Grant of Employment Options

BISHOPSGATE, November 6, 2018 - The Board of Directors of SolGold plc (SolGold, the Company) wishes to advise of the grant and allotment of 82,875,000 unlisted employee options. The options will have a strike price of 60p each, an exercise period of 3 years, and cover a range of employees in SolGold, ENSA and SolGold's four 100% owned Ecuadorean subsidiaries.

The Company will also seek the approval of shareholders to grant further options to Directors, also exercisable at 60p for a 3 year period, at the upcoming December 2018 Annual General Meeting, the materials for which will be circulated in the next weeks.

Following the allotment of the abovementioned employee options, the Company now has a total of 1,837,012,007 fully paid ordinary shares on issue, together with 21,250,000 share options exercisable at 40p and 129,887,000 share options exercisable at 60p.

References to figures and tables relate to the version visible in PDF format by clicking the link below:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3868G_1-2018-11-5.pdf

SOURCE: SolGold plc