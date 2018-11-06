Project 81 Exploration Update: Airborne EM & MAG Survey Completed Gravity Gradiometer Final Results Received

Toronto, November 06, 2018 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTC.PK:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that the recently announced Airborne EM and MAG Survey over Calder Township, Mahaffy Township and MacDiarmid Township has been completed and final results and interpretation are pending.

Noble is also pleased to announce that the final survey results of the recently completed CGG Falcon Gravity Gradiometer survey over Carnegie and Crawford Townships have been received and final interpretation is pending.

As previously press released the Calder, Mahaffy and MacDiarmid surveys were to follow up and define in greater details, prominent magnetic anomalies and EM trends from historic airborne surveys. In the case of Mahaffy Twp Property, the magnetic anomaly is approximately 8000m in strike length, in the case of the MacDiarmid Twp Property, the magnetic anomaly is approximately 3000m in strike length, and in the case of Calder Twp. Property the magnetic and EM trend is approximately 4500m in strike length.

The Airborne EM and MAG survey was flown at 100m line spacing and totalled approximately 1,095line kilometers, while the Gravity Gradiometer were flown at 100m line spacing and totalled approximately 1,091line kilometers.

Noble's Project 81 is located within the Kidd-Munro assemblage of the western Abitibi Subprovince in Northern, Ontario, and is one of the largest contiguous, underexplored land packages in Ontario. The assemblage is one of the most ultramafic-rich volcanic successions of any age in the world and is hosts to the Kidd Creek VMS deposit, an important example of bimodal-mafic (ultramafic) volcanic-associated massive sulphide (VMS) deposits.



Figure 1 Map showing Survey Areas

Randy S.C. Singh P.Geo (ON), P.Eng (ON) VP- Exploration & Project Development a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble

Vance White President and CEO of Noble said "we are very pleased to have this airborne program completed and look forward to receiving the final interpretation of the results. We hope to be able to identify EM-hi/Mag-Lo anomalies associated with gravity anomalies which would be a signature similar to that of the Kidd Creek deposit."

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian based junior exploration company which, apart from its shareholdings in MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. and its interest in the Wawa-Holdsworth gold exploration property in Wawa, Ontario, has as its flag ship program Project 81, a contiguous land package of approximately ~79,000 hectares covering 12 townships immediately north of the Kidd Creek Mine (celebrating its 52nd year of operation). Project 81 which has seen very limited mineral exploration over the last 50 years and has had a number of historical drill indicated Gold, Copper, Lead-Zinc, Silver and Nickel showings. Noble has confirmed the discovery of a very large, low grade Nickel-Cobalt Deposit in Kingsmill Township in 2012, which is within the project area. The Lucas Gold showing was also drill tested by Noble in 2012 with additional follow up drilling to be carried out during the 2018-19 winter exploration season. Additional information can be found on our website at www.noblemineralexploration.com.

