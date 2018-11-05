Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Randgold Court Meeting and EGM Adjourned

14:20 Uhr  |  Accesswire

Not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2018/ At the Jersey Court Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting held today in connection with the proposed recommended share-for-share merger ("Merger") of Randgold Resources Ltd. ("Randgold") and Barrick Gold Corp. ("Barrick"), the Jersey Court Meeting was adjourned to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday 7 November 2018 and Randgold's shareholders approved an ordinary resolution to adjourn the Extraordinary General Meeting to 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday 7 November 2018. The results of the poll on the adjournment resolution, which includes proxies received, are set out below.

Ordinary Resolution

No. of Votes For

For %

No. of Votes Against

Against %

Total No. of Votes

Votes Withheld

Resolution to adjourn the Extraordinary General Meeting to
7 November 2018

69,249,722

100

0

0

69,249,722

62,468

Enquiries


Randgold

Chief Executive
Mark Bristow

Financial Director
Graham Shuttleworth

Investor & Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
randgold@dpapr.com

CIBC (financial adviser to Randgold)

Neil Johnson

+44 20 7234 6000

Oliver Ward

Barclays (financial adviser and corporate broker to Randgold)

Paul Knight

+1 (416) 863 8900

Nishant Amin
Andrew Tusa

+44 (0) 20 7623 2323
+44 (0) 20 7623 2323

Barrick

Deni Nicoski
Senior Vice President
Investor Relations
Telephone: +1 416 307-7474
Email: dnicoski@barrick.com

Andy Lloyd
Senior Vice President
Communications
Telephone: +1 416 307-7414
Email: alloyd@barrick.com

Carole Cable
Partner
Brunswick Group LLP
Tel +44 (0)20 7404 5959
Direct +44 (0)20 7396 7458
Mob +44 (0)7974 982 458
ccable@brunswickgroup.com

M. Klein and Co. (financial adviser to Barrick)

David Friedman

+1-212-380-7500

Peter Seibold

Cyrus Hiramanek

Morgan Stanley (financial adviser to Barrick)

Colm Donlon

+44 207 425 8000

Richard Tory

+1 416 943 8400

Jan Lennertz

+1 212 761 4000

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the announcement in full.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3695G_1-2018-11-5.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Randgold Resources Ltd.


