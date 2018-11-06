Clifton Mining Company (OTCBB: CFTN) - Fall Update

AMERICAN FORK, Nov. 6, 2018 - As previously reported, Desert Hawk Gold Corp. has continued processing on the Kiewit heap leach project and has continued to pay royalties to Clifton. Desert Hawk is also working on some options to significantly ramp up their production (and royalties) anticipated in the first quarter of 2019.

On the biotech side, American Biotech Labs is having an excellent year, thanks to several new large contracts. Revenues surpassed the total 2017 revenues in August and Clifton management hopes for a near-record distribution this year.

