Mawson Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, Nov. 6, 2018 - Mawson Resources Limited ("Mawson") (TSX:MAW) (Frankfurt:MXR) (PINKSHEETS: MWSNF) announces the voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 (the "Meeting"). A total of 44,532,304 common shares were voted, representing 31.45% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favor of all the items of business before the Meeting, including setting the number of directors at seven (7) and for the re-election of all director nominees.

The percentage of votes cast for each director is as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes

Withheld %

Withheld Michael Hudson 44,504,254 99.94 28,050 0.06 Nick DeMare 44,504,254 99.94 28,050 0.06 David Henstridge 44,504,254 99.94 28,050 0.06 Mark Saxon 44,502,254 99.93 30,050 0.07 Colin Maclean 44,464,254 99.85 68,050 0.15 Noora Ahola 44,504,254 99.94 28,050 0.06 Philip Williams 44,474,254 99.87 58,050 0.13

At the Meeting, the Company's disinterested shareholders ratified and approved the extension of warrants that was previously announced by the Company on September 27, 2018. The Company was required to obtain specific approval of the extension of the warrants held by Sentient Global Resources Fund IV, L.P., an insider and control person of the Company, and by Philip Williams, a director of the Company. According to the votes cast by disinterested shareholders present in person or by proxy, a total of 6,214,565 common shares or 97.63% of the votes represented by disinterested shareholders were voted in favor of the extension of warrants. In addition, shareholders of the Company approved the adoption of the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan and all unallocated entitlements under the RSU Plan until November 6, 2021. A total of 44,420,204 common shares or 99.75% of the votes represented by shareholders were voted in favor of this resolution.

Additional details of the results of the Meeting will be provided in a Report of Voting Results to be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors re-appointed Mr. Hudson as Chairman and CEO, Dr. Nicholas Cook as President, Mr. DeMare as CFO, and Ms. Mariana Bermudez as Corporate Secretary. The Board of Directors also appointed Messrs. Henstridge, Maclean and Saxon as members of the Company's Audit Committee.

About Mawson Resources Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, PINKSHEETS:MWSNF)

Mawson Resources Ltd. is an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rompas-Rajapalot gold cobalt project in Finland.

On behalf of the Board,

"Michael Hudson"

_______________________

Michael Hudson, CEO

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: aim, believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

