Equinox Gold Announces Changes to Executive Team

VANCOUVER, Nov. 06, 2018 - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX-V: EQX, OTC: EQXFF) (“Equinox Gold” or the “Company”) announces today that Mr. David Laing is leaving his position as Chief Operating Officer (“COO”), effective immediately. With the Company’s recent acquisition of the Mesquite Gold Mine and construction at its Aurizona Gold Mine nearing completion, the Company will be a multi-asset gold producer and Mr. Laing has chosen to retire to pursue other interests. Mr. Laing will remain in an advisory capacity to Equinox Gold’s senior management team.



“It has been a privilege and a pleasure to work with David over the last five years at Equinox Gold, True Gold and Endeavour Mining,” said Christian Milau, Chief Executive Officer of Equinox Gold. “David’s ideas and vision for growth and his years of experience have been instrumental in growing the Company, and his respect and consideration for others has helped shape the culture of Equinox Gold. On behalf of Equinox Gold’s Board of Directors and the entire team, and on a very personal level, I thank David for his significant contributions to the Company and wish him well with his future endeavours.”

Mr. James (Jim) Currie will assume the role of COO, bringing a depth of operational experience to the Company, including in California and Brazil. Mr. Currie has been consulting on and leading Aurizona development since June 2018 and also worked with the Mesquite Gold Mine from 2009 to 2011 in his capacity as COO of New Gold. Mr. Currie has held the role of COO for a number of multi-operational companies, most recently as COO of Pretivm Resources where he led development of the Brucejack gold asset. Previously, he led the construction and development of New Gold’s New Afton gold mine, which went into production in 2012. Over the course of his more than 30-year career in the mining industry he has been a director on various boards and held senior management, engineering and operation roles for a number of mines and projects. Mr. Currie holds a Bachelor of Applied Science degree with honours in mining engineering from Queen’s University and is a registered professional engineer. He was the 2014 co-winner of AME BC’s prestigious EA Scholtz Award for Excellence in Mine Development for his work on New Afton.

“We have valued Jim’s contributions at Equinox Gold to date and welcome him to the team as Chief Operating Officer,” continued Mr. Milau. “Jim’s breadth of development and operating knowledge and experience, including at the Company’s newly-acquired Mesquite Mine, will be integral to Equinox Gold as the Company becomes a multi-mine producer in the next few months.”

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold is a Canadian mining company with a multi-million-ounce gold reserve base, gold production from its Mesquite Gold Mine in California, and near-term production growth from two past-producing mines in Brazil and California. Construction is well advanced at the Company’s Aurizona Gold Mine in Brazil with the objective of achieving commercial production around the end of Q1-2019, and the Company is advancing its Castle Mountain Gold Mine in California with the objective of ramping-up Phase 1 operations in early 2020. Further information about Equinox Gold’s portfolio of assets and long-term growth strategy is available at www.equinoxgold.com or by email at ir@equinoxgold.com.

