26 29.23 28.35 VG Chipotle Aug 14, 2018 18-1035-002 Including... 49.97 52.95 2.98 2.03 46.30 44.89 VG Chipotle Aug 14, 2018 18-1035-004 24.94 26.02



1.08 0.73 65.70 65.70 VG Fresno Aug 14, 2018 18-1035-004 70.00 74.16



4.16 3.27 9.37 9.37

Naga Viper Sept 19, 2018 18-1035-005 58.77 64.90



6.13 5.86 48.81 24.35 VG Naga Viper Aug 28, 2018 18-1035-010 30.45 34.08



3.63 2.72 30.47 30.47 VG Chipotle Aug 28, 2018 18-1035-010 Including... 32.90 34.08 1.18 0.89 91.94 91.94 VG Chipotle Aug 28, 2018 18-1035-010 64.40 65.40



1.00 0.75 28.80 28.80 VG Paprika Sept 5, 2018 18-1035-011 27.75 30.00



2.25 1.78 65.76 42.89 VG Chipotle Sept 5, 2018 18-1035-013 27.36 29.48



2.12 1.77 144.96 78.10 VG Chipotle Sept 5, 2018 18-1035-013 41.00 42.00



1.00 0.91 94.54 94.54 VG Anaheim Oct 02, 2018 18-1035-013 Including... 27.99 29.15 1.16 0.97 262.18 140.00 VG Chipotle Sept 5, 2018 18-1035-013 51.40 58.35



4.28 3.58 40.69 40.09 VG Naga Viper Sept 5, 2018 18-1035-017 56.00 66.13



10.13 5.51 50.31 25.18 VG Chipotle Aug 28, 2018 18-1035-018 52.99 56.50



3.51 2.38 12.68 12.68 VG Chipotle Sept 5, 2018 18-1035-018 63.70 69.00



5.30 3.60 9.04 9.04 VG Chipotle Sept 5, 2018 18-1035-018 Including... 66.00 66.96 0.96 0.65 35.79 35.79 VG Chipotle Sept 5, 2018 18-1035-019 47.00 55.00



8.00 5.56 27.10 24.69 VG Chipotle Sept 5, 2018 18-1035-019 59.30 60.30



1.00 0.69 39.10 39.10 VG Chipotle Sept 5, 2018 18-1035-019 72.50 77.35



4.85 4.10 137.63 88.38 VG Naga Viper Sept 5, 2018 18-1075-001 26.14 28.41



2.27 1.82 18.54 18.54

Naga Viper Sept 19, 2018 18-1080-001 21.00 21.50



0.50 0.40 611.00 140.00 VG Naga Viper Sept 5, 2018 18-1080-003 35.70 37.20



1.50 1.00 19.24 19.24 VG Naga Viper Sept 5, 2018 18-1080-003 Including... 35.70 36.18 0.48 0.32 58.20 58.20 VG Naga Viper Sept 5, 2018 18-0990-006 104.52 109.10



3.50 2.33 39.47 23.32 VG Naga Viper Sept 19, 2018 18-0990-007 101.30 101.90



0.60 0.40 204.00 140.00 VG Naga Viper Sept 19, 2018 18-0990-007 106.95 111.00



4.05 2.70 35.21 31.36 VG Naga Viper Sept 19, 2018 18-0990-007 132.02 134.97



2.95 2.20 122.35 35.45 VG Habanero Sept 19, 2018 18-0990-009 91.85 98.74



6.89 3.60 5.73 5.73 VG Naga Viper Oct 02, 2018 18-0990-009 115.26 115.75



0.49 0.31 242.00 242.00 VG Paprika Oct 09, 2018 18-0990-010 94.70 99.25



4.55 3.50 12.42 12.42 VG Paprika Sept 19, 2018 18-0990-010 111.40 116.92



5.52 4.99 41.02 41.02 VG Habanero Sept 19, 2018 18-0990-010 Including... 112.6 114.23 1.62 1.46 109.79 109.79 VG Habanero Sept 19, 2018 18-0990-011 104.41 112.20



7.79 7.17 54.45 41.51 VG Habanero Oct 02, 2018 18-0990-013 106.32 121.33



15.01 11.01 13.92 13.92 VG

Oct 23, 2018 18-0990-013 Including... 106.3 111.71 4.89 3.59 10.31 10.31 VG Paprika Oct 23, 2018 18-0990-013 Including... 115 121.3 6.37 4.67 24.30 24.30 VG Habanero Oct 09, 2018 18-0990-014 115.86 117.54



1.68 1.39 19.37 19.37 VG Habanero Oct 23, 2018 18-0990-017 106.83 108.53



1.70 1.02 134.57 127.00 VG Paprika Oct 09, 2018 18-0990-017 114.22 118.12



3.90 2.34 11.23 11.23 VG Paprika Oct 09, 2018 18-0990-017 124.02 126.73



2.71 1.63 98.90 47.45 VG Habanero Oct 09, 2018 18-0990-018 110.80 120.75



9.95 6.57 4.46 4.46 VG Paprika Current Release 18-0990-018 Including... 110.8 112.30 1.50 0.99 16.39 16.39 VG Paprika Current Release 18-0990-018 132.30 134.80



2.50 1.65 12.08 12.08 VG Habanero Current Release 18-1000-002 107.75 109.84



2.09 1.10 19.60 19.60 VG Naga Viper Oct 23, 2018 18-1000-003 83.00 87.56



4.56 3.15 21.00 21.00 VG Naga Viper Oct 23, 2018 18-1000-003 109.36 114.62



5.26 3.59 37.91 37.91 VG Habanero Oct 23, 2018 18-1000-004 98.60 100.96



2.36 1.42 54.79 54.79 VG Naga Viper Current Release 18-1000-005 91.00 94.25



3.25 2.05 19.92 19.92 VG Naga Viper Current Release 18-1000-006 77.55 81.90



4.35 2.84 24.28 24.28 VG Naga Viper Current Release 18-1000-006 106.60 113.40



6.80 4.44 16.40 16.40 VG Habanero Current Release 18-1000-007 95.60 99.40



3.80 2.66 14.67 14.67 VG Paprika Current Release 18-1000-009 31.23 33.39



2.16 1.86 87.63 68.61 VG Fresno Current Release 18-1000-009 48.74 49.45



0.71 0.61 13.97 13.97

Chipotle Current Release 18-1010-003 110.10 111.70



1.60 1.01 16.99 16.99

Habanero Current Release

*Au capped at 140 g/t following InnovExplo's 2016 Mineral Resource Estimate.

**Intervals containing visible gold ("VG").

Table 2. Wallbridge Fenelon Gold Property 2018 Underground drill hole information* Drill Hole ID Local grid

E Local grid

N Elevation Length

(Metres) Azimuth Dip VG** Note 18-1075-003 10592 10955 5214 48 208 -25

Further Assays pending 18-1000-007 10540 11014 5215 126 202 -38 VG Further Assays pending 18-1020-005 10556 11005 5214 141 205 -47 VG Further Assays pending 18-1020-006 10556 11005 5214 132 204 -44 VG Further Assays pending 18-0990-019 10532 11019 5215 162 230 -34

Assays pending 18-0990-020 10532 11019 5215 170 218 -48 VG Assays pending 18-0990-021 10532 11019 5215 138 220 -35 VG Assays pending 18-0990-022 10532 11019 5215 184 226 -46 VG Assays pending 18-0990-023 10532 11019 5215 163 223 -51

Assays pending 18-0990-024 10532 11019 5215 200 217 -55 VG Assays pending 18-0990-025 10532 11019 5215 216 233 -45

Assays pending 18-0990-026 10532 11019 5215 141 226 -26

Assays pending 18-1160-001 10679 10934 5216 51 200 0

Assays pending 18-1160-002 10679 10934 5216 60 200 -23

Assays pending 18-1130-002 10654 10948 5215 90 201 -47

Assays pending 18-1130-003 10654 10948 5215 81 191 -27

Assays pending 18-1130-004 10654 10948 5215 75 202 -17

Assays pending 18-1120-002 10644 10954 5214 87 202 -44

Assays pending 18-1120-003 10644 10954 5214 75 208 -30

Assays pending 18-1120-004 10644 10954 5214 72 202 -17

Assays pending 18-1110-002 10636 10959 5214 102 204 -41 VG Assays pending 18-1110-003 10636 10959 5214 75 205 -17

Assays pending 18-1110-004 10636 10959 5214 75 207 11 VG Assays pending 18-5175-001 10581 10985 5179 210 239 -36

Assays pending 18-5175-002 10581 10985 5179 123 242 -26 VG Assays pending

* Table includes only underground holes for which assays are pending. For earlier holes please refer to tables in previous press releases.

**Intervals containing visible gold ("VG")

Wallbridge's Fenelon Gold Property is located in northwestern Quebec proximal to the Sunday Lake Deformation Zone ("SLDZ") which hosts the Detour Gold Mine in Ontario, and Balmoral Resources' gold deposits at Martiniere. The Fenelon Gold Property hosts the Discovery Zone gold deposit and surrounding 4 km strike length of a gold-hosting secondary splay of the SLDZ.

Since acquiring the property in late 2016, Wallbridge has completed an updated resource estimate and a positive pre-feasibility study on the existing resource (see Wallbridge Press Release dated February 02, 2017). In addition, Wallbridge has completed surface exploration drilling campaigns and is currently drilling from underground as part of its 35,000-tonne bulk sample at Fenelon. Drilling to date has significantly extended existing zones and discovered several new parallel zones.

Drill core samples from the ongoing drill program at Fenelon were cut and bagged on site and transported to SGS Canada Inc. Samples, along with standards, blanks, and duplicates included for quality assurance and quality control, were prepared and analyzed at SGS Canada Inc. laboratories. Samples are crushed to 90% less than 2mm. A 1kg riffle split is pulverized to >95% passing 106 microns. 50g samples are analyzed by fire assay and AAS. Samples >10g/t Au are automatically analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish or screen metallic analysis. To test for coarse free gold and for additional quality assurance and quality control, Wallbridge requests screen metallic analysis for samples containing visible gold. These and future assay results may vary from time to time due to re-analysis for quality assurance and quality control.

The Qualified Persons responsible for the technical content of this press release are Marz Kord, P. Eng., M. Sc., MBA, President & CEO and Attila Péntek, P.Geo., Ph.D., Vice President Exploration for Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd..

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge is establishing a pipeline of projects that will support sustainable production and revenue as well as organic growth through exploration and scalability.

Wallbridge is currently developing its 100%-owned high-grade Fenelon Gold property in Quebec with ongoing exploration and a bulk sample in 2018. Wallbridge is also pursuing other additional advanced-stage projects which would add to the Company's near-term project pipeline. These discussions benefit from the operating capabilities Wallbridge demonstrated by safely and efficiently mining the Broken Hammer deposit in Sudbury, which was completed in October 2015. Wallbridge is also continuing partner-funded exploration on its large portfolio of nickel, copper, and PGM projects in Sudbury, Ontario, with a focus on its high-grade Parkin project.

Wallbridge also has exposure to exploration for copper and gold in Jamaica and British Columbia through its 11.3% ownership of Carube Copper Corp. (CUC:TSX-V, formerly Miocene Resources Limited, a Wallbridge spin-out of its BC assets).

This press release may contain forward-looking statements (including "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) relating to, among other things, the operations of Wallbridge and the environment in which it operates. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Wallbridge has relied on a number of assumptions and estimates in making such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the costs associated with the development and operation of its properties. Such assumptions and estimates are made in light of the trends and conditions that are considered to be relevant and reasonable based on information available and the circumstances existing at this time. A number of risk factors may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or outcomes of such exploration and/or mine development to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including, without limitation, whether such discoveries will result in commercially viable quantities of such mineralized materials, the possibility of changes to project parameters as plans continue to be refined, the ability to execute planned exploration and future drilling programs, the need for additional funding to continue exploration and development efforts, changes in general economic, market and business conditions, and those other risks set forth in Wallbridge's most recent annual information form under the heading "Risk Factors" and in its other public filings. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and such information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and may be beyond the control of Wallbridge. Although Wallbridge has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. In addition, all forward-looking statements in this press release are given as of the date hereof.

Wallbridge disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this disclaimer.

