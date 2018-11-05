Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. Announces Date for 2018 Third Quarter Results Conference Call and Update on MTV Technical Studies

05.11.2018  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2018 - Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. (“SRHI”) (TSX: SRHI) today announced that it will host a conference call on Monday, November 12, 2018 at 4:00pm ET to discuss its 2018 third quarter results. The company will also discuss the recently released Technical Studies for the Minera Tres Valles (“MTV”) Copper Project. The company plans to release its financial results on November 8, 2018.

Conference Call Details

To participate in the call, please dial (855) 458-4215 ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call, conference call and provide conference ID: 8574705. A taped replay of the conference call will be available until November 20, 2018 by calling (855) 859-2056. The conference call will be webcast at www.sprottresource.com and https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/2qn8n6tt

About Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.

SRHI acquires and grows a portfolio of cash-flowing businesses and businesses expected to cash flow in the natural resource sector. Based in Toronto, SRHI is part of the Sprott Group of Companies and seeks to deploy capital to provide our investors with exposure to attractive commodities. For more information about SRHI, please visit www.sprottresource.com.

For further information:
Glen Williams
Managing Director, Investor Relations
T: (416) 943-4394
E: gwilliams@sprott.com

SOURCE: Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.sprott.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap