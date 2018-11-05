Arbitration Update â Submission of Reply

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November5, 2018 / GabrielResources Ltd. ("Gabriel" or the "Company") announces that it has submitted itsReply and counter-memorial on jurisdiction ("Reply") in its arbitration againstRomania under the rules of the International Centre for Settlement ofInvestment Disputes ("ICSID") part of the World Bank ("ICSID Arbitration").

The Reply, Gabriel'ssecond substantive written pleading in the ICSID Arbitration case, sets out a comprehensiverebuttal of the legal and factual contentions raised in the Counter-Memorial filedby Romania on February 22, 2018 ("Counter-Memorial") and includes Gabriel'sresponse to Romania's supplemental preliminary objection to the jurisdiction ofthe tribunal ("Tribunal") appointed to adjudicate the ICSID Arbitration ("JurisdictionalChallenge").

The Reply wasfiled in accordance with established procedural orders ("Procedural Orders") ofthe Tribunal, including a recent revision to the calendar that now includes thefollowing amended dates:

Comments on submissions by non-disputing parties(if any are admitted by the Tribunal) by January 18, 2019

Romania to file its response to the Reply("Rejoinder") and its reply on the Jurisdictional Challenge by May 10, 2019

Gabriel to file its rejoinder with regard tothe Jurisdictional Challenge by June 14, 2019

A hearing on jurisdiction and the merits of theclaim before the Tribunal from December 2 to 13, 2019.

A redactedversion of the Reply will be published on the ICSID website in due coursefollowing the completion of a process prescribed by certain Procedural Orders.

Dragos Tanase, Gabriel'sPresident and Chief Executive Officer, stated:

"The RoÈ™ia MontanÄƒ Project met all of the applicablerequirements for the issuance of the key environmental permit, yet ultimately theRomanian Government unlawfully blocked the permitting process. The Reply highlightsthe abundant, contemporaneous evidence establishing Romania'sliability-creating conduct, which its Counter-Memorial fails to rebut, and unequivocallysubstantiates the factual and legal grounds of our claim, detailed in Gabriel'sJune 2017 Memorial that assessed the damages caused by Romania, with accruedinterest, at US$4.4 billion. Given the passage of time since the Memorial, andinterest continuing to accrue on the damages, that total has now risen toUS$4.75 billion."

About Gabriel

Gabriel is a Canadian resource companylisted on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's principal focus has been theexploration and development of the RoÈ™ia MontanÄƒ gold and silver project inRomania ("RoÅŸia MontanÄƒ Project"). The RoÅŸia MontanÄƒ Project, one of thelargest undeveloped gold deposits in Europe, is situated in the South ApuseniMountains of Transylvania, Romania, an historic and prolific mining districtthat since pre-Roman times has been mined intermittently for over 2,000 years. Theexploitation license ("License") for the RoÅŸia MontanÄƒ Projectis held by RoÈ™ia MontanÄƒ Gold Corporation S.A., a Romanian company in whichGabriel owns an 80.69% equity interest, with the 19.31% balance held by MinvestRoÈ™ia MontanÄƒ S.A., a Romanian state-owned mining company. Itis anticipated that the RoÅŸia MontanÄƒ Project would bring over US$24 billion (at US$1,200/oz gold) to Romania aspotential direct and indirect contribution to GDP and generate thousands ofemployment opportunities.

Upon obtaining the License in June 1999,the Group (as defined below) focused substantially all of their management andfinancial resources on the exploration, feasibility and subsequent developmentof the RoÅŸia MontanÄƒ Project. Despite the Company's fulfilment of its legalobligations and its development of the RoÅŸia MontanÄƒ Project as a high-quality,sustainable and environmentally-responsible mining project, using bestavailable techniques, Romania has blocked and prevented implementation of the RoÅŸiaMontanÄƒ Project without due process and without compensation. Accordingly, theCompany's current core focus is the ICSID Arbitration. For more informationplease visit the Company's website at www.gabrielresources.com.

