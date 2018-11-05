Pacific Empire Minerals Announces Listing on the OTCQB Venture Market Exchange

Vancouver, November 5, 2018 - Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) (OTCQB: PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a hybrid prospect generator focused in British Columbia, is pleased to announce that it has received approval to begin trading its common shares on the OTC Markets Group's OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol "PEMSF". Pacific Empire's common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB Marketplace on November 6, 2018 and will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The OTCQB is recognized as an established public financial market for international companies, including natural resource companies in the exploration industry, to trade in the U.S. The OTCQB Venture Market offers companies the opportunity to build their visibility, expand their liquidity and diversify their shareholder base on an established, public market. The OTCQB offers transparent trading in early stage, exploration companies and provides annual verification and certification of management to investors thereby improving their level of information and trading experience.

Brad Peters, Pacific Empire's President and CEO, stated, "We are pleased to be listed on the OTCQB, as this provides an opportunity to attract a broader base of international investors. Trading on the OTCQB will expand the company's presence to new and existing shareholders in the United States with a transparent trading platform. Admission to the OTCQB exchange is part of our strategy to introduce the company to a wide range of institutional and retail investors in the United States.

About Pacific Empire Minerals Corp.

PEMC is an exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, that employs a "hybrid prospect generator" business model. By integrating the project generator business model with low-cost reverse circulation drilling, the company is able to leverage its portfolio by identifying, and focusing on, the highest quality projects for partnerships and advancement.

