Randgold Court Meeting and EGM Adjourned

Not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2018/ At the Jersey Court Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting held today in connection with the proposed recommended share-for-share merger ("Merger") of Randgold Resources Ltd. ("Randgold") and Barrick Gold Corp. ("Barrick"), the Jersey Court Meeting was adjourned to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday 7 November 2018 and Randgold's shareholders approved an ordinary resolution to adjourn the Extraordinary General Meeting to 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday 7 November 2018. The results of the poll on the adjournment resolution, which includes proxies received, are set out below.

Ordinary Resolution No. of Votes For For % No. of Votes Against Against % Total No. of Votes Votes Withheld Resolution to adjourn the Extraordinary General Meeting to

7 November 2018 69,249,722 100 0 0 69,249,722 62,468

Enquiries



Randgold Chief Executive

Mark Bristow Financial Director

Graham Shuttleworth Investor & Media Relations

Kathy du Plessis

+44 20 7557 7738

randgold@dpapr.com CIBC (financial adviser to Randgold) Neil Johnson +44 20 7234 6000 Oliver Ward Barclays (financial adviser and corporate broker to Randgold) Paul Knight +1 (416) 863 8900 Nishant Amin

Andrew Tusa +44 (0) 20 7623 2323

+44 (0) 20 7623 2323 Barrick Deni Nicoski

Senior Vice President

Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 416 307-7474

Email: dnicoski@barrick.com Andy Lloyd

Senior Vice President

Communications

Telephone: +1 416 307-7414

Email: alloyd@barrick.com Carole Cable

Partner

Brunswick Group LLP

Tel +44 (0)20 7404 5959

Direct +44 (0)20 7396 7458

Mob +44 (0)7974 982 458

ccable@brunswickgroup.com

M. Klein and Co. (financial adviser to Barrick) David Friedman +1-212-380-7500 Peter Seibold Cyrus Hiramanek Morgan Stanley (financial adviser to Barrick) Colm Donlon +44 207 425 8000 Richard Tory +1 416 943 8400 Jan Lennertz +1 212 761 4000

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the announcement in full.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3695G_1-2018-11-5.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Randgold Resources Ltd.