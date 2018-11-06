Great Atlantic Board Adopts Advance Notice Policy

VANCOUVER, November 6,2018 - Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (TSX.V: GR) (the "Company" or "GreatAtlantic") is pleased to announce the board of directors approved theadoption of an advance notice policy. The purpose of the policy is to provideshareholders, directors and management of the company with a clear frameworkfor nominating directors.

Amongother things, the policy includes a provision that requires advance notice tobe given to the company in circumstances where nominations of persons forelection to the board are made by shareholders of the company. The policy fixesa deadline by which director nominations must be submitted to the company priorto any annual or special meeting of shareholders and sets forth the informationthat must be included in the notice to the company in order for a nominee to beeligible for election.

Thispolicy was approved and adopted by the board on November 6, 2018, and is andshall be effective and in full force and effect in accordance with its termsand conditions from and after such date. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if thispolicy is not approved by ordinary resolution of shareholders of thecorporation present in person or voting by proxy at the next meeting of thoseshareholders validly held following the effective date, then this policy shallterminate and be void and of no further force and effect following thetermination of such meeting of shareholders.

Thefull text of the policy will be available on SEDAR.

About GreatAtlantic Resources Corp.: Great AtlanticResources is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery anddevelopment of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-freerealm of Atlantic Canada, one of the No. 1 mining regions of the world. GreatAtlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a projectgeneration model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on theplanet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, antimony, cobalt, zinc, tungstenand gold.

