IAMGOLD Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Technical Studies for the Rosebel Gold Mine

05.11.2018  |  Newsfile

Toronto, November 5, 2018 - IAMGOLD Corporation (TSX: IMG) ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") announced today the Company has filed a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report supporting the mineral reserve and resource update for the Rosebel Mine in Suriname, which includes a declaration of reserves from the Saramacca deposit, reported in the Company's news release dated September 23, 2018.

The Technical Report was completed jointly by IAMGOLD and SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc., with inputs from technical studies completed by other consultants and has an effective date of September 23, 2018.

The NI 43-101 Technical Report can be found on the Company's website at www.iamgold.com or under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD (www.iamgold.com) is a mid-tier mining company with four operating gold mines on three continents. A solid base of strategic assets in North and South America and West Africa is complemented by development and exploration projects and continued assessment of accretive acquisition opportunities. IAMGOLD is in a strong financial position with extensive management and operational expertise.

For further information please contact:

Ken Chernin, VP Investor Relations, IAMGold Corp.
Tel: (416) 360-4743 Mobile: (416) 388-6883

Laura Young, Director Investor Relations, IAMGold Corp.
Tel: (416) 933-4952 Mobile: (416) 670-3815

Martin Dumont, Senior Analyst Investor Relations, IAMGold Corp.
Tel: (416) 933-5783 Mobile: (647) 967-9942

IAMGold Corp. Toll-free: 1 888 464-9999 info@iamgold.com

Please note:
This entire news release may be accessed via fax, e-mail, IAMGOLD's website at www.iamgold.com and through Newsfile's website at www.newsfilecorp.com. All material information on IAMGOLD can be found at www.sedar.com or at www.sec.gov.

Si vous désirez obtenir la version française de ce communiqué, veuillez consulter le
http://www.iamgold.com/French/accueil/default.aspx


IAMGold Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.iamgold.com


