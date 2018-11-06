Chelsea, Quebec / The Newswire / November 6, 2018 - Albert Mining Inc. (the "Company" or "Albert Mining") (TSX-V: AIIM) an exploration mining company and a leader in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced knowledge-extraction techniques since 2005 in the mining sector.

At the request of IIROC, Albert Mining wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About Albert Mining Inc. - Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) since 2005

Albert Mining is a junior mining exploration company using Artificial Intelligence (AI) with an extensive portfolio of gold, copper and zinc properties in Quebec. Albert can count on a multidisciplinary team that includes professionals in geophysics, geology, Artificial Intelligence, and mathematics. The Company's objective is to develop a new royalty stream by significantly enhancing and participating in the exploration success rate of mining.

