Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. Announces Date for 2018 Third Quarter Results Conference Call and Update on MTV Technical Studies

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2018 - Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. (“SRHI”) (TSX: SRHI) today announced that it will host a conference call on Monday, November 12, 2018 at 4:00pm ET to discuss its 2018 third quarter results. The company will also discuss the recently released Technical Studies for the Minera Tres Valles (“MTV”) Copper Project. The company plans to release its financial results on November 8, 2018.



Conference Call Details

To participate in the call, please dial (855) 458-4215 ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call, conference call and provide conference ID: 8574705. A taped replay of the conference call will be available until November 20, 2018 by calling (855) 859-2056. The conference call will be webcast at www.sprottresource.com and https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/2qn8n6tt

