Mosaic to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

22:30 Uhr  |  Business Wire

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) has announced it will participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals & Agriculture Conference.

Clint Freeland, Mosaic’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals & Agriculture Conference in Boston on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The event will be webcast live, and available on the Company’s website at www.mosaicco.com/investors. An archive will also be available on the Company’s website. Questions can be directed to Mosaic’s Investor Relations Department via e-mail to investor@mosaicco.com.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the Company is available at www.mosaicco.com.



Contact

The Mosaic Company
Media
Benjamin Pratt, 763-577-6102
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com
or
Investors
Laura Gagnon, 763-577-8213
investor@mosaicco.com


The Mosaic Company

Bergbau
USA
www.mosaicco.com


