Clean Commodities Corp. Option Partner Orano Canada Announces 2019 Exploration Budget of $2.2 Million Including Planned 4,850 Metres of Diamond Drilling at the Preston Uranium Project

VANCOUVER, Nov. 5, 2018 - Clean Commodities Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CLE) ("Clean Commodities" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the Company's option partner Orano Canada Inc. ("Orano Canada") has announced details for their upcoming 2019 exploration and diamond drilling programs at the Preston Uranium Project located in the western Athabasca Basin near NexGen Energy Ltd.'s high-grade Arrow deposit and Fission Uranium Corp.'s Triple R deposit.

Preston Uranium Project Claims Map:

https://www.cleancommodities.com/preston-uranium-project

"On behalf of our shareholders, we are excited for the upcoming commencement of exploration and drilling programs by Orano Canada at our flagship Preston Uranium Project. With a proposed CDN $2,200,000 budget over the next year we are looking forward to the results that this significant amount of exploration could yield as we work with our strategic partner to further advance the project. Orano Canada has a very knowledgeable technical team with a long history in the Athabasca Basin, which will help to unlock value at this strategic, district-scale property," stated Ryan Kalt, Chief Executive Officer of Clean Commodities.

Clean Commodities and Skyharbour Resources Ltd. ("Skyharbour") entered into an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") with Orano Canada (previously AREVA Resources Canada Inc.) whereby Orano Canada has an option to acquire up to a 70% working interest in the Preston Uranium Project (see news release dated March 9, 2017). Under the Agreement, Orano Canada will contribute cash and exploration program considerations totaling up to CAD $8,000,000 in exchange for up to 70% of the project area over six years.

Highlights of Orano Canada's Upcoming Exploration Programs at Preston Uranium Project:

Orano Canada planning to carry out CDN $2,200,000 in exploration and diamond drilling programs over the next year.

A planned diamond drilling program consisting of 15 to 20 drill holes at the JL and FSA targets for a total of approximately 4,850 metres to commence in early 2019.

A ground geophysical program consisting of a Moving Loop Transient Electromagnetic (ML-TEM) survey at the Canoe Lake grid.

Orano Canada may earn up to a 70% interest in the 49,635-hectare Preston project through $8,000,000 of total project consideration over six years, including up to $7,300,000 of exploration work programs and $700,000 of cash payments.

If carried to completion, a tripartite joint venture would be formed being 70% as to Orano Canada and 30% as equally divided between Clean Commodities and Skyharbour.

Preston Uranium Project Upcoming Winter 2019 Diamond Drilling Program:

Orano Canada is planning a diamond drilling program consisting of 15 to 20 drill holes for a total of approximately 4,850 metres which is proposed to commence in early 2019 for the Preston Uranium Project. Drilling will test targets defined by the 2018 EM surveys on the JL and FSA target grids. There is a possibility that some targets generated by the upcoming 2019 planned ground EM survey within the Canoe Lake area could also be tested by drilling. The estimated cost of the 2019 exploration and drilling programs is CDN $2,200,000.

Preston Uranium Project – 2018/2019 Exploration Program Map:

Proposed Drilling at JL Target:

The JL grid has no historical drilling yet a field reconnaissance performed by Orano Canada personnel in 2017 within the western portion of the grid identified several outcrops dominantly constituted of felsic to intermediate gneiss with minor granite and pegmatite. During traversing, only thorium related radiometric anomalies were detected in association with some of the pegmatites. A total of 21 drill targets have been identified within the JL grid and seven of the eight discrete basement conductors defined by the 2018 EM survey are considered viable drill targets.

Proposed Drilling at FSA Target:

The western extension of conductor FSA defined by a MaxMin feature was previously tested by historical drilling. Drill hole PN15004, a follow up to lost hole PN14009, encountered locally graphitic and sulphide-rich metasediments with a 7.5 m graphitic (<20% graphite) and pyrite bearing shear at 179 m. Alteration (clay and chlorite) was noted as moderate to strong within the shear and the drill hole returned a maximum of 1.8 ppm U over 1.0 m from 188.42 m. During the 2017 Orano Canada field reconnaissance of the FSA area, a uranium related radiometric anomaly was detected in an outcrop and two grab samples were taken from the outcrop which returned 47 ppm and 62 ppm U. Within the FSA grid, two conductors were identified on all three profiles providing six drill targets.

Ground Geophysical Program at Canoe Lake Target:

A ground EM survey is proposed within the Canoe Lake area to investigate a conductive zone crosscut by NNW trending magnetic lineaments that could potentially be related to structures. The proposed Moving Loop Transient Electromagnetic (ML-TEM) survey will consist of line spacing of 500 m and total coverage of 38.7 line km.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Richard Kusmirski, P.Geo., M.Sc., Skyharbour's Head Technical Advisor and a Qualified Person.

About Orano Canada Inc.:

Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Orano Canada Inc. is a leading producer of uranium, accounting for the processing of 18 million pounds or over half of the uranium concentrate produced in Canada in 2017. Orano Canada has been exploring for uranium, mining and producing uranium concentrate in Canada for more than 50 years. Orano Canada is the operator of the McClean Lake uranium mill and a major partner in the Cigar Lake, McArthur River and Key Lake operations. The company employs over 450 people in Saskatchewan, including about 130 in Saskatoon. As a sustainable uranium producer, Orano Canada is committed to safety, environmental protection and neighbouring communities.

Orano Canada Inc. is a subsidiary of the multinational Orano group offering products and services with high added value throughout the entire nuclear fuel cycle, from raw materials to waste treatment. Its activities, from mining to dismantling, as well as in conversion, enrichment, recycling, logistics and engineering, contribute to the production of low carbon electricity. Orano and its 16,000 employees bring to bear their expertise and their mastery of cutting-edge technology, as well as their permanent search for innovation and unwavering dedication to safety, to serve their customers worldwide.

About Clean Commodities Corp.

Clean Commodities Corp. (TSXV:CLE) is an exploration company involved in a diverse portfolio of clean commodity assets including lithium and uranium projects. For more information, please visit www.cleancommodities.com.

