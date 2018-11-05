Acquisition of Common Shares of Aldebaran Resources Inc.

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 5, 2018 - Sibanye Gold Limited trading as Sibanye-Stillwater ("Sibanye-Stillwater") (JSE:SGL & NYSE:SBGL) previously announced that it entered into an arrangement agreement with Regulus Resources Inc. ("Regulus") and a newly formed subsidiary of Regulus, Aldebaran Resources Inc. ("Aldebaran"), dated effective June 28, 2018, as amended (the "Arrangement Agreement"), creating a strategic partnership in order to unlock value at its Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina (the "Altar Project"). The Arrangement Agreement provides for, among other matters, the spin out by Regulus of its Argentine assets into Aldebaran and the entry by Aldebaran into an option and joint venture agreement with Stillwater Canada LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sibanye-Stillwater ("Stillwater Canada"), pursuant to which Aldebaran acquires the right to acquire up to an 80% interest in Peregrine Metals, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sibanye-Stillwater, which owns the Altar Project (the "Arrangement"). Aldebaran issued 15,449,555 common shares to Stillwater Canada as partial consideration under the Arrangement, which was completed on October 25, 2018. The common shares of Aldebaran were listed and commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on November 2, 2018.

Following the completion of the transaction, Sibanye-Stillwater, indirectly through Stillwater Canada, has ownership and control of 15,449,555 common shares of Aldebaran, representing 19.9% of the outstanding common shares of Aldebaran. Sibanye-Stillwater did not previously hold any securities of Aldebaran.

The common shares of Aldebaran owned and controlled by Sibanye-Stillwater are held for investment purposes and Sibanye-Stillwater may, from time to time, depending on market and other conditions, or as future circumstances may dictate, acquire additional common shares of Aldebaran, dispose of some or all of its common shares of Aldebaran, or continue to hold its common shares of Aldebaran.

This press release is issued pursuant to early warning requirements of National Instrument 62-104 and National Instrument 62-103, which also requires a report to be filed with regulatory authorities in each of the applicable provincial securities jurisdictions in Canada, containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters (the "Early Warning Report"). A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear under the profile of Aldebaran on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Aldebaran's head office is located at Suite 2300, 177 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada V6E 2K3.

