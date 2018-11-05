Barrick Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Randgold Merger

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2018 - Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX)(TSX:ABX) (“Barrick” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s shareholders have voted to approve the issuance of Barrick common shares in connection with the Merger of Barrick and Randgold Resources Ltd. (“Randgold”), and the continuance of Barrick to the Province of British Columbia under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

The issuance of Barrick common shares in connection with the Merger, and the continuance, were each approved by more than 99 percent of the votes cast at today’s special meeting of shareholders.

“Today marks an important step in our journey of taking Barrick 'back to the future',” said Barrick Executive Chairman John L. Thornton. “The combination of Barrick and Randgold will create the compelling gold investment.”

Detailed voting results for the resolutions are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Issuance of Barrick

Common Shares 683,038,422 99.8% 1,169,225 0.2% Continuance 678,593,897 99.2% 5,613,751 0.8%



The Merger is expected to be completed on January 1, 2019, subject to approval by Randgold shareholders, approval by the Royal Court of Jersey, and other customary closing conditions. Barrick intends to effect the continuance in advance of the closing of the Merger, subject to receipt of all necessary consents and authorizations.

