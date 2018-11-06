Trafigura Commits 2nd Loan Tranche US$5 Million to Telson's Tahuehueto Mine Construction

Telson Mining Corp. (“Telson” or the “Company”) (TSX-V – TSN, OTC Pink – SOHFF, Frankfurt – TSGN (formerly SQ82)) is pleased to report that it has received US$5 million for the second tranche of the loan agreement with Trafigura Mexico S.A. de C.V. (“Trafigura”), advanced under the Loan Facility and Offtake Agreement (the “Off-Take Agreement”) originally announced by the Company Dec 18, 2017, for the rehabilitation, construction, operation and working capital of the Tahuehueto Mine.

Highlights

Trafigura, one of the world’s leading independent commodity trading houses advances US$5 million as the second funding tranche under the Off-Take Agreement.

This US $5 million when combined with the proceeds of recently closed CAD$6.8 million proceeds from the private placement provides bulk of funding required to complete the construction of the 1,000 tpd Tahuehueto Mine.

Antonio Berlanga, CEO, states “Telson has now received its second Trafigura loan funding tranche in the amount of US $5 million, which funds when combined with our recently closed C$6.8 million private placement funding, (see Oct 10, 2018 press release), exceeds US$10 million. We are now almost fully funded to complete the mine construction at Tahuehueto and are targeting a mine start-up during Q1 2019. An additional US $2.5 million third tranche is available under the Offtake Loan Agreement should additional funding be required however, we anticipate that pre-production concentrate sales proceeds will forego the need for Telson to draw down that third tranche. We would like to thank Trafigura for its continuing support and look forward to providing shareholders construction updates in the coming months."

“Trafigura Mexico is very pleased with Telson’s Mexican operations, both Tahuehueto and Campo Morado, and are fully confident that Telson’s management will soon deliver a new operating mine at Tahuehueto”, states Edmundo Vidal, Latin American Director of Trafigura, “We are looking forward to receiving the increased high-quality gold rich concentrate production from Telson's 1,000 tpd operating Tahuehueto Mine early next year.”

The Company has been steadily advancing its Tahuehueto Mine Project with extensive underground development to access ore reserves on multiple working faces within numerous veins that will provide the mines mill feed upon start up as well as, progressing construction of mill, camp and all related required infrastructure. Please see October 2, 2018, and Oct 15, 2018 press releases for further project mine construction and development information.

New Director

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Roberto Guzman to its Board of Directors. Mr. Guzmán obtained a master’s degree in Finance from the Universidad Tecnologica de Mexico in 1989 and has more than 25 years of experience in the Financial Sector, primarily in Mexico. Initially working as finance manager for several Mexican publicly traded companies, such as Finamex S.A. de C.V., Bursamex S.A. de C.V and Invermexico S.A. de C.V, as well as other private Mexican financial companies, including Unión de Crédito Metropolitana SA de CV, Soluciones Integral SA de CV and FOVISSTE. Mr. Guzman is also a Director of Bursamétrica Casa de Bolsa, a Mexican brokerage firm.

Mr. Guzman, an indirect controlling shareholder and insider of the Company is currently President, Director and major shareholder of the ESCORFIN Group, which owns several private equity funds that specialize in real estate development, energy innovations, and tourism investment in Mexico.

About Telson Mining Corporation

Telson Mining Corp. is a Canadian based mining company with two Mexican gold, silver and base metal mining projects. Telson is currently in commercial production at its 100% owned Campo Morado Mine in Guerrero, Mexico. Effective May 15, 2018 Telson declared commercial production at Campo Morado. Telson is currently producing zinc and lead concentrates with gold, silver and copper as by-products, processing approximately 2,000+ tons per day through the Campo Morado milling facilities.

Telson's 100% owned Tahuehueto Project, located in north-western Durango State, Mexico is currently in construction development. Pre-production commenced at Tahuehueto in August 2017, currently mining at a rate averaging approximately 200 tonnes per day and shipping ore to a third-party toll mill for processing. Management has a targeted timeline at Tahuehueto to be producing with its own on-site mineral processing plant, with a designed capacity of at least 1,000 tonnes per day, during the first quarter of 2019.

Regular metal concentrate deliveries and sales are well underway from both projects.

Visit: www.telsonmining.com.

