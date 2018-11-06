Ximen Mining Corp Completes Gold Recovery Batch Test for Brett Gold Project Portal Stockpile, Vernon BC

VANCOUVER, November 6, 2018 - Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX.V: XIM) (OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce the completion of a gold recovery batch test of portal stockpile material on the Brett Gold Property, located near Vernon, British Columbia.

The purpose of this test was to provide a rough validation of the historic reported average of 4 to 5 Au g/t (gold grams per tonne) for the portal stockpile near the Brett Portal (Minfile report 082LSW110). The portal, completed in the 1990s, is the entry to 360 m of underground development on the Main Shear Zone. During this development, approximately 1400 tonnes of mineralized muck was stockpiled adjacent to the portal.

The test sample consisted of two, five-gallon pails of cobble to boulder sized rock fragments collected from the surface of the stockpile. The hand-selected rock fragments were either observed as flooded with quartz veining or intensely altered (see Photo 1). The complete 34kg sample was triple crushed using jaw-rolls crushers and screened to 20 mesh (0.90 mm).

The crushed, screened, and weighed material was fed through a gold shaker table (see Photo 2). The table, buckets, and crushers were cleaned before and between sampling. The various sample products (concentrate, midlings and tailings) were collected from the discharges and shipped to Vancouver ALS Canada laboratory for 33 multi-element analysis by four acid digestion and Inductively Coupled Plasma-Atomic Emission Spectrometry (ICP-AES) analysis which included gold and silver. The results of the test are displayed in Table 1.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images//11062018XIM.jpg

Photo 1 Typical test sample material

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images//11062018XIM1.jpg

Photo 2 Batch test sample being processed across gold shaker table

Table 1 Batch Test Analytical Results (Brett Portal Stockpile)

Sample Weight (kg) Product Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Weighted Average Au (g/t) Total 34







V111111 0.26 Concentrates 302.06 246.7

V111110 0.34 Midlings 41.77 55

V111109 1.7 Tailings 1.5 2.93











4.20

The gold shaker table requires continuous feed to operate properly. During the end of the sample cleanup took place and some cross contamination between tailings and midlings may have occurred. Gold particle size and crush size may be responsible for gold found in tailings.

The weighted average grade of the 34.0 kg sample was estimated to be 4.20 Au g/t, which falls in the historically reported average of between 4 to 5 Au g/t from the 1990 work. Since the entire pail of tailings was not dried and weight, the total tailings weight is assumed to be initial crush minus the concentrates and midlings.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images//11062018XIM2.jpg



Photo 3 Batch test concentrate Sample V111111 with 302.06 Au (g/t) and 246.7 Ag (g/t)

Given the historic reported average of 4 to 5 Au g/t (gold grams per tonne) for the portal stockpile near the Brett Portal has now been validated, focus will be towards carrying out additional metallurgical testing to characterize the nature of the gold within the stockpile to provide the best optimization options for gold recovery (e.g. bulk mineral analysis with estimate of liberation, QEMSCAN, etc).

Robert Tilsley, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Christopher R. Anderson"

Christopher R. Anderson,

President, CEO and Director

Ximen Mining Corp. 604 488-3900

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100 percent interest in all three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen`s two Gold projects are The Gold Drop Project and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past-producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently both the Gold Drop Project and the Treasure Mountain Silver Project are under option agreements. The option partners are making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of these projects.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XM and WKN with the number as A1W2EG

