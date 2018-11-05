Randgold Court Meeting and EGM Adjourned
JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2018/ At the Jersey Court Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting held today in connection with the proposed recommended share-for-share merger ("Merger") of Randgold Resources Ltd. ("Randgold") and Barrick Gold Corp. ("Barrick"), the Jersey Court Meeting was adjourned to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday 7 November 2018 and Randgold's shareholders approved an ordinary resolution to adjourn the Extraordinary General Meeting to 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday 7 November 2018. The results of the poll on the adjournment resolution, which includes proxies received, are set out below.
|
Ordinary Resolution
|
No. of Votes For
|
For %
|
No. of Votes Against
|
Against %
|
Total No. of Votes
|
Votes Withheld
|
Resolution to adjourn the Extraordinary General Meeting to
|
69,249,722
|
100
|
0
|
0
|
69,249,722
|
62,468
Enquiries
|
Randgold
|
Chief Executive
|
Financial Director
|
Investor & Media Relations
|
CIBC (financial adviser to Randgold)
|
Neil Johnson
|
+44 20 7234 6000
|
Oliver Ward
|
Barclays (financial adviser and corporate broker to Randgold)
|
Paul Knight
|
+1 (416) 863 8900
|
Nishant Amin
|
+44 (0) 20 7623 2323
|
Barrick
|
Deni Nicoski
|
Andy Lloyd
|
Carole Cable
|
M. Klein and Co. (financial adviser to Barrick)
|
David Friedman
|
+1-212-380-7500
|
Peter Seibold
|
Cyrus Hiramanek
|
Morgan Stanley (financial adviser to Barrick)
|
Colm Donlon
|
+44 207 425 8000
|
Richard Tory
|
+1 416 943 8400
|
Jan Lennertz
|
+1 212 761 4000
