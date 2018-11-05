Nasigon Maiden Drilling Confirms Continous Stratiform Copper Mineralization Over 1 km From Surface

MONTREAL, Nov. 05, 2018 - Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Kintavar”) (TSX-V: KTR) (FRANKFURT: 58V), is pleased to announce drilling results from the Nasigon maiden drilling program. The 16 drill holes program (2,500 m) intersected 7 mineralized marble and calc-silicate units which can be followed on surface and at depth for over 1 km. The width of the mineralized corridor is approximately 500 m. The mineralization was confirmed to a depth of up to 125 m.

Figure 1 : Summary of the Nasigon maiden drilling program.





The Nasigon showing area identified five (5) of these units, while two (2) other units were identified to the South-West in the Moli showing area (see Figure 1). Mineralization is present in the form of chalcocite, bornite and chalcopyrite and is consistent with mineralization in the Sherlock corridor. This confirms the extension of the stratiform copper mineralization to over 15 km. The main difference observed between the two corridors is the structural setting. The structural thickening that is present in Sherlock is yet to be identified at Nasigon as most drill holes intersected individual units in a fold limb and not the fold hinge which should provide the thickest intervals.

Several drill holes intersected over 20 m of mineralization (MN-18-06 22.0 m @ 0.28% Cu, MN-18-01 21.0 m @ 0.21% Cu) which are pointing toward mineralization widening and grade increasing to the South-West. All the units that were intersected remain open laterally and at depth. The units are 450 to 650 dip and the drilling represents true width of over 80% of the mineralized intervals. The summary of the copper intersections is presented in Table 1 at the end of the press release.

“The Mitchi project gives us a unique mineralized system to work with. With mineralization present over 15 km we are seeing how different structural settings provide us with different advantages in each area. The Nasigon maiden drilling program demonstrated that the structure here is easier to follow on surface and at depth which we will be extending laterally and particularly to the West. Future work will focus on surface follow up of soil and geophysical anomalies that were not investigated this year and targeting the fold hinges.” comments Kiril Mugerman, President and CEO of Kintavar.

Figure 1 : Summary of the Nasigon maiden drilling program.

The full figure of the location of Nasigon drill holes can be downloaded here.

The table with new assays can be downloaded here or viewed at the end of the press release.

All samples have been sent and prepared (PREP-31) by ALS Global laboratory in Val-d’Or. The pulp was sent to ALS Global laboratory in Vancouver for copper assays (CU-ICP61), silver assays (AG-ICP61) or a multi-elemental analysis by four acid digestion (ME-ICP61) and spectroscopy (ICP-AES/MS). Samples with assays higher than 10,000 ppm Cu were reanalyzed by atomic absorption (CU-OG62) at the ALS Global Vancouver laboratory. Quality controls include systematic addition of blank samples and certified copper standards to each batch of samples sent to the laboratory.

NI-43-101 Disclosure

Alain Cayer, P.Geo., MSc., Vice-President Exploration of Kintavar, is Qualified Person under NI 43‐101 guidelines who supervised and approved the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About the Mitchi Property

The Mitchi property (approx. 30,000 hectares, 100% owned) is located west of the Mitchinamecus reservoir, 100 km north of the town of Mont-Laurier. The property covers an area of more than 300 km2 accessible by a network of logging and gravel roads with a hydro-electric power substation located 14 km to the east. The property is located in the north-western portion of the central metasedimentary belt of the Grenville geological province. Many gold, copper, silver and/or manganese mineralized showings have been identified to date, with many characteristics suggesting of a sediment-hosted stratiform copper type deposit (SSC) in the Eastern portion of the property and Iron Oxide Copper Gold ore (IOCG) and skarn type deposits in the Western portion. Osisko holds a 2% NSR on 27 claims of the southern portion of the Mitchi property, outside of the sedimentary basin.

For further information contact:

Kiril Mugerman,

President and CEO

Telephone: +1 450 641 5119 #5653

Email: kmugerman@kintavar.com

Web: www.kintavar.com

Forward looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information and statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, costs, objectives or performance of the Corporation, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate” “target” and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including additional closings of the private placement referred to above, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Corporation will derive. Forward-looking statements and information are based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation’s control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under “Risk Factors” in the Corporation’s management’s discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. The Corporation does not intend, nor does the Corporation undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

