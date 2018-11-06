Radisson appoints Sylvain Doire as Environment and sustainable development Manager

ROUYN-NORANDA, Nov. 06, 2018 - Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (“Radisson” or the “Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sylvain Doire as Environment and sustainable development Manager of the Company. Mr. Doire brings more than 25 years of experience to the Company, having served as an inspector in environment at the Ministry of Environment of Quebec (MELCC), Environment coordinator for the Meadowbank and Méliadine project of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Environment manager for Matamec Exploration and most recently as Environment manager for Falco Resources Ltd. at the Horne 5 project.



“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Doire on Radisson’s team. With more than 25 years of expertise and having worked on multiple projects at different advancement stages with various renowned mining and exploration companies in Quebec, Sylvain possesses a vast experience in the planning, coordination and completion of environmental studies and permitting for exploration and mining development projects. His skillset and strong expertise will profit Radisson while it aims to unlock O’Brien’s full intrinsic value through surface exploration and the establishment of an underground exploration program in 2019,” commented Radisson President & CEO Mario Bouchard.

Mr. Doire will be planning and completing all environmental studies required at every phase of the O’Brien project. He will be managing all consultants and stakeholders implicated in the environmental aspect of the O’Brien project and, over the next months, he will be completing authorization certificate demands for the underground exploration program at the O’Brien gold project. He will be managing the respect of all environmental norms at each phase of exploration and mining development of the O’Brien project and other future projects that will be undertaken by the company. He will also be reviewing the sustainable development policy in place at Radisson to allow the company to become an industry leader in the material.

Some environmental fieldwork and studies are already started and will be conducted in the next few months.

The company also announces it has granted 250,000 stock options to its Environment and sustainable development Manager in accordance with its stock option plan. The options are priced at $0.10 and expire on October, 29 2023.

Precious and Battery Metals summit, Zurich

The company is currently participating to the Precious and Battery Metals summit in Zurich, Switzerland. Hubert Parent-Bouchard, Head of Corporate development for Radisson mining resources, provided a company update at 10:00 am CET on Monday, November 5.

This presentation can be viewed live by clicking here:

http://www.gowebcasting.com/conferences/2018/11/05/precious-metals-summit

Edelmetalmesse, Munich November 9 and 10, 2018

Radisson’s management team will be participating in the Edelmetall & Rohstoffmesse International Precious metals and Commodities show and invites you to visit Booth #14 at the MVG Museum in Munich from November 9-10 to discuss recent corporate developments and exploration activities underway at the O’Brien gold project.

About Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a Quebec-based mineral exploration company. The O’Brien project, cut by the regional Cadillac Break, is Radisson’s flagship asset. The project hosts the former O’Brien Mine, considered to have been the Abitibi Greenstone Belt’s highest-grade gold producer during its production (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 g/t Au for 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957; InnovExplo, May 2018).

For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:



Hubert Parent-Bouchard

Corporate development

819-763-9969

hpbouchard@radissonmining.com

