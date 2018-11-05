International Zeolite Late Filing of 2018 Annual Financials

Vancouver, November 5, 2018 - International Zeolite Corp. (TSXV: IZ) (OTCQB: IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON) (the "Company") discloses today that the filings of the Company's annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, the related management's discussion and analysis and the certification of the annual filings for the year ended June 30, 2018 (collectively, the "2018 Annual Financial Statements") were not completed by the deadline of October 29, 2018. As a result, the British Columbia Securities Commission issued a cease trade order (the "Cease Trade Order") against the Company and securities have been halted from trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

The delay in filing of the 2018 Annual Audited Financial Statements is principally related to the Company's acquisition of the private company Earth Innovations Inc.

The Company is actively working with its auditors to file the June 30, 2018 Annual Financial Statements, which the Company expects to be completed imminently. Once the Statements are filed, the Company will seek to have the Cease Trade Order revoked. The Company will be forthcoming with an update on the June 30, 2018 Annual Financial Statements once the required filings have been made.

