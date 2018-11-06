GGX Gold Completes First 3 Diamond Drill Holes of the 2018 Fall Program on the Gold Drop Property - Southern British Columbia

VANCOUVER, November 6, 2018 - GGX Gold Corp. (TSX-V: GGX),(OTCQB: GGXXF), (FRA: 3SR2) (the "Company" or "GGX") is pleased to announceit has completed the initial 3 drill holes of the 2018 Fall diamond drillingprogram currently underway at its Gold Drop Property, near Greenwood, southernBritish Columbia. The programis targeting the gold bearing COD Vein, with the focus being an area of previoushigh grade gold drill intercepts.Highlights for the Gold Drop Property, including COD Vein are:

2017 and 2018 drill intersections (corelength) of 50.1 g/t gold over 2.05 meters; 54.9 g/t gold over 1.47 meters; and 4.59g/t gold over 16.03 meters at the COD Vein.

Gold and silver bearing quartz veins inmultiple regions of the property with high grade gold reported (samplesexceeding 1 oz. / ton gold reported).

Historic gold and silver production at theGold Drop, North Star, Amandy and Roderick Dhu vein systems.

The diamond drilling program is underwaytesting the COD Vein. The program is following up on results from the 2018 Winter-Springdrill program which tested the southern extension of the COD Vein. Two of thesouthernmost holes, COD18-45 and COD18-46, intersected high grade gold. COD18-45intersected of 50.1 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 375 g/t silver over 2.05 metercore length including 167.5 g/t gold, 1,370 g/t silver and >500 g/ttellurium over 0.46 meter core length (News Release of August 15, 2018).COD18-46 intersected 54.9 g/t gold and 379 g/t silver over a 1.47 meter corelength, including 223 g/t gold, 1,535 g/t silver and greater than 500 g/t telluriumover a 0.30 meter core length (News Release of August 22, 2018).

The drilling is focusing on the area of drillholes COD18-45 and COD18-46. The objective is to trace the gold mineralization atdepth. Further holes are also planned to test for the vein to the south ofthese intercepts.

The drill core is currently being split andsecurely packaged for shipment to ALS laboratories in Vancouver, B.C. There thecore will be analyzed for gold by Fire Assay and for 48 elements by Four Acidand ICP-MS. Quality control (QC) samples are being inserted at regularintervals.

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person asdefined by NI 43-101, is responsible for the technical information contained inthis News Release.

Forward Looking Information

