Randgold Resources Limited Announces 3rd Quarter Results and Updates

10:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

RANDGOLD'S KEY ASSETS DELIVER STRONG PERFORMANCE AND TONGON GETS BACK TO WORK

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2018 / Increased output at Randgold Resources' other operations offset the impact of the strike at Tongon and kept the group's gold production of 308 628 ounces in line with that of the previous quarter.

Q3 results published today also show a 16% improvement in group total cash cost per ounce at $586, a 25% increase in profit of $73.2 million and cash on hand rising by 8% to $654 million.

Chief executive Mark Bristow said considering that Tongon only returned to normal in the last month of the quarter, this was an exceptional performance, highlighted by Kibali posting another set of record results, and moving further ahead of plan, while Loulo-Gounkoto also delivered increases across the board.

"With the pushback for the new Gounkoto super pit now well underway, this quarter's results set up well for a strong finish to the year," Bristow said.

"Meanwhile we continue to invest in our future. The Massawa project in Senegal has started a public participation process as part of its feasibility study and we're moving ahead with the feasibility studies for Loulo 3 and Kalimva-Ikama at Kibali. Brownfields exploration at Loulo-Gounkoto and Kibali is confirming that we should be able to sustain our 10-year business plan by replacing depleted reserves with ounces of the same quality. Underground extension drilling at Yalea and Kibali has returned strong results and ongoing work along the Badenou structure is showing opportunities for adding ounces at Tongon."

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the announcement in full.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4543G_1-2018-11-6.pdf

RANDGOLD ENQUIRIES:


Chief Executive
 Mark Bristow
+44 788 071 1386
+44 779 775 2288

Financial Director
 Graham Shuttleworth
+44 1534 735 333
+44 779 771 1338

Investor & Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: randgold@dpapr.com

Website: www.randgoldresources.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com

RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands
Reg. No. 62686
LSE Trading Symbol: RRS
NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD

SOURCE: Randgold Resources Ld


Mineninfo

Randgold Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Großbritannien
www.randgoldresources.com


