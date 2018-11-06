Cow Mountain Drilling Extends High Grade Gold Mineralization Down Dip to 400 Meters

HIGH-GRADE INTERCEPTS INCLUDE 11.84 G/T GOLD OVER 7.50 METERS, 104 G/T GOLD OVER 0.50 M, 200 G/T GOLD OVER 0.50 M, 101.5 G/T GOLD OVER 0.95 M and 346 G/T GOLD OVER 0.50 METERS

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2018 - Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: BGM) (the "Company" or "Barkerville") is pleased to announce drilling results from the ongoing 2018 Cow Mountain exploration and category conversion program at the Company's flagship Cariboo Gold Project. The drilling results demonstrate continuity of high grade gold mineralization within vein corridors and extensions down dip and down plunge. The Company is currently exploring and delineating high grade vein corridors with four diamond drills on Cow Mountain.

Mineralized vein corridors on Cow Mountain are modelled to an average depth of 250 meters and recent exploration extends high grade intercepts continuous to vertical depths of 400 meters. Recent highlights include 7.06 g/t Au over 16.90 meters in hole CM-18-057, at approximately 50 meters vertical depth. CM-18-071 intersected 11.84 g/t Au over 7.50 meters, extending mineralization approximately 60 meters down drip from an existing modelled vein corridor. CM-18-071 included higher grade intercepts of 98.30 g/t Au over 0.50 meters, and 30.30 g/t Au over 0.80 meters. CM-18-101 intersected 29.10 g/t Au over 0.50 meters at a depth of 400 meters from surface.

Selected Drilling Highlights:

CM-18-054: 25.09 g/t Au over 2.70 meters

CM-18-057: 7.06 g/t Au over 16.90 meters

CM-18-062: 104.00 g/t Au over 0.50 meter

CM-18-070: 28.08 g/t Au over 2.10 meters

CM-18-071: 11.84 g/t Au over 7.50 meters

CM-18-079: 200.00 g/t Au over 0.50 meter

CM-18-084: 20.41 g/t Au over 6.65 meters

CM-18-085: 101.50 g/t Au over 0.95 meter

CM-18-091: 346 g/t Au over 0.50 meters

CM-18-095: 10.48 g/t Au over 6.60 meters

CM-18-096: 7.45 g/t Au over 7.60 meters

CM-18-103: 42.88 g/t Au over 2.7 meters

CM-18-107: 49.40 g/t Au over 1.7 meters

A drill hole location plan map and longitudinal section are presented below. Detailed drilling results are presented at the end of this release. The Cow Mountain 3D deposit model with assay highlights is located on the Company's website:

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. 3D Deposit Model

The ongoing drill program at Cow Mountain is designed to infill and expand high-grade gold-mineralized vein corridors modelled in the May 2018 Cow Mountain resource estimate. Vein corridors are defined as a high-density network of mineralized quartz veins within the sandstones. Mineralized quartz veins on the Cariboo Gold Project are overall sub-vertical dip and northeast strike. These corridors have been defined from surface to a vertical depth of up to 300 meters and remain open for expansion at depth and down plunge. Gold grades are intimately associated with vein-hosted pyrite as well as pyritic, intensely silicified wall rock haloes in close proximity to the veins.

Qualified Persons

Exploration activities at the Cariboo Gold Project are administered on site by the Company's Project Geologists, Kyle Orr and Felipe Castaneda. As per National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Maggie Layman, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting its exploration activities on the Cariboo Gold Project.

Quality Assurance – Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently stored on site at the Company's secure facility in Wells, BC. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Maggie Layman, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed, and 250 grams is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 1,000g screen metallic fire assay. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-elemental geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS).

About Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.

The Company is focused on developing its extensive mineral rights package located in the historical Cariboo Mining District of central British Columbia. Barkerville's Cariboo Gold Project mineral tenures cover 1,950 square kilometres; along a strike length of 67 kilometres which includes several past producing placer and hard rock mines, making it one of the most well-endowed land packages in British Columbia. Since the management change in mid-2015, the Company has unlocked the fundamental structural controls of gold mineralization. The Company's Brownfield's exploration team is focused on developing and delineating a mineable resource within the 7 kilometers of principle project area located near the town of Wells, British Columbia. The Company's Greenfield's team is developing quality exploration assets throughout the remaining land package through systematic, scientific, exploration. The operation's team is focused on developing and mining the Bonanza Ledge and BC Vein deposits on Barkerville Mountain. This operation allows the company to generate near term cash flow, train a local work force, keeps the present mining permit active, and de-risk's the project through staged production growth. Processing of material from these deposits is processed at the QR mill. QR is a fully owned, permitted mill and tailings facility, located approximately 110 kilometres away from Wells, and can be accessed by an all-season road.

Cautionary Statement on Forward -Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements regarding exploration results and exploration plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Table 1: Length Weighted Gold Composites from Cow Mountain













HOLE ID

FROM TO CORE

LENGTH (M) AU (G/T) CM-18-051

107.40 108.15 0.75 5.19



123.00 123.50 0.50 6.43



239.40 240.00 0.60 8.24



242.05 245.40 3.35 9.06

Including 242.05 243.45 1.40 15.15



274.50 277.50 3.00 5.61

Including 275.40 276.00 0.60 19.75 CM-18-052

35.80 37.55 1.75 22.69

Including 35.80 36.30 0.50 51.80

And 37.05 37.55 0.50 26.00



102.50 104.00 1.50 3.26



110.10 110.85 0.75 3.66



115.50 116.00 0.50 6.26



132.00 135.85 3.85 8.29

Including 132.00 132.95 0.95 9.43

And 135.00 135.85 0.85 27.00



204.50 205.00 0.50 7.46



237.50 238.00 0.50 26.80



241.80 242.45 0.65 6.23



271.00 271.50 0.50 6.99 CM-18-053

180.10 181.40 1.30 8.43

Including 180.10 180.80 0.70 14.10



257.70 258.20 0.50 5.11 CM-18-054

94.80 97.50 2.70 25.09

Including 95.80 96.30 0.50 7.48

And 96.80 97.50 0.70 89.80



157.95 159.00 1.05 4.57 CM-18-055 No Significant Assays





CM-18-056

165.15 166.30 1.15 4.90



171.50 172.10 0.60 10.80



239.05 239.60 0.55 14.15 CM-18-057

6.00 8.40 2.40 4.28

Including 7.75 8.40 0.65 12.65



54.30 71.20 16.90 7.06

Including 57.00 57.85 0.85 12.90

And 58.85 59.55 0.70 38.50

And 63.60 64.65 1.05 11.95

And 64.65 66.00 1.35 42.30



84.00 84.60 0.60 5.84



107.50 108.15 0.65 58.80



127.30 128.40 1.10 3.93



130.70 131.30 0.60 24.70



154.20 157.30 3.10 7.36

Including 154.20 154.70 0.50 12.95

And 156.70 157.30 0.60 26.50



182.00 182.50 0.50 10.65 CM-18-058

43.50 44.00 0.50 5.97



132.00 134.00 2.00 17.98

Including 132.50 133.50 1.00 34.70



234.50 235.00 0.50 5.02



250.00 251.00 1.00 4.75 CM-18-059

256.75 257.40 0.65 5.49



315.40 315.90 0.50 7.03 CM-18-060

78.75 79.40 0.65 9.29



109.60 110.10 0.50 53.00 CM-18-061

68.00 69.00 1.00 16.35



75.15 75.75 0.60 5.21



108.50 109.45 0.95 11.70 CM-18-062

168.00 168.70 0.70 7.20



171.90 173.00 1.10 3.71



182.25 183.70 1.45 5.23

Including 182.25 183.15 0.90 7.34



202.90 203.40 0.50 4.26



256.00 258.00 2.00 27.43

Including 256.00 256.50 0.50 104.00 CM-18-063

9.00 12.00 3.00 5.06

Including 9.00 9.50 0.50 15.85



44.20 44.80 0.60 72.90



60.00 60.50 0.50 3.71



109.00 110.50 1.50 4.75

Including 109.70 110.50 0.80 7.29



115.15 115.70 0.55 21.10



127.00 127.55 0.55 7.39 CM-18-064

11.20 16.00 4.80 7.27

Including 14.50 16.00 1.50 20.40



81.00 82.00 1.00 22.30



191.25 192.00 0.75 5.36



271.20 271.80 0.60 5.87 CM-18-065

46.35 47.00 0.65 43.20



172.75 173.25 0.50 5.71 CM-18-066

26.10 26.60 0.50 18.70



91.40 92.00 0.60 6.53



114.00 115.00 1.00 5.95



119.40 120.00 0.60 10.35



134.50 135.00 0.50 23.40 CM-18-067

10.30 10.80 0.50 32.60



47.30 49.60 2.30 7.23

Including 47.30 47.80 0.50 23.50

And 48.90 49.60 0.70 6.44



57.48 58.00 0.52 10.60



89.00 90.30 1.30 28.91

Including 89.75 90.30 0.55 65.40



116.00 116.55 0.55 11.20



123.00 123.80 0.80 9.87 CM-18-068

179.90 180.50 0.60 9.02



215.00 215.50 0.50 6.31



250.10 251.00 0.90 4.51



270.50 271.00 0.50 5.38



320.50 321.00 0.50 6.02



321.60 322.10 0.50 5.50 CM-18-069

177.70 178.20 0.50 4.35



180.50 181.00 0.50 6.22



233.60 234.50 0.90 17.45



246.80 247.30 0.50 17.45



248.80 250.80 2.00 4.40

Including 248.80 249.30 0.50 10.10

And 249.80 250.30 0.50 5.56 CM-18-070

6.95 10.00 3.05 12.91

Including 6.95 7.50 0.55 33.00

And 9.50 10.00 0.50 40.70



25.35 26.45 1.10 4.16



48.20 49.00 0.80 5.40



61.00 63.60 2.60 4.73



102.00 102.50 0.50 12.65



105.30 105.80 0.50 18.45



107.90 110.00 2.10 28.08

Including 107.90 108.40 0.50 107.50



121.00 122.65 1.65 5.99

Including 121.70 122.65 0.95 9.62



129.90 133.60 3.70 5.14

Including 129.90 130.40 0.50 14.65

And 132.50 133.10 0.60 7.48

And 133.10 133.60 0.50 9.51 CM-18-071

87.00 90.50 3.50 5.55

Including 87.00 88.00 1.00 8.09



105.15 105.75 0.60 12.85



146.30 147.00 0.70 12.35



191.50 192.20 0.70 6.27



205.50 213.00 7.50 11.84

Including 205.50 206.00 0.50 98.30

And 206.00 206.50 0.50 14.85

And 206.50 207.30 0.80 30.30

And 212.00 213.00 1.00 5.06



224.70 225.20 0.50 18.15



232.10 233.85 1.75 8.00

Including 232.80 233.85 1.05 10.85



251.20 251.80 0.60 7.73 CM-18-072

184.50 185.70 1.20 11.30



190.90 191.40 0.50 12.30



200.40 204.00 3.60 8.37

Including 200.40 200.90 0.50 15.40

And 201.85 203.00 1.15 16.30



224.00 225.50 1.50 4.73



421.25 423.25 2.00 10.04

Including 422.40 423.25 0.85 19.40 CM-18-073

152.00 152.70 0.70 13.25



190.25 190.75 0.50 4.34 CM-18-074

7.50 11.90 4.40 6.55

Including 8.00 8.50 0.50 12.40

And 10.40 11.10 0.70 20.90

And 11.10 11.90 0.80 7.66



91.30 93.70 2.40 6.18

Including 91.30 91.80 0.50 18.10

And 93.00 93.70 0.70 8.15



113.80 115.70 1.90 10.53

Including 113.80 114.80 1.00 17.45



158.95 159.50 0.55 12.40 CM-18-075

25.50 26.00 0.50 11.45



37.40 37.90 0.50 24.80



96.85 97.40 0.55 6.73



104.30 104.80 0.50 12.10 CM-18-076

119.50 120.00 0.50 13.00



190.10 195.00 4.90 6.64

Including 193.00 193.80 0.80 34.10



204.00 204.50 0.50 4.25 CM-18-077

226.00 226.50 0.50 21.80



251.00 252.50 1.50 7.10



266.50 267.00 0.50 5.04



293.10 294.10 1.00 6.30

Including 293.10 293.60 0.50 9.01



313.60 314.30 0.70 6.36 CM-18-078

11.00 11.50 0.50 34.20



56.10 57.00 0.90 35.60



74.90 75.50 0.60 5.19



83.90 84.40 0.50 68.00 CM-18-079

22.75 23.25 0.50 200.00



182.20 183.25 1.05 7.26



193.35 193.85 0.50 12.60



219.00 220.05 1.05 5.82 CM-18-080

18.95 19.50 0.55 23.40



25.50 26.50 1.00 5.11



44.15 48.00 3.85 10.92

Including 44.15 44.65 0.50 17.70

And 44.65 45.40 0.75 31.50

And 47.50 48.00 0.50 12.65



93.75 94.60 0.85 12.20 CM-18-081

31.50 32.00 0.50 17.35



44.55 45.10 0.55 15.55 CM-18-082

160.30 161.30 1.00 20.61

Including 160.30 160.80 0.50 39.00



202.90 204.60 1.70 16.37



208.00 211.00 3.00 3.97

Including 208.00 208.70 0.70 14.30



253.60 254.15 0.55 9.91 CM-18-083

75.60 76.15 0.55 4.05



144.00 147.45 3.45 7.76

Including 146.70 147.45 0.75 27.80



170.45 171.10 0.65 4.33



211.90 213.00 1.10 8.12

Including 211.90 212.50 0.60 13.30



256.50 258.70 2.20 6.96

Including 256.50 257.10 0.60 8.74

And 257.70 258.20 0.50 16.45



269.00 269.50 0.50 4.87



397.60 400.70 3.10 7.18

Including 397.60 398.10 0.50 9.21

And 398.70 399.20 0.50 22.40 CM-18-084

36.90 37.40 0.50 8.11



58.50 65.15 6.65 20.41

Including 58.50 59.00 0.50 15.15

And 62.00 62.50 0.50 45.70

And 63.70 65.15 1.45 71.00



79.30 80.10 0.80 13.00 CM-18-085

15.50 16.15 0.65 5.37



21.50 22.25 0.75 39.90



27.00 27.95 0.95 101.50



62.20 65.00 2.80 6.42

Including 64.00 64.50 0.50 5.64

And 64.50 65.00 0.50 27.80



202.50 203.00 0.50 7.00



237.00 237.50 0.50 4.94 CM-18-086

209.50 211.00 1.50 4.14



302.00 303.00 1.00 5.19



358.25 358.75 0.50 5.33



361.35 361.85 0.50 6.46 CM-18-087 No Significant Assays





CM-18-088

168.55 169.35 0.80 36.00



173.70 175.35 1.65 7.51 CM-18-089

49.50 50.00 0.50 7.72



97.10 97.60 0.50 27.00



132.00 132.50 0.50 4.36 CM-18-090

21.50 23.10 1.60 5.16

Including 22.00 22.50 0.50 7.07



45.00 45.50 0.50 6.04 CM-18-091

243.55 244.20 0.65 4.71



248.30 248.80 0.50 346.00



252.00 253.50 1.50 6.03



309.90 310.80 0.90 6.91



313.90 316.05 2.15 9.98

Including 313.90 315.25 1.35 14.05



344.60 345.50 0.90 7.14 CM-18-092

127.00 127.50 0.50 5.84



129.60 130.35 0.75 5.49



171.35 172.20 0.85 5.92



189.95 190.70 0.75 14.35 CM-18-093 No Significant Assays





CM-18-094 No Significant Assays





CM-18-095

151.00 152.90 1.90 5.50



164.50 165.50 1.00 6.82



255.65 256.65 1.00 7.58



268.80 275.40 6.60 10.48

Including 268.80 269.30 0.50 77.80

And 269.80 270.35 0.55 14.25

And 270.35 271.00 0.65 19.80

And 274.90 275.40 0.50 12.20



290.85 291.65 0.80 4.41



448.50 450.80 2.30 7.32

Including 448.50 449.30 0.80 8.99

And 449.85 450.80 0.95 9.71 CM-18-096

190.45 191.60 1.15 3.80



221.95 222.65 0.70 6.08



236.65 239.20 2.55 3.83

Including 236.65 237.50 0.85 8.30

And 238.70 239.20 0.50 5.15



241.00 242.50 1.50 7.89



244.40 245.00 0.60 5.87



254.00 261.60 7.60 7.45

Including 254.00 255.50 1.50 26.20

And 260.55 261.60 1.05 30.20



310.40 311.70 1.30 25.00



327.25 327.75 0.50 7.20 CM-18-097

81.90 82.40 0.50 13.55



106.60 107.10 0.50 4.68



145.40 145.90 0.50 17.45



164.00 165.10 1.10 7.98

Including 164.50 165.10 0.60 12.75



177.90 178.60 0.70 5.30 CM-18-098

106.30 106.90 0.60 7.41



305.55 307.55 2.00 10.04

Including 306.40 307.55 1.15 12.95 CM-18-099

135.95 138.60 2.65 8.50

Including 137.40 138.00 0.60 21.70

And 138.00 138.60 0.60 13.80



140.45 140.95 0.50 7.09



145.10 147.10 2.00 7.04

Including 145.10 145.60 0.50 7.91

And 146.10 147.10 1.00 9.05



253.40 256.00 2.60 5.32

Including 254.05 254.60 0.55 23.30



296.60 297.00 0.40 16.15



300.00 300.85 0.85 7.49



311.00 311.65 0.65 10.80 CM-18-100

212.50 214.00 1.50 4.04



247.00 247.50 0.50 14.05



254.80 255.50 0.70 5.45 CM-18-101

345.08 345.70 0.62 15.10



421.25 421.75 0.50 29.10



481.25 482.00 0.75 4.72 CM-18-102

262.85 263.35 0.50 28.50



268.40 269.00 0.60 9.32



277.05 278.35 1.30 5.41



287.00 287.55 0.55 4.90



312.80 313.30 0.50 8.45 CM-18-103

42.15 44.85 2.70 42.88



58.20 58.70 0.50 32.40



140.80 141.80 1.00 7.40 CM-18-104

126.40 126.90 0.50 7.36



135.00 136.00 1.00 5.33



234.40 237.50 3.10 3.99

Including 234.40 234.90 0.50 19.45

And 237.00 237.50 0.50 4.10 CM-18-105

31.35 31.85 0.50 18.95



53.40 53.90 0.50 7.87



116.10 116.80 0.70 4.12 CM-18-106

236.00 243.50 7.50 4.07

Including 238.50 239.30 0.80 7.05

And 239.30 240.15 0.85 9.00

And 242.00 243.50 1.50 6.70



282.60 286.20 3.60 4.83

Including 282.60 283.40 0.80 16.80



317.00 317.50 0.50 29.50



383.85 385.00 1.15 11.00 CM-18-107

29.85 31.20 1.35 7.37



35.40 37.90 2.50 19.44

Including 35.40 36.00 0.60 30.40

And 36.00 36.50 0.50 16.00

And 37.00 37.90 0.90 23.20



60.00 60.85 0.85 26.40



87.30 89.00 1.70 49.40 CM-18-108

39.50 40.00 0.50 4.45



67.50 68.75 1.25 18.15



144.00 144.50 0.50 4.51 CM-18-109

200.50 204.10 3.60 5.44

Including 200.50 201.00 0.50 35.30 CM-18-110 No Significant Assays







True widths are estimated to be 50 to 75% of reported core length intervals. Intervals not recovered by drilling were assigned zero grade. Top cuts have not been applied to high grade assays.

Table 2: Drillhole Collar Orientations:

Hole ID Azimuth Dip CM-18-051 127 -53 CM-18-052 133 -56 CM-18-053 138 -52 CM-18-054 323 -62 CM-18-055 130 -63 CM-18-056 119 -65 CM-18-057 122 -49 CM-18-058 136 -54 CM-18-059 145 -56 CM-18-060 114 -48 CM-18-061 290 -50 CM-18-062 131 -41 CM-18-063 151 -46 CM-18-064 110 -63 CM-18-065 137 -44 CM-18-066 145 -63 CM-18-067 148 -55 CM-18-068 142 -50 CM-18-069 137 -42 CM-18-070 137 -46 CM-18-071 118 -59 CM-18-072 131 -52 CM-18-073 139 -57 CM-18-074 133 -59 CM-18-075 133 -47 CM-18-076 120 -66 CM-18-077 127 -50 CM-18-078 156 -60 CM-18-079 136 -51 CM-18-080 145 -50 CM-18-081 117 -50 CM-18-082 140 -45 CM-18-083 130 -45 CM-18-084 128 -66 CM-18-085 126 -45 CM-18-086 230 -45 CM-18-087 145 -44 CM-18-088 125 -60 CM-18-089 127 -56 CM-18-090 117 -64 CM-18-091 230 -45 CM-18-092 112 -45 CM-18-093 130 -66 CM-18-094 122 -51 CM-18-095 128 -53 CM-18-096 105 -47 CM-18-097 118 -45 CM-18-098 130 -66 CM-18-099 139 -47 CM-18-100 120 -48 CM-18-101 230 -65 CM-18-102 115 -53 CM-18-103 230 -60 CM-18-104 140 -51 CM-18-105 139 -45 CM-18-106 112 -50 CM-18-107 146 -65 CM-18-108 128 -51 CM-18-109 144 -45 CM-18-110 313 -67

