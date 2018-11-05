Mosaic to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) has announced it will participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals & Agriculture Conference.

Clint Freeland, Mosaic’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals & Agriculture Conference in Boston on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The event will be webcast live, and available on the Company’s website at www.mosaicco.com/investors. An archive will also be available on the Company’s website. Questions can be directed to Mosaic’s Investor Relations Department via e-mail to investor@mosaicco.com.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the Company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

