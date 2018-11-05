Canadian Metals appoints new member to the board of directors and granting of stock options

MONTREAL, Nov. 05, 2018 - Canadian Metals Inc. (The “Corporation”) (CSE : CME) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Pierre Renaud to the board of directors.



Pierre Renaud

Mr. Pierre Renaud, counsel and head of the Environmental Law Group for the Quebec region at McCarthy Tetrault LLP, has 31 years of experience in environmental law. He acts as a strategic advisor to clients and provides guidance from the earliest project stages on matters such as sustainable development, social acceptability, the environmental authorization process, consultation and public participation processes. As former president of the Bureau d’audiences publiques sur l’environnement (BAPE) from 2007–2012, he was in charge of appointing and monitoring over 40 commissions of inquiry (public hearings/mediation), in addition to managing and tabling reports with Quebec’s environment minister on a variety of specific initiatives. Early in his career, he was a legal counsel for the Québec Ministry of the Environment and Hydro-Québec. Admitted to the Québec Bar in 1987, Mr. Renaud has a master's degree in public administration.

René Boisvert, President of The Company comments: I feel very fortunate to have Pierre joining the company as Director, he will add his expertise on environmental matters and corporate governance to the board. As we are getting closer to our objective of building a world-class silicon plant in Baie-Comeau, his competences will be needed and I welcome him to the board.

Pierre Renaud stated: “I joined Canadian Metals because I believe in the tremendous potential of our mission to improve the well-being of present and future generation by producing silicon-based materials needed for making, in particular, solar panels, aluminium-silicon alloy and silicones. Today, as a society, we need to focus on sustainable development and that makes me more confident in our future” commented Pierre Renaud, member of the Board of Directors.

In addition, the Company also announces the grant of incentive stock options to purchase 600,000 common shares of the Company (the "Options") to certain directors (Pierre Renaud and Roger Urquhart) , of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The Options have an exercise price of $0.15 per share and are valid for a period of five years from the date of the grant. The Option grants are subject to the acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Canadian Metals

Canadian Metals is a diversified resource company focused on creating shareholder value through the development of large-scale industrial mineral portfolios in specific commodities and jurisdictions that will fuel the new energy economy. The company is uniquely positioned to pursue this strategy in silicon, precious and base metal assets.

