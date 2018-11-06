Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Cow Mountain Drilling Extends High Grade Gold Mineralization Down Dip to 400 Meters

14:00 Uhr  |  CNW

HIGH-GRADE INTERCEPTS INCLUDE 11.84 G/T GOLD OVER 7.50 METERS, 104 G/T GOLD OVER 0.50 M, 200 G/T GOLD OVER 0.50 M, 101.5 G/T GOLD OVER 0.95 M and 346 G/T GOLD OVER 0.50 METERS

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2018 -  Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: BGM) (the "Company" or "Barkerville") is pleased to announce drilling results from the ongoing 2018 Cow Mountain exploration and category conversion program at the Company's flagship Cariboo Gold Project. The drilling results demonstrate continuity of high grade gold mineralization within vein corridors and extensions down dip and down plunge.  The Company is currently exploring and delineating high grade vein corridors with four diamond drills on Cow Mountain.

Mineralized vein corridors on Cow Mountain are modelled to an average depth of 250 meters and recent exploration extends high grade intercepts continuous to vertical depths of 400 meters.  Recent highlights include 7.06 g/t Au over 16.90 meters in hole CM-18-057, at approximately 50 meters vertical depth. CM-18-071 intersected 11.84 g/t Au over 7.50 meters, extending mineralization approximately 60 meters down drip from an existing modelled vein corridor. CM-18-071 included higher grade intercepts of 98.30 g/t Au over 0.50 meters, and 30.30 g/t Au over 0.80 meters. CM-18-101 intersected 29.10 g/t Au over 0.50 meters at a depth of 400 meters from surface.

Selected Drilling Highlights:

  • CM-18-054: 25.09 g/t Au over 2.70 meters
  • CM-18-057: 7.06 g/t Au over 16.90 meters
  • CM-18-062: 104.00 g/t Au over 0.50 meter
  • CM-18-070: 28.08 g/t Au over 2.10 meters
  • CM-18-071: 11.84 g/t Au over 7.50 meters
  • CM-18-079: 200.00 g/t Au over 0.50 meter
  • CM-18-084: 20.41 g/t Au over 6.65 meters
  • CM-18-085: 101.50 g/t Au over 0.95 meter
  • CM-18-091: 346 g/t Au over 0.50 meters
  • CM-18-095: 10.48 g/t Au over 6.60 meters
  • CM-18-096: 7.45 g/t Au over 7.60 meters
  • CM-18-103: 42.88 g/t Au over 2.7 meters
  • CM-18-107: 49.40 g/t Au over 1.7 meters

A drill hole location plan map and longitudinal section are presented below. Detailed drilling results are presented at the end of this release. The Cow Mountain 3D deposit model with assay highlights is located on the Company's website:

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. 3D Deposit Model

The ongoing drill program at Cow Mountain is designed to infill and expand high-grade gold-mineralized vein corridors modelled in the May 2018 Cow Mountain resource estimate. Vein corridors are defined as a high-density network of mineralized quartz veins within the sandstones.   Mineralized quartz veins on the Cariboo Gold Project are overall sub-vertical dip and northeast strike.  These corridors have been defined from surface to a vertical depth of up to 300 meters and remain open for expansion at depth and down plunge. Gold grades are intimately associated with vein-hosted pyrite as well as pyritic, intensely silicified wall rock haloes in close proximity to the veins.

Qualified Persons

Exploration activities at the Cariboo Gold Project are administered on site by the Company's Project Geologists, Kyle Orr and Felipe Castaneda. As per National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Maggie Layman, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting its exploration activities on the Cariboo Gold Project.

Quality Assurance – Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged.  The remaining drill core is subsequently stored on site at the Company's secure facility in Wells, BC.  Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements.  The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Maggie Layman, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed, and 250 grams is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 1,000g screen metallic fire assay. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-elemental geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS).

About Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.

The Company is focused on developing its extensive mineral rights package located in the historical Cariboo Mining District of central British Columbia. Barkerville's Cariboo Gold Project mineral tenures cover 1,950 square kilometres; along a strike length of 67 kilometres which includes several past producing placer and hard rock mines, making it one of the most well-endowed land packages in British Columbia. Since the management change in mid-2015, the Company has unlocked the fundamental structural controls of gold mineralization. The Company's Brownfield's exploration team is focused on developing and delineating a mineable resource within the 7 kilometers of principle project area located near the town of Wells, British Columbia.  The Company's Greenfield's team is developing quality exploration assets throughout the remaining land package through systematic, scientific, exploration.  The operation's team is focused on developing and mining the Bonanza Ledge and BC Vein deposits on Barkerville Mountain.  This operation allows the company to generate near term cash flow, train a local work force, keeps the present mining permit active, and de-risk's the project through staged production growth.  Processing of material from these deposits is processed at the QR mill.  QR is a fully owned, permitted mill and tailings facility, located approximately 110 kilometres away from Wells, and can be accessed by an all-season road.

Cautionary Statement on Forward -Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements regarding exploration results and exploration plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Table 1: Length Weighted Gold Composites from Cow Mountain




HOLE ID

FROM

TO

CORE
LENGTH (M)

AU (G/T)

CM-18-051

107.40

108.15

0.75

5.19


123.00

123.50

0.50

6.43


239.40

240.00

0.60

8.24


242.05

245.40

3.35

9.06

Including

242.05

243.45

1.40

15.15


274.50

277.50

3.00

5.61

Including

275.40

276.00

0.60

19.75

CM-18-052

35.80

37.55

1.75

22.69

Including

35.80

36.30

0.50

51.80

And

37.05

37.55

0.50

26.00


102.50

104.00

1.50

3.26


110.10

110.85

0.75

3.66


115.50

116.00

0.50

6.26


132.00

135.85

3.85

8.29

Including

132.00

132.95

0.95

9.43

And

135.00

135.85

0.85

27.00


204.50

205.00

0.50

7.46


237.50

238.00

0.50

26.80


241.80

242.45

0.65

6.23


271.00

271.50

0.50

6.99

CM-18-053

180.10

181.40

1.30

8.43

Including

180.10

180.80

0.70

14.10


257.70

258.20

0.50

5.11

CM-18-054

94.80

97.50

2.70

25.09

Including

95.80

96.30

0.50

7.48

And

96.80

97.50

0.70

89.80


157.95

159.00

1.05

4.57

CM-18-055

No Significant Assays


CM-18-056

165.15

166.30

1.15

4.90


171.50

172.10

0.60

10.80


239.05

239.60

0.55

14.15

CM-18-057

6.00

8.40

2.40

4.28

Including

7.75

8.40

0.65

12.65


54.30

71.20

16.90

7.06

Including

57.00

57.85

0.85

12.90

And

58.85

59.55

0.70

38.50

And

63.60

64.65

1.05

11.95

And

64.65

66.00

1.35

42.30


84.00

84.60

0.60

5.84


107.50

108.15

0.65

58.80


127.30

128.40

1.10

3.93


130.70

131.30

0.60

24.70


154.20

157.30

3.10

7.36

Including

154.20

154.70

0.50

12.95

And

156.70

157.30

0.60

26.50


182.00

182.50

0.50

10.65

CM-18-058

43.50

44.00

0.50

5.97


132.00

134.00

2.00

17.98

Including

132.50

133.50

1.00

34.70


234.50

235.00

0.50

5.02


250.00

251.00

1.00

4.75

CM-18-059

256.75

257.40

0.65

5.49


315.40

315.90

0.50

7.03

CM-18-060

78.75

79.40

0.65

9.29


109.60

110.10

0.50

53.00

CM-18-061

68.00

69.00

1.00

16.35


75.15

75.75

0.60

5.21


108.50

109.45

0.95

11.70

CM-18-062

168.00

168.70

0.70

7.20


171.90

173.00

1.10

3.71


182.25

183.70

1.45

5.23

Including

182.25

183.15

0.90

7.34


202.90

203.40

0.50

4.26


256.00

258.00

2.00

27.43

 Including

256.00

256.50

0.50

104.00

CM-18-063

9.00

12.00

3.00

5.06

Including

9.00

9.50

0.50

15.85


44.20

44.80

0.60

72.90


60.00

60.50

0.50

3.71


109.00

110.50

1.50

4.75

Including

109.70

110.50

0.80

7.29


115.15

115.70

0.55

21.10


127.00

127.55

0.55

7.39

CM-18-064

11.20

16.00

4.80

7.27

Including

14.50

16.00

1.50

20.40


81.00

82.00

1.00

22.30


191.25

192.00

0.75

5.36


271.20

271.80

0.60

5.87

CM-18-065

46.35

47.00

0.65

43.20


172.75

173.25

0.50

5.71

CM-18-066

26.10

26.60

0.50

18.70


91.40

92.00

0.60

6.53


114.00

115.00

1.00

5.95


119.40

120.00

0.60

10.35


134.50

135.00

0.50

23.40

CM-18-067

10.30

10.80

0.50

32.60


47.30

49.60

2.30

7.23

Including

47.30

47.80

0.50

23.50

And

48.90

49.60

0.70

6.44


57.48

58.00

0.52

10.60


89.00

90.30

1.30

28.91

Including

89.75

90.30

0.55

65.40


116.00

116.55

0.55

11.20


123.00

123.80

0.80

9.87

CM-18-068

179.90

180.50

0.60

9.02


215.00

215.50

0.50

6.31


250.10

251.00

0.90

4.51


270.50

271.00

0.50

5.38


320.50

321.00

0.50

6.02


321.60

322.10

0.50

5.50

CM-18-069

177.70

178.20

0.50

4.35


180.50

181.00

0.50

6.22


233.60

234.50

0.90

17.45


246.80

247.30

0.50

17.45


248.80

250.80

2.00

4.40

Including

248.80

249.30

0.50

10.10

 And

249.80

250.30

0.50

5.56

CM-18-070

6.95

10.00

3.05

12.91

Including

6.95

7.50

0.55

33.00

And

9.50

10.00

0.50

40.70


25.35

26.45

1.10

4.16


48.20

49.00

0.80

5.40


61.00

63.60

2.60

4.73


102.00

102.50

0.50

12.65


105.30

105.80

0.50

18.45


107.90

110.00

2.10

28.08

Including

107.90

108.40

0.50

107.50


121.00

122.65

1.65

5.99

Including

121.70

122.65

0.95

9.62


129.90

133.60

3.70

5.14

Including

129.90

130.40

0.50

14.65

And

132.50

133.10

0.60

7.48

And

133.10

133.60

0.50

9.51

CM-18-071

87.00

90.50

3.50

5.55

Including

87.00

88.00

1.00

8.09


105.15

105.75

0.60

12.85


146.30

147.00

0.70

12.35


191.50

192.20

0.70

6.27


205.50

213.00

7.50

11.84

Including

205.50

206.00

0.50

98.30

And

206.00

206.50

0.50

14.85

And

206.50

207.30

0.80

30.30

And

212.00

213.00

1.00

5.06


224.70

225.20

0.50

18.15


232.10

233.85

1.75

8.00

Including

232.80

233.85

1.05

10.85


251.20

251.80

0.60

7.73

CM-18-072

184.50

185.70

1.20

11.30


190.90

191.40

0.50

12.30


200.40

204.00

3.60

8.37

Including

200.40

200.90

0.50

15.40

And

201.85

203.00

1.15

16.30


224.00

225.50

1.50

4.73


421.25

423.25

2.00

10.04

Including

422.40

423.25

0.85

19.40

CM-18-073

152.00

152.70

0.70

13.25


190.25

190.75

0.50

4.34

CM-18-074

7.50

11.90

4.40

6.55

Including

8.00

8.50

0.50

12.40

And

10.40

11.10

0.70

20.90

And

11.10

11.90

0.80

7.66


91.30

93.70

2.40

6.18

Including

91.30

91.80

0.50

18.10

And

93.00

93.70

0.70

8.15


113.80

115.70

1.90

10.53

Including

113.80

114.80

1.00

17.45


158.95

159.50

0.55

12.40

CM-18-075

25.50

26.00

0.50

11.45


37.40

37.90

0.50

24.80


96.85

97.40

0.55

6.73


104.30

104.80

0.50

12.10

CM-18-076

119.50

120.00

0.50

13.00


190.10

195.00

4.90

6.64

Including

193.00

193.80

0.80

34.10


204.00

204.50

0.50

4.25

CM-18-077

226.00

226.50

0.50

21.80


251.00

252.50

1.50

7.10


266.50

267.00

0.50

5.04


293.10

294.10

1.00

6.30

Including

293.10

293.60

0.50

9.01


313.60

314.30

0.70

6.36

CM-18-078

11.00

11.50

0.50

34.20


56.10

57.00

0.90

35.60


74.90

75.50

0.60

5.19


83.90

84.40

0.50

68.00

CM-18-079

22.75

23.25

0.50

200.00


182.20

183.25

1.05

7.26


193.35

193.85

0.50

12.60


219.00

220.05

1.05

5.82

CM-18-080

18.95

19.50

0.55

23.40


25.50

26.50

1.00

5.11


44.15

48.00

3.85

10.92

Including

44.15

44.65

0.50

17.70

And

44.65

45.40

0.75

31.50

And

47.50

48.00

0.50

12.65


93.75

94.60

0.85

12.20

CM-18-081

31.50

32.00

0.50

17.35


44.55

45.10

0.55

15.55

CM-18-082

160.30

161.30

1.00

20.61

Including

160.30

160.80

0.50

39.00


202.90

204.60

1.70

16.37


208.00

211.00

3.00

3.97

Including

208.00

208.70

0.70

14.30


253.60

254.15

0.55

9.91

CM-18-083

75.60

76.15

0.55

4.05


144.00

147.45

3.45

7.76

Including

146.70

147.45

0.75

27.80


170.45

171.10

0.65

4.33


211.90

213.00

1.10

8.12

Including

211.90

212.50

0.60

13.30


256.50

258.70

2.20

6.96

Including

256.50

257.10

0.60

8.74

And

257.70

258.20

0.50

16.45


269.00

269.50

0.50

4.87


397.60

400.70

3.10

7.18

Including

397.60

398.10

0.50

9.21

And

398.70

399.20

0.50

22.40

CM-18-084

36.90

37.40

0.50

8.11


58.50

65.15

6.65

20.41

Including

58.50

59.00

0.50

15.15

And

62.00

62.50

0.50

45.70

And

63.70

65.15

1.45

71.00


79.30

80.10

0.80

13.00

CM-18-085

15.50

16.15

0.65

5.37


21.50

22.25

0.75

39.90


27.00

27.95

0.95

101.50


62.20

65.00

2.80

6.42

Including

64.00

64.50

0.50

5.64

And

64.50

65.00

0.50

27.80


202.50

203.00

0.50

7.00


237.00

237.50

0.50

4.94

CM-18-086

209.50

211.00

1.50

4.14


302.00

303.00

1.00

5.19


358.25

358.75

0.50

5.33


361.35

361.85

0.50

6.46

CM-18-087

No Significant Assays


CM-18-088

168.55

169.35

0.80

36.00


173.70

175.35

1.65

7.51

CM-18-089

49.50

50.00

0.50

7.72


97.10

97.60

0.50

27.00


132.00

132.50

0.50

4.36

CM-18-090

21.50

23.10

1.60

5.16

Including

22.00

22.50

0.50

7.07


45.00

45.50

0.50

6.04

CM-18-091

243.55

244.20

0.65

4.71


248.30

248.80

0.50

346.00


252.00

253.50

1.50

6.03


309.90

310.80

0.90

6.91


313.90

316.05

2.15

9.98

Including

313.90

315.25

1.35

14.05


344.60

345.50

0.90

7.14

CM-18-092

127.00

127.50

0.50

5.84


129.60

130.35

0.75

5.49


171.35

172.20

0.85

5.92


189.95

190.70

0.75

14.35

CM-18-093

No Significant Assays


CM-18-094

No Significant Assays


CM-18-095

151.00

152.90

1.90

5.50


164.50

165.50

1.00

6.82


255.65

256.65

1.00

7.58


268.80

275.40

6.60

10.48

Including

268.80

269.30

0.50

77.80

And

269.80

270.35

0.55

14.25

And

270.35

271.00

0.65

19.80

And

274.90

275.40

0.50

12.20


290.85

291.65

0.80

4.41


448.50

450.80

2.30

7.32

Including

448.50

449.30

0.80

8.99

And

449.85

450.80

0.95

9.71

CM-18-096

190.45

191.60

1.15

3.80


221.95

222.65

0.70

6.08


236.65

239.20

2.55

3.83

Including

236.65

237.50

0.85

8.30

And

238.70

239.20

0.50

5.15


241.00

242.50

1.50

7.89


244.40

245.00

0.60

5.87


254.00

261.60

7.60

7.45

Including

254.00

255.50

1.50

26.20

And

260.55

261.60

1.05

30.20


310.40

311.70

1.30

25.00


327.25

327.75

0.50

7.20

CM-18-097

81.90

82.40

0.50

13.55


106.60

107.10

0.50

4.68


145.40

145.90

0.50

17.45


164.00

165.10

1.10

7.98

Including

164.50

165.10

0.60

12.75


177.90

178.60

0.70

5.30

CM-18-098

106.30

106.90

0.60

7.41


305.55

307.55

2.00

10.04

Including

306.40

307.55

1.15

12.95

CM-18-099

135.95

138.60

2.65

8.50

Including

137.40

138.00

0.60

21.70

And

138.00

138.60

0.60

13.80


140.45

140.95

0.50

7.09


145.10

147.10

2.00

7.04

Including

145.10

145.60

0.50

7.91

And

146.10

147.10

1.00

9.05


253.40

256.00

2.60

5.32

Including

254.05

254.60

0.55

23.30


296.60

297.00

0.40

16.15


300.00

300.85

0.85

7.49


311.00

311.65

0.65

10.80

CM-18-100

212.50

214.00

1.50

4.04


247.00

247.50

0.50

14.05


254.80

255.50

0.70

5.45

CM-18-101

345.08

345.70

0.62

15.10


421.25

421.75

0.50

29.10


481.25

482.00

0.75

4.72

CM-18-102

262.85

263.35

0.50

28.50


268.40

269.00

0.60

9.32


277.05

278.35

1.30

5.41


287.00

287.55

0.55

4.90


312.80

313.30

0.50

8.45

CM-18-103

42.15

44.85

2.70

42.88


58.20

58.70

0.50

32.40


140.80

141.80

1.00

7.40

CM-18-104

126.40

126.90

0.50

7.36


135.00

136.00

1.00

5.33


234.40

237.50

3.10

3.99

Including

234.40

234.90

0.50

19.45

And

237.00

237.50

0.50

4.10

CM-18-105

31.35

31.85

0.50

18.95


53.40

53.90

0.50

7.87


116.10

116.80

0.70

4.12

CM-18-106

236.00

243.50

7.50

4.07

Including

238.50

239.30

0.80

7.05

And

239.30

240.15

0.85

9.00

And

242.00

243.50

1.50

6.70


282.60

286.20

3.60

4.83

Including

282.60

283.40

0.80

16.80


317.00

317.50

0.50

29.50


383.85

385.00

1.15

11.00

CM-18-107

29.85

31.20

1.35

7.37


35.40

37.90

2.50

19.44

Including

35.40

36.00

0.60

30.40

And

36.00

36.50

0.50

16.00

And

37.00

37.90

0.90

23.20


60.00

60.85

0.85

26.40


87.30

89.00

1.70

49.40

CM-18-108

39.50

40.00

0.50

4.45


67.50

68.75

1.25

18.15


144.00

144.50

0.50

4.51

CM-18-109

200.50

204.10

3.60

5.44

Including

200.50

201.00

0.50

35.30

CM-18-110

No Significant Assays


 

True widths are estimated to be 50 to 75% of reported core length intervals. Intervals not recovered by drilling were assigned zero grade. Top cuts have not been applied to high grade assays.

Table 2: Drillhole Collar Orientations:

Hole ID

Azimuth

Dip

CM-18-051

127

-53

CM-18-052

133

-56

CM-18-053

138

-52

CM-18-054

323

-62

CM-18-055

130

-63

CM-18-056

119

-65

CM-18-057

122

-49

CM-18-058

136

-54

CM-18-059

145

-56

CM-18-060

114

-48

CM-18-061

290

-50

CM-18-062

131

-41

CM-18-063

151

-46

CM-18-064

110

-63

CM-18-065

137

-44

CM-18-066

145

-63

CM-18-067

148

-55

CM-18-068

142

-50

CM-18-069

137

-42

CM-18-070

137

-46

CM-18-071

118

-59

CM-18-072

131

-52

CM-18-073

139

-57

CM-18-074

133

-59

CM-18-075

133

-47

CM-18-076

120

-66

CM-18-077

127

-50

CM-18-078

156

-60

CM-18-079

136

-51

CM-18-080

145

-50

CM-18-081

117

-50

CM-18-082

140

-45

CM-18-083

130

-45

CM-18-084

128

-66

CM-18-085

126

-45

CM-18-086

230

-45

CM-18-087

145

-44

CM-18-088

125

-60

CM-18-089

127

-56

CM-18-090

117

-64

CM-18-091

230

-45

CM-18-092

112

-45

CM-18-093

130

-66

CM-18-094

122

-51

CM-18-095

128

-53

CM-18-096

105

-47

CM-18-097

118

-45

CM-18-098

130

-66

CM-18-099

139

-47

CM-18-100

120

-48

CM-18-101

230

-65

CM-18-102

115

-53

CM-18-103

230

-60

CM-18-104

140

-51

CM-18-105

139

-45

CM-18-106

112

-50

CM-18-107

146

-65

CM-18-108

128

-51

CM-18-109

144

-45

CM-18-110

313

-67

 

SOURCE Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.



Contact
on Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. please contact: Chris Lodder, President & Chief Executive Officer, 155 University Avenue, Suite 1440, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, clodder@barkervillegold.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.barkervillegold.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap