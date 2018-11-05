Mosaic to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) has announced it will participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals & Agriculture Conference.
Clint Freeland, Mosaic’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals & Agriculture Conference in Boston on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
The event will be webcast live, and available on the Company’s website at www.mosaicco.com/investors. An archive will also be available on the Company’s website. Questions can be directed to Mosaic’s Investor Relations Department via e-mail to investor@mosaicco.com.
About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the Company is available at www.mosaicco.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181105005876/en/
Contact
The Mosaic Company Media Benjamin Pratt, 763-577-6102 benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com or Investors Laura Gagnon, 763-577-8213 investor@mosaicco.com
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!