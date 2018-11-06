BTU Commences Drone Operation at Dixie Halo South, Red Lake, Ontario

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESWIRE / November 6th,2018 / BTU Metals Corp.("BTU" or the "Company") (BTU-TSX:V) announces it has commenced a dronesurvey over certain areas of its Dixie Halo project located in the Red Lakecamp, Ontario.

BTU personnel havebeen actively working with historical reports and data from the area and havehighlighted priority targets for immediate action. The Company now has a teamof geologists and prospectors are now on site to follow up on these targets andhelp guide drone operators also now on site.

Results taken froman initial site visit and sent to ACT Labs in Thunder bay,Ontario are expected in the very near futureand will be reported in a follow up release.

About BTU Metals Corp

BTU Metals is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on itshighly prospective Dixie Halo properties adjoining Great Bear Resources Ltd. onnorth, east and southern borders located in Red Lake, Ontario. For moreinformation on BTU Metals Corp. please visit our website located at www.btumetals.com.

