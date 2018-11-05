Prize Mining Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, Nov. 5, 2018 - PRIZE MINING CORPORATION ("Prize" or the "Company") (TSXV:PRZ) (OTCQB:PRZFF) (MQSP:GR:FRANKFURT) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Yuying Liang as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective today.

Ms. Liang has vast expertise in financial reporting services for both public and private companies. She has extensive experience in public company environments and full cycle accounting, as well as providing accounting services for business acquisitions and RTO. Ms. Liang earned her Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Simon Fraser University, concentrating in both Accounting and Finance, and holds the professional designation of Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA).

The Board of Directors of the Company would like to thank Mr. Tom Pierce, who has served as CFO of the Company for the past year, and wish him well in his future endeavors. Mr. Pierce will remain on an as needed contract with Prize in the future and will be available to assist in the transition in the near term.

About Prize Mining Corporation

Prize is a junior mining issuer whose common shares trade on the OTC Markets Group Inc.'s over-the-counter market in the United States and are DTC eligible with the Depository Trust Company (DTC), under the symbol PRZFF. The Company is also listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Prize is focused on the exploration and development of the Manto Negro Copper Property in Mexico and the Kena-Toughnut Gold Property in BC. Find out more at: www.prizemining.com

Follow Prize Mining on Social Media:

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reader Advisory

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Prize Mining Corp.