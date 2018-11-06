American CuMo Mining Discusses Cease Trade Order

Vancouver, November 6, 2018 - American CuMo Mining Corp. (TSXV: MLY) (OTC Pink: MLYCF) ("CuMoCo" or the "Company") was issued a Cease Trade Order (the "Cease Trade Order") by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "Commission") on Friday, November 2, 2018, pursuant to which trading of the Company's securities may not occur until: (1) the Company files a technical report to support the Company's earlier disclosure made in its April 10, 2018 news release with respect to the results of an updated preliminary economic assessment (the "Updated PEA") on the CuMo copper-molybdenum project in Idaho, USA (the "CuMo Project"); and (2) the Executive Director of the Commission has revoked the Cease Trade Order.

On May 29, 2018, the Company filed a technical report (the "May Technical Report") to support the disclosure of the Updated PEA. On June 5, 2018, the Commission informed the Company that it had been selected for a technical disclosure review and, pursuant to such review, the Commission advised the Company that the May Technical Report was deficient and did not comply with the requirements of NI 43-101; as a result, the Company subsequently announced that the May Technical Report will be removed from its website and should not be relied upon until the non-compliant issues are resolved within an Amended report.

The Company has been attempting to address the Commission's identified deficiencies in the May Technical Report since June 5, 2018. On October 29, 2018, after completing a search for qualified persons to prepare a technical report regarding the Updated PEA in the required form (the "New Technical Report"), the Company announced that it had retained SRK Consulting to prepare the mining, tailings and project economics sections of the New Technical Report.

The Company has instructed SRK Consulting to prepare their portions of the New Technical Report as soon as possible; in the meantime, the Company intends to continue to proceed forward with the development of the CuMo Project. The Company will file the New Technical Report as soon as it is completed.

