Hecla Reports Continued Drilling Success in the Third Quarter

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today provided an update on its exploration programs during the third quarter.

Highlights

Largest quarterly exploration program in company history

There were up to 20 drills at 10 properties, 5 operating mines, all in North America

Reserve price assumptions to determine this year’s reserves are $14.50 silver, $1200 gold, $1.15 zinc and $.90 lead, which are all at or below current spot prices and about the same as last year. New reserves and resources will be provided in first quarter of 2019

Nevada: Underground drilling at Hollister is identifying new mineralization in East Clementine and Gloria areas. Surface drilling at Zeus (Fire Creek) and Hatter Graben (Hollister) are expanding resources. Drilling and mine development programs are revealing more potential than expected.

Greens Creek: Underground drilling continues to expand high-grade, near-surface resources at Upper Plate and East Ore zones and add to mineralized trends along Deep 200 South, Gallagher, and Deep Southwest zones. Surface drilling expands Upper Plate resource and has identified bench mineralization 800 feet west of 200 South Bench resource.

Casa Berardi: Surface drilling is expanding the proposed Principal and West Mine Crown Pillar (WMCP) open pits and defining high-grade shoots below and east of the Principal and East Mine Crown Pillar (EMCP) pits. Underground drilling of the 118 and 123 zones continues to extend high-grade mineralization trends along strike and at depth. Shallower drilling of the 123 and 124 zones are extending high-grade shoots defined by previous surface drilling. Drilling has begun at the East Mine to define high-grade extensions of the 148 and 160 zones.

San Sebastian: In-fill drilling has confirmed and expanded the polymetallic resource on Francine Vein with bulk sample planned later in the year; mine planning advancing for 2019. Additional oxide mineralization discovered along the West Francine Vein and the newly-discovered South Vein. The Esperanza, South and Andrea veins define a continuous vein system that extends over 10 miles of strike length with only limited exploration.



“With the addition of the Nevada assets, Hecla had the largest quarterly exploration program in its history,” said Phillips S. Baker, Jr., President and CEO. “While exploration expense will be less in the fourth quarter, it is not for lack of good results. All of Hecla’s programs this year had success that will justify follow-up in the future. But our focus in the fourth quarter will be at our Nevada operations and San Sebastian as we work towards the sort of mine life that we have at Greens Creek and Casa Berardi.”

Nevada

Fire Creek

There were two drill rigs operating underground at Fire Creek in the third quarter. The first drill rig has recently started to evaluate the upper portions of Spiral 3 along the Karen and Hui Wu structures where a number of very high-grade headings suggest the mineralization extends beyond the current resource (Figure 1). The second drill rig has completed four of seven holes designed to test the up-dip extent of Spiral 4 including the Joyce and 06 veins. Additional definition drilling in the Spiral 2 and Spiral 4 areas is expected to extend mine life by defining and upgrading new resources. Other high-grade mineralized areas occur between Haulage 3 and Spiral 2 and will be the focus of future drilling. Underground drift development is advancing Haulage 9 to provide an exploration drill platform by early next year. This platform will enable exploration drilling of the Spiral 9 veins with the goal of expanding them to the north and south.

Three surface exploration rigs operated at the Fire Creek Mine in the quarter with the goal of extending current high-grade, gold-bearing structures. The drills are focused on two targets including: 1) two drills at the Zeus target northwest of the mine and 2) one drill at the Far View target southeast of the mine (Figure 2). The first six surface holes drilled at the Zeus target have intersected a continuous structure with strong argillic alteration and mineralization typical of high-grade mineralization in this area. Recent results, including intersections of 1.67 oz/ton gold over 1.2 feet and 0.46 oz/ton gold over 12.0 feet at the margins of the basaltic dikes, confirm our positive opinion of this target (Figure 3). Drilling continues to extend the resource to the south and at depth. Drilling of the Guard Shack southeast of the mine encountered structures with strong argillic alteration typical of the gold-bearing structures in the area and suggests the mineralization carries further to the south. West of the Guard Shack target is a geophysical, resistivity-high target that is believed to be a linking structure between the Joyce and Titan zones and will be tested later this year.

An Induced Polarization (IP)/resistivity geophysical survey was completed to the south along the known structural corridor, in the South Notice area. The survey is designed to help refine targets scheduled to be drilled later in the year and next year. The survey identified a target which is interpreted to be either a silica cap or sinter which is often associated with gold mineralization. In addition, three north-south striking chargeability highs were identified in the South Notice target area. Anomalies like these could correspond to sulfide feeder structures where gold mineralization may be found.

Hollister

Two rigs were active in the Central Hollister, East Clementine and Gwenivere areas during the third quarter. The Central Hollister programs targeted up-dip and lateral extensions of the 141, 151, and 213 veins from 5190 level (Figure 4) and down-dip extension of the 182 vein from 5050 level. Drilling intersected wide zones of mineralized breccia and narrower, high-grade intersections included 1.0 oz/ton gold and 1.8 oz/ton silver over 5.1 feet (141 Vein) and 1.06 oz/ton gold and 8.09 oz/ton silver over 3 .9 feet (151 Vein), and this mineralization remains open up-dip. The drill program targeting the down-dip extension of the 182 Vein included intervals of 4.0 oz/ton gold and 12.1 oz/ton silver over 3.1 feet (including 7.9 oz/ton gold and 23.2 oz/ton silver over 0.9 feet). These drill intercepts strengthened the resource model in the area and confirm mineralization is open at depth.

The East Clementine program targeted the 234, 243 and 253 veins at higher elevations near the unconformity where high-grade concentrations of gold can occur. Multiple intervals of strongly oxidized breccias and veinlets were intercepted including 0.60 oz/ton gold and 0.10 oz/ton silver over 3.0 feet (243 Vein) (Figure 5). Additional drillholes are in progress to offset a historical intercept of 1.78 oz/ton gold and 7.74 oz/ton silver over 1.6 feet (233 Vein). Assays received from the first up-dip hole of the three-hole drill program intersected 1.8 oz/ton gold and 7.5 oz/ton silver over 1.6 feet which is about 90 feet from current workings. Mineralization remains open along strike.

The Gwenivere program was designed to offset two historical surface reverse circulation (RC) intercepts including 1.3 oz/ton gold and 0.05 oz/ton silver over 10.0 feet and 1.2 oz/ton gold and 0.13 oz/ton silver over 5.0 feet. Partial assays from the first drillhole include 1.35 oz/ton gold and 0.29 oz/ton silver over 3.0 feet. This new zone of mineralization is approximately 1,500 feet from the portal and represents the discovery of a new vein that is open in all directions. Initial assays from recent underground drilling in the Gloria Vein, at the west end of the mine, returned narrow assays of over an ounce gold per ton including 1.10 oz/ton gold and 2.7 oz/ton silver over 0.5 feet. Underground drifting is being extended to the west to provide a drill platform for the western extension of this high-grade mineralization. Additional definition drilling in the Central Hollister, Gwenivere and West Gloria areas is being planned for the fourth quarter.

Surface drilling of the Rowena Vein, at the south part of the Hollister vein system (Figure 6), intersected strongly brecciated and oxidized veining grading 0.19 oz/ton gold over 25.0 feet including 0.30 oz/ton gold over 5.1 feet. This style of gold is more typical of the high-grade “blanket zone” which extends along the unconformity upward into the base of the volcanic rocks. Additional drilling could re-commence after all the assay results are received. The first surface holes are in progress at Hatter Graben with the intent to extend the current resource to the east and west. Drill holes at 300-foot intervals have intersected swarms with multiple veins and mineralized breccias at the anticipated distance. Assays are pending.

Midas

Surface and underground exploration drilling on the Trinity target, which is a small, high-grade deposit south of the Midas Mine, was completed in August. Intersections including 0.47 oz/ton gold and 0.60 oz/ton silver over 4.5 feet and 0.51 oz/ton gold and 26.4 oz/ton silver over 2.5 feet, are associated with silicification and banded quartz veins. This drilling suggests vein mineralization may be strongest along the edges of the Trinity Corridor and mafic dikes and appears to be open to both to the south and north. The third quarter drilling extended the strike and dip of several known high-grade ore shoots and filled in gaps of the drill spacing, which should provide the confidence necessary for an inferred resource category. The Trinity mineralization is being remodeled in the fourth quarter in advance of a new resource estimate by the end of the year.

More complete drill assay highlights from Nevada (Fire Creek, Hollister and Midas) can be found in Table A at the end of this release and a presentation showing drill intersection locations is available at the following: http://ir.hecla-mining.com/interactive/newlookandfeel/4130678/Hecla-Q3-2018-ExplorationUpdate.pdf.

Greens Creek – Alaska

At Greens Creek, drilling in the third quarter and strong assay results from drilling in the previous quarter have upgraded and expanded the Deep 200 South, NWW, East Ore, Upper Plate and Southwest Bench zone resources. Exploration drilling focused on the Deep 200 South Zone, Gallagher Fault Block and Deep Southwest Zone (Figure 7).

Definition drilling of the Deep 200 South Zone confirmed three flat-lying, high-grade lenses that are folded to the west and has enabled portions of bench mineralization to be upgraded to an indicated resource category (Figure 8). Upper bench mineralization is observed farther west and at a lower elevation than previously modeled. Recent intersections include 41.3 oz/ton silver, 0.1 oz/ton gold, 3.2% zinc and 1.7% lead over 9.9 feet and 29.8 oz/ton silver, 0.04 oz/ton gold, 15.5% zinc and 8.1 lead over 21.9 feet. Definition drilling continued to target the southern portion of the zone, and results include 63.0 oz/ton silver, 0.02 oz/ton gold, 4.7% zinc and 2.5% lead over 33.3 feet at the upper bench and 74.1 oz/ton silver, 0.13 oz/ton gold, 4.4% zinc and 2.1% lead over 23.0 feet at the lower bench.

Near the mine portal elevation, drilling of the Upper Plate Zone suggests that there are two, flat-lying ore zones that are folded to the west (Figure 9). The upper band of mineralization is thicker than the resource model predicted, including 19.7 oz/ton silver, 0.04 oz/ton gold, 6.1% zinc and 3.4% lead over 7.6 feet and 13.5 oz/ton silver, 0.02 oz/ton gold, 7.8% zinc and 3.4% lead over 20.2 feet. The lower band of mineralization occurs beyond the current wireframe to the west and south and includes an intersection of 41.1 oz/ton silver, 0.05 oz/ton gold, 1.9% zinc and 1.0% lead over 3.5 feet.

The first surface drillholes southwest of the Upper Plate Zone resource are also defining two mineralized limbs of a fold that are present over 200 feet from the current resource and remain open to the south, north, and west. Much of the mineralization is proximal to the mine contact, but mineralized zones are also present within the argillites. The mineralized zones vary from 4 to 11 feet in thickness and transition from white carbonate ore to massive base metal ore and mineralized argillite. Assays for these intervals include 6.7 oz/ton silver, 0.1 oz/ton gold, 7.6% zinc and 1.8% lead over 9.9 feet and higher-grade intervals of 15.7 oz/ton silver, 0.2 oz/ton gold, 12.4% zinc and 3.9% lead over 7.6 feet and 8.4 oz/ton silver, 0.2 oz/ton gold, 13.4% zinc and 3.7% lead over 3.4 feet. The surface drill program is complete for the year as final assay results should be received in the next few weeks. Drilling from surface in the third quarter could expand this resource further to the west and north creating a substantial resource that may be in-fill drilled from underground and incorporated into future Life of Mines (LOMs).

In the East Ore Zone intersections from drilling at the north end, including 29.9 oz/ton silver, 0.28 oz/ton gold, 19.7% zinc and 10.3% lead over 3.5 feet and 39.7 oz/ton silver, 0.39 oz/ton gold, 7.2% zinc and 3.0% lead over 5.0 feet, confirm previously modeled resource estimates, and are particularly strong at lower and higher elevations. Drilling has also expanded this northern portion of the zone at depth by over 100 feet. Drilling of targeted gaps between modeled ore zones intersected mineralization that compares well in thickness and location to existing trends. Assay results of the Southwest Zone, including 29.1 oz/ton, 0.01 oz/ton gold, 9.0% zinc and 3.6% lead over 10.8 feet, confirmed and expanded the resource to the west and north. Definition drilling of the NWW and 9A zones upgraded the resource model and extended mineralization of the NWW further east to increase the resource. Exploration drilling targeting the Deep Southwest intersected mineralization 150 feet south of previous drill intercepts including 34.9 oz/ton, 0.1 oz/ton gold, 8.0% zinc and 3.7% lead over 13.9 feet.

The focus of the fourth quarter underground drilling is on the Deep 200 South, East Ore and Upper Plate zones throughout 2018 with additional drilling targeting the Northwest West and 9A zones.

Surface drilling has identified the western extension of the 200 South Bench mineralization from 700 to 900 feet west of the current resource. Assays from the first five holes defined 3- to 10-foot intervals of semi-massive sulfide that grade up to 12% zinc and 3% lead with silver grades up to 1.5 ounces. This zone includes intersections of 0.2 oz/ton silver, 12.1% zinc and 0.5% lead over 3.2 feet and 0.4 oz/ton silver, 7.1% zinc and 1.0% lead over 13.1 feet. This may represent part of a bench syncline that is over 1,000 feet by 750 feet in area and could add considerably to future resources.

Higher up in these surface holes, mineralization was intersected at the mine contact and west of the Gallagher Fault. Drill intersections of this mineralization include 1.1 oz/ton silver, 17.2% zinc and 3.5% lead over 3.4 feet. This is the first-time mineralization has been intersected west of the Gallagher Fault this far north (1,800 feet north of the Gallagher Zone mineralization), potentially opening up a large area for prospective exploration.

More complete drill assay highlights from Greens Creek can be found in Table A at the end of this release and a presentation showing drill intersection locations is available at the following: http://ir.hecla-mining.com/interactive/newlookandfeel/4130678/Hecla-Q3-2018-ExplorationUpdate.pdf.

Casa Berardi – Quebec

During the third quarter, up to six underground drills were used to refine stope designs, expand reserves and resources in the 118, 121, 123, 124 and 125 zones, and confirm further potential at depth and to the east and west (Figure 10). Up to four drills on surface completed in-fill and exploration drilling at the West Mine Crown Pillar (WMCP), Principal, 134 and 160 zones to potentially expand the proposed Principal Pit, and provide the basis for an initial pit design of the WMCP. Resource modeling and pit optimization studies are completed and confirm the extension of the current East Mine Crown Pillar (EMCP) pit to the west. Deeper drilling has also identified high-grade zones that extend from the proposed 134, 160 and Principal pits into the underground.

At the Lower 118 Zone, drilling confirmed the continuity of multiple mineralized lenses to the west and at depth outside the current resource boundary. Recent intersections continue to expand this resource, including 0.24 oz/ton gold over 25.8 feet and 0.20 oz/ton gold over 25.3 feet. An additional drill is planned to move to the west end of the 990-drift to evaluate the down-plunge to the west of the 118 Zone. Drilling of the Lower 118 Zone, at the bottom of the mine, has confirmed continuity of resources and shown mineralization is open at depth.

Drilling of stacked, high-grade lenses of the 123 Zone is defining the connection of multiple mineralized lenses for over 1,900 feet of strike length and over 3,600 feet down-dip below the 1070 level (Figure 11). Near the top of the 123 Zone, step-out drilling to the east on the 430 level intersected 0.70 oz/ton gold over 15.3 feet and 0.50 oz/ton gold over 4.9 feet and has shown continuity with high-grade mineralization intersected with drilling from surface. Drilling from the 970 level confirmed multiple lenses that are expected to add to current mining reserves to the east. Recent drill results from this area include 0.37 oz/ton gold over 11.0 feet and 0.30 oz/ton gold over 8.2 feet. Drilling below the western extension of the current 123 Zone resource intersected in this area include 0.40 oz/ton gold over 63.7 feet and 0.25 oz/ton gold over 37.3 feet, and suggest these mineralized lenses plunge west at depth and remain open for exploration.

High in the mine, drilling has targeted the east extension of the 124 Zone that is down-plunge of the Principal pit mineralization (Figure 12). Recent intersections just north of the Casa Berardi Fault include 0.16 oz/ton gold over 41.6 feet and 0.22 oz/ton gold over 9.2 feet. Future drilling below the 290 level should define this trend further to depth. The exploration of the 125 Zone from the 810 level focus drilling towards the north and targeting splays of the Casa Berardi Fault to extend the 118 Zone to the east. Initial results are favorable, and recent intersections include 0.34 oz/ton gold over 6.2 feet and 0.10 oz/ton gold over 10.5 feet, which confirm the model of multi-stacked lenses along the Casa strike and open the exploration east of the Principal Mine.

Definition drilling has commenced at the 300 level of the East Mine to refine the depth extensions from surface of the 160 Zone. In the last quarter, a second drill is planned for the 485 level to define the high-grade plunge of the 148 Zone of the East Mine.

During the third quarter exploration drilling on surface targeted the west extension of the East Mine to investigate the underground potential of the 146 and 148 lenses and East Mine Crown Pillar (EMCP) open pit. Drills intersections in this area including 0.16 oz/ton over 14.4 feet suggest that the 146 to 160 zone area is open over 1,600 feet west and 900 feet down dip of the known resources. Drilling of the West Mine Crown Pillar (WMCP) to evaluate open pit potential west of the West Shaft continues to intercept strong mineralized structures near surface (Figure 12). A recent intersection of 0.10 oz/ton gold over 90.0 feet includes an interval of 0.13 oz/ton gold over 34.4 feet. The WMCP resource modeling is in progress and drilling results should be included in the end of year 2018 reserves.

For the remainder of 2018, underground drilling is expected to expand and refine the 118 and 123 zones lower in the mine and the 124-128 zones closer to surface. Drilling of the 160 Zone from underground has begun with the goal of refining and expanding a series of broad, high-grade veins in the newly-accessible East Mine. Surface drilling programs are planned at the 128-129 zones (Principal area), to define and expand underground mining potential east of the Principal area along the Casa Berardi Fault.

More complete drill assay highlights from Casa Berardi can be found in Table A at the end of the release and a presentation showing drill intersection locations is available at the following: http://ir.hecla-mining.com/interactive/newlookandfeel/4130678/Hecla-Q3-2018-ExplorationUpdate.pdf.

San Sebastian - Mexico

During the quarter, three core drill rigs and one reverse circulation (RC) drill operated at San Sebastian. Two drills completed in-fill drilling in the central portion of the polymetallic zone along the Francine Vein. Exploration core drilling was directed toward shallower oxide mineralization along the West and East Francine vein areas, the recently discovered South Vein, and drilling re-started at the Esperanza Vein target area (Figure 13).

At the Francine Vein, in-fill drilling within the polymetallic zone intercepted intervals of semi-massive sulfide with similar grade and width to the previous exploration drilling results in this area (Figure 14). Strong drill results include 19.0 oz/ton silver, 4.8% copper, 16.0% lead, and 13.5% zinc over 4.5 feet and 7.3 oz/ton silver, 1.8% copper, 3.5% lead, and 5.7% zinc over 7.4 feet. An updated Mineral Resource model has been completed for the polymetallic zone of the Francine Vein and the in-fill drilling program significantly increased the quantity of indicated resource material. The model will be used to determine reserves, mine design and scheduling. A ramp is now being driven toward this area and a bulk sample is scheduled to be taken beginning in the fourth quarter of 2018. The material from the bulk sample will be used for metallurgical studies and a viability test of the nearby Excellon Mill, where the processing of sulfide ores from San Sebastian is planned.

Further to the east beyond the San Ricardo Fault, new zones of vein-hosted, oxide mineralization have been defined by drilling along the East Francine Vein (EFV) (Figure 14). Drilling continues to intersect narrow, but high-grade mineralization including intersections of 15.6 oz/ton silver and 0.01 oz/ton gold over 4.8 feet and 9.6 oz/ton silver and 0.07 oz/ton gold over 9.3 feet. Mineralization in this area is defined over 1,200 feet along strike and 800 feet down-dip and this new zone could represent an important new source of oxide mineralization. When incorporating the newly-defined mineralization in East Francine, the total strike length of continuous mineralization along the Francine Vein exceeds 8,000 feet and can be traced to a depth of over 2,000 feet.

At the West Francine Vein, in an area located about 1,000 feet west of any past drilling on the Francine Vein, core drilling followed up on a high-grade Reverse Circulation (RC) intersection of 23.7 oz/ton silver and 0.02 oz/ton gold over 6.6 feet. The first few drill core intercepts at the West Francine are narrow, but high-grade including 57.6 oz/ton silver and 0.02 oz/ton gold over 2.1 feet. Mineralization in this area is open laterally and at depth. Follow-up, offset drilling is in progress.

Exploration drilling began at the Esperanza Vein area, located approximately one and a half miles west of the mine area, that is highly prospective but has not been core drilled since 2003 (Figure 16). The Esperanza Vein was cut two times in the third quarter and both intercepts are wide (10.0 to 15.0 feet), contain strong oxide material and appear to be moderately mineralized and gold-dominant. Assays are pending for these intercepts and additional drilling is currently in progress in this area.

Reconnaissance RC drilling recently discovered a new blind vein under soil cover in the Saladillo Valley. This structure, referred to as the South Vein is located approximately 1.2 miles southwest of the San Sebastian mine area. The first three RC intercepts from this vein returned 12.6 oz/ton silver and 0.08 oz/ton gold over 9.3 feet, 6.0 oz/ton silver and 0.03 oz/ton gold over 9.4 feet, and 5.6 oz/ton silver, 0.04 oz/ton gold over 9.4 feet. This vein is located directly below a geochemical anomaly defined by Rotary Air Blast (“RAB”) drilling. Other similar untested RAB anomalies occur in the area.

The South Vein is located approximately halfway between the Andrea Vein resource area to the southeast and the Esperanza Vein to the northwest. Based on its location and orientation, this vein may represent the link between these two known veins with a prospective strike length of over four miles (Figure 15). Mineralization in this area is open laterally and follow-up core drilling program in this area is programmed for the fourth quarter.

Drilling for the remainder of the year will continue to focus on expanding resources and evaluate near-surface oxide mineralization at the West Francine Vein, South Vein, and Esperanza Vein areas.

More complete drill assay highlights from San Sebastian can be found in Table A at the end of this release and a presentation showing drill intersection locations is available at the following: http://ir.hecla-mining.com/interactive/newlookandfeel/4130678/Hecla-Q3-2018-ExplorationUpdate.pdf.

Other

Drilling at Little Baldy in northern Idaho was completed in August. The holes intersected narrow 0.5 to 3.0 feet wide, but strongly mineralized veins with sulfides and trace visible gold. Significant drill assays include 0.39 oz/ton gold over 0.8 feet, 0.21 oz/ton gold over 1.2 feet and 0.30 oz/ton gold over 1.1 feet. At Republic, Washington the 4-hole Lone Pine/Blacktail drilling program was completed and significant thicknesses of low-grade, bulk-tonnage gold mineralization with several high-grade intersections include 0.57 oz/ton gold over 6.1 feet, 0.21 oz/ton gold over 4.2 feet, and 2.1 oz/ton gold over 0.7 feet. Modeling is underway to assess whether the high-grade intervals are extensions of veins mined historically or whether they represent previously unidentified veins.

More complete drill assay highlights from Little Baldy/Republic can be found in Table A at the end of this release and a presentation showing drill intersection locations is available at the following: http://ir.hecla-mining.com/interactive/newlookandfeel/4130678/Hecla-Q3-2018-ExplorationUpdate.pdf.

At the Kinskuch project in northern B.C. the drilling program has just completed and defined silver-enriched, base metal mineralization in the Illiance Valley for over a strike-length of 3.0 miles. High-grade zones appear to have continuity and may represent two parallel mineralized structures or two limbs of a folded body. The last of the assays are coming in and geologic modeling in the Leapfrog program will feed into a preliminary resource model.

Table A – Assay Results – Q3 2018

Fire Creek (Nevada) Zone Drill Hole

Number Drill Hole

Azm/Dip Sample

From

(feet) Sample To

(feet) Width

(feet) True

Width

(feet) Gold

(oz/ton) Silver

(oz/ton) Depth From

Mine Portal

(feet) Zeus - Surface Expl FCC-0114 286/-44 872.5 873.7 1.2 0.7 1.67 0.44 26 Zeus FCC-0114 286/-44 993.8 996.9 3.1 1.8 0.18 0.05 -58 Zeus FCC-0114 286/-44 1149.5 1151.3 1.8 1.0 0.29 0.08 -166 Zeus FCC-0114 286/-44 1195.3 1207.3 12.0 7.0 0.46 0.07 -201 Zeus FCC-0114 286/-44 1224.0 1227.4 3.4 2.0 0.18 0.03 -218 Zeus FCC-0115 268/-52 902.4 904.0 1.6 0.9 0.14 0.02 -79 Zeus FCC-0117 240/-51 1669.5 1676.3 6.8 4.1 0.15 0.13 -681 Zeus FCC-0119 68/-47 888.0 891.1 3.1 2.1 0.00 11.94 -743

Hollister (Nevada) Zone Drill Hole

Number Drill Hole

Azm/Dip Sample From

(feet) Sample To

(feet) Width

(feet) True Width

(feet) Gold

(oz/ton) Silver

(oz/ton) Depth From

Mine Surface

(feet) Central Hollister HUC-00039 328/50 125.0 128.0 3.0 3.0 0.11 0.40 -298 Central Hollister HUC-00039 328/50 136.0 138.0 2.0 1.1 1.00 2.77 -290 Central Hollister HUC-00040 323/27 195.0 198.5 3.5 2.3 0.61 1.61 -306 Central Hollister HUC-00041 323/16 108.0 113.0 5.0 3.7 0.13 0.10 -365 Central Hollister HUC-00041 323/16 230.0 232.0 2.0 1.5 0.15 6.38 -331 Central Hollister HUC-00042 323/45 139.3 148.7 9.4 5.1 1.04 1.79 -293 Central Hollister HUC-00042 323/45 245.0 250.0 5.0 5.0 0.21 0.10 -220 Central Hollister HUC-00043 313/37 149.0 150.3 1.3 1.0 2.41 2.16 -305 Central Hollister HUC-00043 313/37 278.0 282.9 4.9 3.9 1.06 8.10 -226 Central Hollister Including 280.0 280.8 0.8 0.5 3.60 18.62 -226 Central Hollister HUC-00044 313/45 296.6 300.6 4.0 1.6 0.11 0.64 -184 Central Hollister HUC-00049 354/51 136.0 137.5 1.5 1.2 0.37 2.62 -294 Central Hollister HUC-00049 354/51 208.6 211.0 2.4 1.9 0.12 1.35 -237 Central Hollister HUC-00050 10/56 121.0 121.9 0.9 0.4 0.56 6.19 -301 Central Hollister HUC-00051 26/44 213.0 214.2 1.2 0.8 0.54 2.74 -253 Central Hollister HUC-00055 027/-58 170.6 178.0 7.4 3.1 4.0 12.06 -643 Central Hollister HUC-00055 027/-58 170.6 171.5 0.9 0.4 0.4 1.03 -644 Central Hollister HUC-00055 027/-58 171.5 172.5 1.0 0.4 11.5 37.09 -645 Central Hollister HUC-00055 027/-58 172.5 174.6 2.1 0.9 7.9 23.18 -647 Central Hollister HUC-00055 027/-58 174.6 178.0 3.4 1.4 0.2 0.75 -649 East Clementine HUC-00031 353/38 398.7 400.0 1.3 1.0 0.3 1.85 -146 East Clementine HUC-00032 353/50 459.5 464.5 5.0 3.0 0.60 0.10 -43 East Clementine HUC-00034 010/40 251.0 253.0 2.0 1.5 0.14 0.10 -230 East Clementine HUC-00035 25/24 302.0 307.0 5.0 5.0 0.10 0.10 -273 East Clementine HUC-00035 25/24 387.0 390.0 3.0 2.7 0.15 0.10 -239 East Clementine HUC-00059 002/07 91.0 92.7 1.7 1.6 1.78 7.47 -389 Gwenivere HUC-00018 036/08 113.0 116.5 3.5 3.0 1.35 0.29 -140 Gloria HUC-00009 290/26 316.0 318.0 2.0 0.5 0.18 0.82 -155 Gloria HUC-00010 301/16 256.0 260.0 4.0 3.8 0.10 1.48 -223 Gloria HUC-00011 303/33 67.0 67.5 0.5 0.5 1.10 2.75 -252 Gloria HUC-00012 314/32 89.3 90.0 0.7 0.7 0.20 22.87 -246 Gloria HUC-00015 320/39 90.5 91.5 1.0 0.7 0.19 6.78 -229 Gloria HUC-00019 169/44 39.5 41.0 1.5 1.1 0.13 0.96 -263 Gloria HUC-00020 143/37 97.0 99.0 2.0 0.6 0.24 0.95 -238 Rowena HSC-00003 31/-12 215.0 220.0 5.0 5.0 0.30 0.10 -54 Rowena HSC-00003 31/-12 246.0 251.0 5.0 5.0 0.22 0.10 -61 Rowena HSC-00003 31/-12 261.0 286.0 25.0 25.0 0.19 0.08 -66 Rowena HSC-00003 31/-12 296.0 301.0 5.0 5.0 0.18 0.10 -71

Midas (Nevada) Zone Drill Hole

Number Drill Hole

Azm/Dip Sample From

(feet) Sample To

(feet) Width

(feet) True Width

(feet) Gold

(oz/ton) Silver

(oz/ton) Depth From

Mine Portal

(feet) Queen Corridor DMC-00369 80/-48 108.00 113.0 5.0 3.2 0.49 0.40 -261 Trinity - Surface Expl DMC-00353 83/-70 170.00 171.2 1.2 0.6 0.29 0.11 -527 Trinity DMC-00353 83/-70 628.00 631.0 3.0 1.6 0.14 0.13 -959 Trinity DMC-00353A 82/-70 1148.00 1150.5 2.5 2.5 0.51 26.40 -1447 Trinity DMC-00353A 82/-70 1204.50 1208.0 3.5 1.7 0.20 15.22 -1501 Trinity DMC-00355 47/-43 481.00 483.3 2.3 1.8 0.11 4.74 -698 Trinity DMC-00355 47/-43 970.20 973.0 2.8 2.0 0.37 0.33 -1032 Trinity DMC-00356 91/-42 173.50 177.0 3.5 2.0 0.45 2.45 -486 Trinity DMC-00356 91/-42 515.00 519.0 4.0 2.7 0.15 0.09 -714 Trinity DMC-00356 91/-42 953.00 960.0 7.0 4.5 0.47 0.60 -1009 Trinity DMC-00357 68/-76 644.20 645.1 0.9 0.4 0.12 4.34 -926 Trinity DMC-00364 70/-47 834.00 839.0 5.0 3.0 0.16 0.04 -833 Trinity DMC-00364 70/-47 1266.00 1271.0 5.0 3.0 0.14 0.04 -1149 Trinity DMC-00366 96/-54 68.70 72.0 3.3 2.1 1.04 2.79 -357 Trinity DMC-00368 94/-46 544.40 556.3 11.9 6.5 0.24 1.46 -587 Trinity DMC-00370 92/-49 1243.70 1253.0 9.3 6.0 0.10 2.28 -1349

Greens Creek (Alaska) Zone Drill Hole

Number Drillhole

Azm/Dip Sample

From Sample

To True

Width

(feet) Silver

(oz/ton) Gold

(oz/ton) Zinc

(%) Lead

(%) Depth From

Mine Portal

(feet) Deep 200 South GC4926 245/-64 736.0 758.0 20.7 26.2 0.26 3.1 1.5 -2169 GC4929 258/-64 381.0 396.0 13.6 31.9 0.59 16.2 6.6 -1842 GC4930 254/-61 371.5 399.0 26.6 7.9 0.26 15.5 6.9 -1824 GC4931 243/-69 208.0 238.0 23.6 31.8 0.01 2.2 1.0 -1474 GC4931 243/-69 427.0 445.0 12.3 20.1 0.04 0.5 0.2 -1673 GC4937 243/-78 202.7 222.0 19.2 25.2 0.04 5.4 2.6 -1479 GC4937 243/-78 253.0 264.5 8.1 16.7 0.03 10.6 6.1 -1528 GC4937 243/-78 369.5 413.0 32.8 34.9 0.05 1.2 0.5 -1662 GC4943 63/-88 325.5 330.5 4.9 10.8 0.23 5.0 2.7 -1605 GC4947 63/-76 421.0 428.0 3.9 14.8 0.03 2.6 1.4 -1684 GC4958 243/-81 221.0 236.0 14.9 22.9 0.02 14.2 8.1 -1495 GC4960 243/-69 230.0 252.0 21.9 29.8 0.04 15.5 8.1 -1485 GC4963 243/-61 234.0 264.0 24.3 20.4 0.01 10.3 5.2 -1482 GC4963 243/-61 620.0 625.0 5.0 21.1 0.04 1.2 0.6 -1821 GC4967 243/-52 273.3 281.0 4.9 23.3 0.04 6.0 2.8 -1493 GC4972 243/-42 352.3 361.5 4.3 21.5 0.02 1.2 0.6 -1511 GC4972 243/-42 454.5 483.5 9.9 41.3 0.09 3.2 1.7 -1558 GC4993 63/-79 482.3 501.8 13.3 16.3 0.08 1.8 0.9 -1767 GC4999 243/-78 196.5 230.0 33.3 63.0 0.02 4.7 2.5 -1464 GC4999 243/-78 254.0 258.5 3.9 28.4 0.02 5.9 3.5 -1529 GC4999 243/-78 426.0 449.0 23.0 74.1 0.13 4.4 2.1 -1703 East Ore GC4998 52/6 381.5 385.5 3.6 6.7 0.19 20.8 11.8 682 GC5001 50/-6 350.5 353.0 2.3 18.1 0.15 5.4 3.0 598 GC5003 46/11 402.0 407.5 3.5 29.9 0.28 19.7 10.3 712 GC5006 60/18 432.0 437.0 5.0 39.7 0.39 7.2 3.0 759 Gallagher GC4989 243/-60 174.5 176.0 1.5 21.8 0.40 1.9 2.3 -895 Upper Plate GC4976 63/38 324.0 348.0 20.2 13.5 0.02 7.8 3.4 275 GC4976 63/38 365.0 373.0 7.6 19.7 0.04 6.1 3.4 297 GC4980 63/25 192.4 195.0 0.9 41.5 0.02 12.8 7.5 150 GC4980 63/25 380.0 426.1 24.0 16.1 0.03 10.5 5.7 223 GC4982 63/16 383.7 394.0 3.5 41.1 0.05 1.9 1.0 166 Southwest GC4939 62/-11 93.0 96.5 3.3 15.9 0.03 11.4 5.7 -382 GC4945 72/18 202.0 206.0 4.0 15.8 0.01 3.4 1.7 -305 GC4945 72/18 248.0 253.5 5.5 18.9 0.01 1.4 0.6 -281 GC4948 58/26 277.0 282.0 3.2 46.1 0.01 3.2 2.0 -232 GC4950 58/8 196.0 202.0 5.5 20.9 0.00 1.1 0.6 -319 GC4955 50/9 143.0 146.0 3.0 17.0 0.00 1.7 0.9 -314 GC4955 50/9 156.0 161.0 5.0 17.7 0.03 1.1 0.6 -314 GC4955 50/9 171.0 175.0 2.8 17.6 0.01 0.5 0.2 -304 GC4957 50/-11 161.0 169.5 7.5 23.5 0.00 1.0 0.5 -358 GC4957 50/-11 202.0 216.6 14.5 9.9 0.04 11.4 4.5 -360 GC4961 79/-24 182.0 194.1 10.8 14.6 0.01 5.6 2.9 -400 GC4961 79/-24 214.0 220.0 6.0 20.0 0.05 6.8 3.3 -419 GC4962 79/-6 161.8 172.5 10.6 16.9 0.00 1.3 0.7 -340 GC4962 79/-6 185.5 198.0 12.5 21.8 0.01 3.2 1.7 -340 GC4964 79/13 158.7 163.0 3.9 16.0 0.00 1.3 0.8 -294 GC4964 79/13 196.5 211.0 10.8 29.1 0.00 9.0 3.6 -297 GC4969 72/3 273.0 275.5 2.4 18.4 0.01 1.3 0.6 -306 GC4977 72/-20 248.5 254.5 4.9 27.7 0.01 4.8 2.6 -408 GC4977 72/-20 279.5 285.0 2.5 18.8 0.02 8.7 4.7 -425 GC4979 85/-6 245.2 250.0 4.4 15.7 0.01 1.2 0.7 -345 GC4981 85/11 153.0 155.0 2.0 30.9 0.01 2.9 1.5 -296 GC5000 41/-14 454.0 467.5 13.5 4.6 0.04 11.6 4.4 -790 Deep Southwest GC4995 320/-56 1136.0 1150.0 13.9 34.9 0.08 8.0 3.7 -175 Southwest Bench -

Surface Expl PS0402 63/-66 1203.0 1214.5 11.5 0.1 0.00 1.0 0.3 681 PS0402 63/-66 1300.3 1303.7 3.4 1.1 0.01 17.2 3.5 918 PS0402 63/-66 1357.8 1362.7 4.9 0.1 0.00 1.4 0.2 1019 PS0402 63/-66 1534.9 1541.2 6.3 0.1 0.00 1.5 0.3 1055 PS0401 63/-68 2349.8 2353.0 3.2 0.2 0.00 12.1 0.5 1042 PS0401 63/-68 2563.8 2576.9 13.1 0.4 0.00 7.1 3.1 1251 PS0403 80/-68 2357.8 2362.1 4.3 0.1 0.00 6.1 2.9 223 PS0406 80/-62 1975.3 1978.8 3.5 0.3 0.00 3.7 2.2 428 Upper Plate -

Surface Expl PS0407 40/-75 420.0 429.9 9.9 6.7 0.10 7.6 1.8 -220 PS0407 40/-75 476.8 501.9 25.1 1.1 0.00 0.4 0.4 -159 PS0408 40/-75 476.8 501.9 25.1 1.1 0.00 0.4 0.4 -159 PS0411 43/70 440.6 448.2 7.6 5.7 0.02 12.4 3.9 -190 PS0411 43/70 476.1 479.5 3.4 8.4 0.02 13.4 3.7 -190

Casa Berardi (Quebec) Zone Drill Hole

Number Drill

Hole

Section Drill

Hole

Azm/Dip Sample

From Sample

To True

Width

(feet) Gold

(oz/ton) Depth From

Mine Surface

(feet) Lower 118 - 990-1190 Area CBP-0722 11,942 1/-56 201 204.7 10.4 0.14 3700 118 CBP-0722 11,943 1/-56 211.5 213.5 5.6 0.19 3729 118 CBP-0722 11,947 1/-56 252 262.5 25.8 0.24 3817 118 CBP-0727 11,938 1/-62 77.9 79.1 3.7 0.16 3442 118 CBP-0727 11,938 1/-62 208.5 211.2 7.2 0.10 3780 118 CBP-0727 11,942 1/-62 250.5 260.8 25.3 0.20 3891 Lower 123 - 390-430 Area CBP-0430-007 12404 354/6 67.3 72.6 12.8 0.28 1388 123 CBP-0430-014 12421 10/2 53.0 57.0 10.0 0.22 1409 123 CBP-0430-016 12422 9/12 55.0 66.5 25.3 0.14 1374 123 CBP-0430-027 12387 343/14 99.0 103.0 10.8 0.17 1331 123 CBP-0430-028 12384 343/22 110.0 112.5 6.8 0.18 1285 123 CBP-0430-034 12459 53/16 57.0 66.0 15.1 0.34 1354 123 CBP-0430-035 12461 54/22 58.8 77.1 15.3 0.70 1326 123 CBP-0430-037 12458 38/-42 14.8 19.0 11.9 0.31 1445 123 CBP-0430-040 12475 38/24 43.0 51.0 12.9 0.14 1335 123 CBP-0430-045 12498 75/29 51.5 57.4 4.9 0.50 1308 123 CBP-0430-048 12493 24/-11 48.0 55.0 20.6 0.16 1435 123 CBP-0430-050 12491 24/15 42.0 49.8 15.6 0.15 1362 123 CBP-0430-052 12507 41/-14 40.0 47.4 18.0 0.23 1435 Lower 123 - 970-1190 Area CBP-0722 11942 1/-56 201.0 204.7 10.4 0.14 3700 123 CBP-0722 11943 1/-56 211.5 213.5 5.6 0.19 3721 123 CBP-0722 11947 1/-56 252.0 262.5 25.8 0.24 3818 123 CBP-0727 11938 1/-62 77.9 79.1 3.7 0.16 3442 123 CBP-0727 11942 1/-62 250.5 260.8 25.3 0.20 3892 123 CBP-0970-030 12480 143/-13 181.4 184.9 8.2 0.30 3278 123 CBP-0970-034 12490 136/-4 170.1 174.5 11.0 0.37 3148 Lower 123 - 990-1050 Area CBP-0970-028 12474 143/-24 191.7 195.4 9.5 0.23 3343 123 CBP-0990-081 12314 185/-19 65.0 81.0 45.3 0.21 3318 123 CBP-0990-082 12313 185/-28 77.0 92.0 37.1 0.14 3370 123 CBP-0990-083 12326 173/-19 53.0 65.0 37.3 0.25 3215 123 CBP-0990-085 12329 173/-26 90.2 92.8 8.2 0.26 3335 123 CBP-0990-086 12328 161/4 66.0 86.0 45.6 0.14 3352 123 CBP-0990-088 12341 161/4 64.0 75.0 63.7 0.40 3221 123 CBP-0990-089 12343 160/-13 62.0 80.4 54.5 0.21 3288 123 CBP-0990-090 12343 160/-20 61.0 87.0 75.6 0.18 3318 123 CBP-0990-093 12355 148/4 65.0 77.0 34.1 0.19 3222 123 CBP-0990-095 12360 148/-15 73.0 84.0 27.0 0.19 3299 123 CBP-0990-096 12364 147/-22 84.0 91.8 18.4 0.24 3340 123 CBP-0990-097 12369 147/-28 98.0 104.8 14.1 0.43 3394 Upper 124 - 290-330 Area CBP-0744 12870 163/-28 71.5 76.5 12.7 0.15 1042 124 CBP-0746 12858 160/-49 49.6 51.0 2.9 0.30 1058 124 CBP-0746 12870 160/-49 98.5 104.1 11.1 0.16 1180 124 CBP-0746 12873 160/-49 112.5 116.8 9.2 0.22 1212 124 CBP-0763 12826 180/-37 81.0 95.8 41.6 0.16 1096 Lower 123 CBP-0714 12187 180/65 157.5 162.6 8.5 0.13 2776 123 CBP-0714 12186 180/65 196.5 201.0 13.1 0.09 2672 123 CBP-0714 12186 180/65 208.5 219.0 30.8 0.10 2632 Lower 125 CBP-0668 12573 10/-28 254.3 257.1 6.2 0.34 2872 125 CBP-0668 12575 10/-28 284.7 288.2 10.5 0.10 2916 125 CBP-0668 12577 10/-28 312.0 315.5 10.5 0.10 2954 125 CBP-0669 12570 10/-45 304.0 307.5 9.8 0.03 3106 125 CBP-0669 12571 10/-45 343.7 348.0 11.8 0.09 3177 Surface 134 Pit CBF-134-041 13263 2/-46 146.0 162.0 40.7 0.04 350 134 CBF-134-041 13263 2/-46 168.0 187.7 41.7 0.07 404 134 CBF-134-042 13264 2/-52 197.0 210.0 27.9 0.11 505 134 CBF-134-054 13298 360/-66 116.2 131.4 20.3 0.05 356 134 CBF-134-055 13298 360/-70 167.4 180.0 26.6 0.06 522 134 CBF-134-063 13166 12/-58 76.7 87.6 20.0 0.07 238 134 CBF-134-068 13212 360/-62 71.0 83.5 17.8 0.10 222 Surface East Mine CBF-160-082 15741 335/-45 131.6 135.8 11.4 0.16 309 160 CBF-160-083 15752 355/-45 358.8 363.0 12.0 0.13 736 Surface WMCP Pit CBF-105-007 11045 61/-68 139.5 176.0 34.4 0.13 492 107-113 CBF-105-009 11176 14/-50 145.9 154.2 18.4 0.06 380 107-113 CBF-105-010 11142 349/-55 154.5 178.5 49.5 0.04 444 107-113 CBF-105-011 11181 9/-48 231.0 234.6 11.5 0.07 571 107-113 CBF-105-011 11184 9/-48 280.5 285.9 11.5 0.06 695 107-113 CBS-18-862 10921 189/-45 122.8 156.0 89.5 0.10 314 Surface East Mine CBS-18-858 14499 29/-52 444.9 449.6 11.2 0.15 1070 148 CBS-18-870 14326.21 353/-48 446.6 451.5 14.4 0.16 848 148 CBS-18-872 14541 39/-63 570.0 580.5 22.3 0.07 1559

San Sebastian (Mexico) Zone Drill Hole

Number Sample

From (ft) Sample

To (ft) Width

(feet) True

Width

(feet) Gold

(oz/ton) Silver

(oz/ton) Zinc

(%) Lead

(%) Copper

(%) Depth From

Mine Surface

(feet) FRANCINE

POLLYMETALLIC SS-1610 1451.5 1458.2 6.7 4.5 0.01 19.0 13.5 16.0 4.8 1261 FRANCINE

POLLYMETALLIC SS-1612 1443.5 1448.6 5.1 3.8 0.00 7.8 4.1 4.6 3.0 1244 FRANCINE

POLLYMETALLIC SS-1618 1056.6 1066.7 10.1 7.2 0.13 0.9 0.2 0.3 0.2 903 FRANCINE

POLLYMETALLIC SS-1621 1725.2 1734.0 8.8 5.0 0.00 6.0 7.9 2.9 2.0 1495 FRANCINE

POLLYMETALLIC SS-1628 1253.9 1267.4 13.5 10.3 0.00 4.1 2.0 0.9 1.2 1083 FRANCINE

POLLYMETALLIC SS-1631 1734.2 1749.2 15.0 6.4 0.00 3.2 1.1 0.8 1.3 1514 FRANCINE

POLLYMETALLIC SS-1641 1221.7 1232.0 10.3 7.4 0.03 7.3 5.7 3.5 1.8 1051 WEST FRANCINE (RC) SSRC-220 130.7 137.8 7.1 6.6 0.02 23.7 0.0 0.1 0.0 130 WEST FRANCINE VEIN SS-1650 147.77 148.86 1.1 0.9 0.04 24.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 110 WEST FRANCINE VEIN SS-1654 195.95 198.46 2.5 2.1 0.02 57.6 0.1 0.2 0.1 156 WEST FRANCINE VEIN SS-1663 264.23 265.83 1.6 1.3 0.08 20.8 0.1 0.0 0.2 198 EAST FRANCINE VEIN SS-1602 998.6 1002.3 3.7 3.7 0.02 7.3 0.3 0.2 0.1 822 EAST FRANCINE VEIN SS-1633 1164.1 1169.1 5.0 4.8 0.01 15.6 0.1 0.1 0.1 983 EAST FRANCINE VEIN SS-1649 1377.0 1386.4 9.4 9.3 0.07 9.6 0.2 0.1 0.0 1153 EAST FRANCINE VEIN SS-1655 1300.45 1302.65 2.3 2.3 0.05 11.2 0.2 0.1 0.0 1,229 EAST FRANCINE VEIN SS-1657 1017.65 1023.23 5.6 4.2 0.17 11.9 0.4 0.2 0.1 831 MIDDLE VEIN SS-1622 1971.1 1974.5 3.5 2.4 0.35 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 1770 SOUTH VEIN (RC) SSRC-238 252.6 262.5 9.8 9.3 0.08 12.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 169 SOUTH VEIN (RC) SSRC-239 180.4 190.3 9.8 9.4 0.03 6.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 125 SOUTH VEIN (RC) SSRC-240 196.9 206.7 9.8 9.4 0.04 5.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 129

Little Baldy (Idaho) Zone Drill Hole

Number Drill Hole

Azm/Dip Sample

From (feet) Sample To

(feet) Width

(feet) True

Width

(feet) Gold

(oz/ton) Silver

(oz/ton) Depth From

Surface

(feet) Mountain Rose LB1808 290/-45 99.9 100.9 1.0 0.8 0.04 0.17 -70 Mountain Rose LB1809 345/-45 87.1 87.9 0.8 0.8 0.04 0.22 -105 Mountain Rose LB1810 345/-85 110.1 111.3 1.2 0.8 0.39 0.62 -128 Mountain Rose split Including 123.7 124.4 0.7 0.4 0.07 1.20 -133 Mountain Rose LB1811 290/-45 135.1 137.4 2.3 2.1 0.12 1.40 -125 Beehive LB1812 300/-45 122.4 123.3 0.9 0.9 0.02 0.09 -110 Mountain Rose Including 269.1 270.3 1.2 1.0 0.21 0.94 -236 Mountain Rose split Including 275.5 276.8 1.3 1.1 0.30 2.67 -240 Beehive LB1813 275/-45 165.1 165.8 0.7 0.7 0.19 0.84 -109 Aaron Including 240.4 241.4 1.0 0.9 0.12 0.36 -162 Mountain Rose Including 433.1 433.7 0.6 0.5 0.15 0.67 -308 Beehive LB1814 260/-55 262.0 264.1 2.1 1.8 0.17 0.83 -188 Unknown zone LB1815 316/-55 155.0 155.5 0.5 0.5 0.46 0.10 -121 Beehive Including 235.3 235.9 0.6 0.6 NSI 0.08 -170 Stockwork zone Including 317.8 326.1 8.3 8.2 0.17 0.21 -218 Belcher LB1816 280/-45 146.2 148.8 2.6 2.2 0.14 0.24 -129 Beehive Including 543.0 547.0 4.0 3.5 0.04 0.14 -375 Belcher LB1817 345/-45 201.6 203.0 1.4 1.0 0.20 1.42 -100 Unknown zone LB1818 340-45 214.4 217.4 3.0 2.6 0.01 NSI -103 Baker Including 489.4 526.0 36.6 32.0 NSI NSI -230

Republic (Washington) Zone Drill Hole

Number Drill Hole

Azm/Dip Sample

From (feet) Sample To

(feet) Width

(feet) True

Width

(feet) Gold

(oz/ton) Silver

(oz/ton) Depth From

Surface (feet) Lone Pine LP1801 310/-45 0.0 261.5 261.5 219.7 0.03 0.15 0 Lone Pine Including 210.7 211.5 0.8 0.7 2.09 10.25 -129 Lone Pine LP1802 310/-45 6.0 453.0 447.0 375.5 0.03 0.25 -4 Lone Pine Including 183.3 190.4 7.1 6.1 0.57 5.56 -181 Lone Pine Including 401.2 405.5 4.3 3.6 0.19 1.93 -370 Blacktail LP1803 333/-45 20.2 43.0 22.8 19.2 0.03 0.06 -19 Blacktail LP1803 333/-45 97.6 156.7 59.1 49.6 0.02 0.18 -71 Blacktail LP1803 333/-45 168.9 170.1 1.2 1.0 0.33 1.42 117 Blacktail LP1803 333/-45 170.1 298.0 127.9 107.4 0.02 0.14 -118 Blacktail LP1804 334/-50 23.0 163.0 140.0 109.2 0.02 0.23 -28 Blacktail LP1804 334/-50 219.9 318.0 98.1 76.5 0.02 0.10 -174 Blacktail LP1804 334/-50 348.0 437.0 89.0 69.4 0.06 0.41 -260 Blacktail Including 373.0 378.0 5.0 3.9 0.16 1.16 -277 Blacktail Including 407.4 413.0 5.6 4.2 0.21 0.39 -298

