X-Terra Resources announces the appointment of Kim Oishi to its Board of Directors

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Nov. 6, 2018 /CNW Telbec/ - X-Terra Resources Inc. (TSXV: XTT) (FRANKFURT: XTR) ("X-Terra") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Kim Oishi to X-Terra Resources' Board of Directors.

Mr. Kim Oishi has over 20 years of experience in financing and advising growth companies and has served in senior management and board positions on a number of public and private companies. Mr. Oishi is the founder and President of Grand Rock Capital Inc., a company that invests in growth companies and provides consulting services regarding capital markets, corporate finance, investor relations, business development, mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Oishi currently serves as a director and the Chair of corporate governance & disclosure committee for Integrity Gaming Corp. (formerly, Poydras Gaming Finance Corp.) (TSXV: IGAM) and Chairman of the Board for Datable Technology Corporation (formerly 3TL Technologies Corp.) (TSXV: IGAM), two companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

"We are delighted that Mr. Kim Oishi has agreed to join our Board of Directors" said Michael Ferreira, President & Chief Executive Officer of X-Terra. "We know that X-Terra Resources will benefit from Mr. Oishi's extensive business experience acumen and contacts".

Mr. Oishi commented "I look forward to working with Michael Ferreira, the management team and the board of directors of X-Terra Resources, as it diversifies its asset base and increases the value of its properties. It is my pleasure to join a team with a great track record in mineral exploration and capital markets".

About X-Terra Resources Inc.

X-Terra Resources is a resource company focused on acquiring and exploring precious metals and energy properties in Canada.

Website: www.xterraresources.com

