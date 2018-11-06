Alacer Gold Announces the Processing of Sulfide Ore Through the Newly Constructed Çöpler Sulfide Plant

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2018 - Alacer Gold Corp. (“Alacer” or the “Company”) [TSX: ASR and ASX: AQG] is pleased to announce the processing of the first sulfide ore through the sulfide plant, with the first autoclave coming online over the weekend and now operating as designed. As previously guided, commercial production is expected in early 2019 and ramp up to full nameplate capacity of 1.9 mtpa will be achieved by the end of 2019.



Rod Antal, Alacer’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The successful processing of sulfide ore represents a monumental milestone for Alacer and all of its stakeholders. We are very proud of our team who have successfully constructed and delivered the plant well under budget - an exceptional outcome given the significance of the undertaking. We can now confidently say the Çöpler Mine will deliver tremendous value for many years to come. We look forward to providing updates on the performance of the sulfide plant over the course of the coming year.”

Cautionary Statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to Alacer, certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information, future oriented financial information, or financial outlooks (collectively “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may be contained in this document and other public filings of Alacer. Forward-looking information often relates to statements concerning Alacer’s outlook and anticipated events or results, and in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “projects”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking information and statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and our projections about future events. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties disclosed in Alacer’s filings on the Corporation’s website at www.alacergold.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the ASX at www.asx.com.au, and other unforeseen events or circumstances. Other than as required by law, Alacer does not intend, and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect, among other things, new information or future events.

For further information on Alacer Gold Corp., please contact:

Lisa Maestas – Director, Investor Relations at +1-303-292-1299