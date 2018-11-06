RTG Announces Support for Bougainville Weapons Disposal Plan

Announcement to the Toronto Stock Exchange And OTCQB

The Board of RTG Mining Inc. ("RTG", the "Company") (TSX:RTG, ASX:RTG, OTCQB:RTGGF)is pleased to announce it has provided financial assistance to participants in the recent Central Bougainville Regional Parliamentary Committee Conference held in Arawa in October to assist their Weapons Disposal Plan and Containment Process which was launched last week.

The Me'ekamui Defence Force ("MDF") will commence destruction of their weapons on 15 November 2018 following the signing of the resolutions at the recent Central Bougainville Regional Parliamentary Committee Conference.

Former combatants and community leaders during the conference held at the Arawa Sharp Memorial Youth Centre from October 15-16 have agreed to a number of resolutions aimed at making Central Bougainville free of weapons and referendum ready.

The resolutions passed at the conference were:

Agreement that the weapons of war used by the Bougainville Revolutionary Army in the conflict were disposed of under the United Nations supervised weapons disposal plan.

Other categories of weapons still being held by individuals shall be dealt with as a law and order matter in Central Bougainville.

Weapons are to be destroyed in accordance with the Me'ekamui weapons disposal plan 2018.

Monumentation of weapons of war at Ioro Constituency.

A call on other ex-combatants holding weapons to join the Me'ekamui Weapon Peace Initiatives.

A request of the Autonomous Bougainville Government and United Nations to support the plan, stakeholders to conduct awareness and collection exercise in wards using the community weapons disposal status report checklist.

Moses Pipiro, Commander of the Me'ekamui Defence Force commended RTG for their help. He said, "RTG and Central Exploration showed faith in supporting our aspirations to bring a full and final peace, free of the weapons of war to all the people of Bougainville. I can honestly say, we would not be here today if it wasn't for RTG."

RTG's Chief Executive Officer said,

"RTG is pleased to have been able to encourage Peace and Reconciliation on Bougainville resulting in this historic agreement for weapons disposal."

