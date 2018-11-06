SEMAFO: Cash Flow from Operations of $21.0 million in Third Quarter 2018

MONTREAL, Nov. 6, 2018 - Semafo Inc. (TSX: SMF) (OMX: SMF) today reported its financial and operational results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2018. All amounts are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

Third Quarter 2018 - in Review

Consolidated gold production of 58,200 ounces (70,200 ounces including 12,000 ounces of pre-commercial production from Boungou), compared to 53,900 ounces for the same period in 2017

The following highlights exclude pre-commercial production results at the Boungou Mine:

Gold sales of $60.8 million compared to $69.8 million for the same period in 2017

All-in sustaining cost 1 of $1,000 per ounce sold compared to $841 for the same period in 2017

of $1,000 per ounce sold compared to $841 for the same period in 2017 Cash flows from operating activities 2 of $21.0 million or $0.06 per share 1 compared to $34.9 million or $0.11 per share 1 for the same period in 2017

of $21.0 million or $0.06 per share compared to $34.9 million or $0.11 per share for the same period in 2017 Net income attributable to equity shareholders of $0.5 million or nil per share compared to net income of $12.2 million or $0.04 per share for the same period in 2017

Commercial production at Boungou declared on September 1, 2018

Development of Siou underground commenced

____________________________________ 1 All-in sustaining cost and operating cash flows per share are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS financial performance measures" section of the Corporation's MD&A, note 19. 2 Cash flows from operating activities exclude changes in non-cash working capital items.

Mana, Burkina Faso Mining Operations









Three-month period

Six-month period

ended September 30,

ended September 30,















2018 2017 Variation

2018 2017 Variation Operating Data











Mining











Waste mined (tonnes) 3,076,300 3,629,200 (15%)

13,403,400 12,215,200 10% Ore mined (tonnes) 413,300 516,700 (20%)

1,483,800 1,499,300 (1%) Operational stripping ratio 7.4 7.0 6%

9.0 8.1 11% Capitalized Stripping Activity









Waste material – Siou (tonnes) 2,559,900 2,675,400 (4%)

2,559,900 11,028,500 (77%) Waste material – Wona (tonnes) 2,824,500 3,170,300 (11%)

9,542,400 6,884,600 39%

5,384,400 5,845,700 (8%)

12,102,300 17,913,100 (32%) Total strip ratio 20.5 18.3 12%

17.2 20.1 (14%)













Processing











Ore processed (tonnes) 519,400 462,600 12%

1,735,600 1,580,300 10% Low grade material (tonnes) 129,700 216,500 (40%)

202,000 506,100 (60%) Tonnes processed (tonnes) 649,100 679,100 (4%)

1,937,600 2,086,400 (7%) Head grade (g/t) 2.50 2.55 (2%)

2.36 2.47 (4%) Recovery (%) 92 97 (5%)

94 95 (1%) Gold ounces produced 47,700 53,900 (12%)

138,900 156,900 (11%) Gold ounces sold 46,300 54,500 (15%)

138,300 156,100 (11%)













Statistics (in dollars)











Average realized selling price (per ounce) 1,205 1,282 (6%)

1,280 1,256 2% Cash operating cost (per tonne processed)¹ 46 42 10%

52 46 13% Cash operating cost, including stripping (per tonne processed)1 68 62 10%

68 63 8% Total cash cost (per ounce sold)¹ 681 557 22%

795 651 22% All-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold)¹ 1,017 841 21%

1,067 929 15% Depreciation (per ounce sold)² 358 401 (11%)

466 459 2%

____________________________________ 1 Cash operating cost, total cash cost and all-in sustaining cost are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS financial performance measures" section of the Corporation's MD&A, note 19. 2 Depreciation per ounce sold is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS and represents the depreciation expense per ounce sold.

Boungou, Burkina Faso Mining Operations





One-month period

ended September 30,

2018 Operating Data

Mining

Waste mined (tonnes) 924,600 Ore mined (tonnes) 130,200 Operational stripping ratio 7.1 Capitalized Stripping Activity

Waste material – Boungou (tonnes) 476,000



Total strip ratio 10.8



Processing

Tonnes processed (tonnes) 91,300 Head grade (g/t) 3.96 Recovery (%) 90 Gold ounces produced1 10,500 Gold ounces sold2 4,200



Statistics (in dollars)

Average realized selling price (per ounce) 1,203 Cash operating cost (per tonne processed)3 55 Cash operating cost, including stripping (per tonne processed)3 67 Total cash cost (per ounce sold)3 550 All-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold)3 807 Depreciation (per ounce sold)4 444

____________________________________ 1 Gold ounces produced exclude pre-commercial production of 12,000 ounces. 2 Gold sales exclude those resulting from pre-production activities that were offset against capitalized construction costs and amounted to $14,994,000. 3 Cash operating cost, total cash cost and all-in sustaining cost are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS financial performance measures" section of the Corporation's MD&A, note 19. 4 Depreciation per ounce sold is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS and represents the depreciation expense per ounce sold.

2018 Third Quarter Results

During the third quarter of 2018, gold sales amounted to $60,772,000 compared to $69,832,000 for the same period in 2017. The decrease is due to the lower average realized selling price as well as the lower gold ounces produced and sold at the Mana Mine, partially offset by gold sales from the Boungou Mine. The decrease in gold ounces produced at the Mana Mine reflects the mine plan. The variation between gold ounces sold and gold ounces produced during the quarter is due to the timing of delivery and the build-up of gold in circuit at the Boungou Mine.

The Corporation reiterates its 2018 consolidated production outlook of between 235,000 and 265,000 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of between $900 and $940 per ounce.

Mana Mine

During the third quarter of 2018, gold sales amounted to $55,763,000 compared to $69,832,000 for the same period in 2017. The variation is mainly due to the lower gold ounces produced and the lower average realized selling price. The decrease in gold ounces produced at the Mana Mine reflects the mine plan. The variation between gold ounces sold and gold ounces produced during the quarter is due to the timing of delivery. The ore mined decreased by 20% compared to the same period in 2017, in accordance with the mine plan.

The decrease in government royalties is attributable to lower gold sales. As expected, in the third quarter of 2018, the all-in sustaining cost was $1,017 per ounce sold compared to $841 per ounce sold in the same period in 2017. This is attributable to a higher total stripping ratio and a lower recovered head grade.

Boungou Mine

After eighteen months of construction, the Boungou Mine began processing ore in May and achieved its first gold pour on June 28, 2018. During the pre-commercial period from June to the end of August, Boungou produced 12,000 ounces of gold.

Commercial production was declared on September 1, 2018 when operations had reached the internal commercial production measure of 30 consecutive days of mill throughput at 75% of nominal design capacity (4,000 tpd). During the 30-day period, the mill processed more than 90,000 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 2.4 g/t Au and with a recovery rate of 83%.

Ramp-up of Operations

The first month of commercial production, September, was in line with our plan. During the month, mill throughput averaged approximately 3,450 tonnes per day. Since then, throughput has continued to increase and is expected to reach the nominal design capacity of 4,000 tonnes per day late in the fourth quarter.

Grade in September averaged 3.96 g/t Au, in line with the reserves model. Grade is expected to increase in the fourth quarter as the mine plan reaches higher-grade zones.

Recovery rates for September were at 90% and are expected to improve in the fourth quarter.

Siou Underground Development

During the third quarter of 2018, development of Siou underground continued in line with our goal of achieving production in the first quarter of 2020. Specifically, the following was completed:

Mobilisation of the mining contractor and equipment on site

Development of access ramp commenced - 110 meters completed

Development on budget with $2.3 million of the $51.7 million budget incurred

Completion of temporary surface infrastructure

Filing of Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) study - public hearing completed

At the end of October 2018, we had completed 350 of the 5,600 meters of underground development at Siou required to commence production.

Exploration

Tapoa (Boungou Mine)

Boungou Proximal

Prior to the rainy season break, a total of 66 RC holes (6,949 meters) was drilled in the third quarter, most of which consisted of follow-up drilling on the Osaanpalo Zone at Tawori. The Osaanpalo Zone is a shallow west-dipping structure located four kilometers north of the Boungou Mine. Significant gold values had been obtained within the structure earlier in the year that showed a north-trending orientation of mineralization.

In the third quarter, significant mineralization was obtained along the flat-lying shear zone including 17.63 g/t Au over 1 meter, 1.88 g/t Au over 5 meters, and 1.77 g/t Au over 3 meters. The zone remains open down?dip and to the south. Follow-up drilling will be assessed following receipt of pending results and their compilation.

Boungou Regional

In early October, following the rainy season, exploration resumed on the Dangou permit located approximately 30 kilometers east-northeast of the Boungou Mine. Significant mineralization was obtained in the second quarter of 2018 on the permit following realization of a program of 88 RC holes and two core holes (10,561 meters) across the most promising anomalies.

Mana Project

Mana - Siou

In the quarter, a total of 1,881 meters of core drilling was completed at the Siou North target area before the rainy season began. One intersection from MMP18-25 returned 8.99 g/t Au over 7.1 meters from a subsidiary lens parallel to Zone 9. Despite isolated higher-grade values, the mineralization appears discontinuous and uneconomic. No further work is currently planned.

Mana Regional

In the second quarter of 2018, significant assay results were obtained at a zone dubbed Doumakélé, located 25 kilometers southeast of the mill. Highlights include 2.02 g/t Au over 5 meters (MRC18-5107), 8.69 g/t Au across 3.7 meters and 4.19 g/t Au over 4.5 meters (WDC-976), and 6.38 g/t Au over 10.7 meters (WDC-980). The follow-up exploration program at Doumakélé commenced early in the fourth quarter after the rainy season.

Kongolokoro (Houndé Greenstone Belt Permits)

In the quarter, 2,405 meters (14 holes) of RC drilling were carried out primarily on the Tankoro Zone. Results will be released in due course.

Korhogo Ouest, Côte d'Ivoire

The 13,000-meter drill program scheduled in 2018 at Korhogo commenced in September on the Fotamana target area where significant values had been obtained along a regional shear zone in 2017. To date, 13 holes (1,507 meters) have been completed and assays remain pending.

SEMAFO's Management's Discussion and Analysis, Consolidated Financial Statements and related financial materials are available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Corporation's website at www.semafo.com. These and other corporate reports are also available on www.sedar.com.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "outlook", "plan", "expected", "increase", "improve", " goal", "will", "remain pending", "committed", "building", "leveraging", "development" and other similar words or expressions. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include the ability to attain our 2018 consolidated production outlook of between 235,000 and 265,000 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of between $900 and $940 per ounce, the ability to achieve production at Siou Underground in the first quarter of 2020, the ability of the Boungou mill to reach the nominal design capacity of 4,000 tonnes per day late in the fourth quarter, the ability of the Boungou grade to increase in the fourth quarter, the ability of the Boungou recoveries to improve in the fourth quarter, the ability to build value through responsible mining and leverage our development pipeline, fluctuation in the price of currencies, gold prices and operating costs, mining industry risks, uncertainty as to calculation of mineral reserves and resources, delays, political and social stability in Africa (including our ability to maintain or renew licenses and permits) and other risks described in SEMAFO's documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in SEMAFO's 2017 Annual MD&A, as updated in SEMAFO's 2018 First Quarter MD&A, 2018 Second Quarter MD&A, 2018 Third Quarter MD&A, and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. These documents are also available on our website at www.semafo.com. SEMAFO disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Consolidated Results and Mining Operations (Operating data and results at the Boungou Mine only refer to commercial production period starting September 1, 2018)









Three-month period

Nine-month period

ended September 30,

ended September 30,

2018 2017 Variation

2018 2017 Variation Gold ounces produced1 58,200 53,900 8%

149,400 156,900 (5%) Gold ounces sold2 50,500 54,500 (7%)

142,500 156,100 (9%)













(in thousands of dollars, except amounts per share)









Revenues – Gold sales2 60,772 69,832 (13%)

181,987 196,033 (7%)











Mining operation expenses 31,308 27,329 15%

104,081 93,467 11% Government royalties and development taxes 2,494 3,011 (17%)

8,178 8,092 1% Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 18,535 21,921 (15%)

66,546 71,984 (8%) Share-based compensation (414) 1,997 —

1,617 2,121 (24%) Other 4,336 3,755 15%

12,675 11,090 14%











Operating income (loss) 4,513 11,819 (62%)

(11,110) 9,279 —











Finance income (530) (952) (44%)

(1,783) (2,488) (28%) Finance costs 1,433 336 326%

2,033 981 107% Foreign exchange loss (gain) 826 (2,779) —

1,690 (9,711) — Income tax expense (recovery) 1,905 1,407 35%

2,084 (274) —











Net income (loss) for the period 879 13,807 (94%)

(15,134) 20,771 —











Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders 463 12,224 (96%)

(14,678) 18,387 — Basic earnings (loss) per share — 0.04 (100%)

(0.05) 0.06 — Diluted earnings (loss) per share — 0.04 (100%)

(0.05) 0.06 —











Adjusted amounts









Adjusted operating income (loss)3 3,201 12,897 (75%)

(12,463) 8,254 — Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders3 649 8,446 (92%)

(12,216) 1,179 — Per share3 — 0.03 (100%)

(0.04) — —











Cash flows









Cash flows from operating activities4 21,041 34,853 (40%)

55,271 81,614 (32%) Per share3 0.06 0.11 (45%)

0.17 0.25 (32%)













Statistics (in dollars)











Average realized selling price (per ounce) 1,205 1,282 (6%)

1,277 1,256 2% Total cash cost (per ounce sold)3 670 557 20%

788 651 21% All-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold)3 1,000 841 19%

1,059 929 14%

____________________________________ 1 Gold ounces produced exclude pre-commercial production of 12,000 ounces from Boungou in 2018 2 Gold sales exclude those resulting from pre-production activities that were offset against capitalized construction costs and amounted to $14,994,000. 3 Adjusted operating income, adjusted net income attributable to equity shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, operating cash flows per share, total cash cost and all-in sustaining cost are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS financial performance measures" section of the Corporation's MD&A, note 19. 4 Cash flows from operating activities exclude changes in non-cash working capital items.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in thousands of US dollars - unaudited)







As at As at

September 30, December 31,

2018 2017

$ $





Assets









Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 86,240 198,950 Trade and other receivables 25,814 22,649 Income tax receivable 6,828 3,186 Inventories 75,310 66,409 Other current assets 6,275 4,094

200,467 295,288 Non-current assets



Advance receivable 2,309 2,867 Restricted cash 22,765 23,237 Property, plant and equipment 782,300 703,341 Intangible asset 1,243 1,374 Other non-current financial assets 2,858 2,256

811,475 733,075 Total assets 1,011,942 1,028,363





Liabilities









Current liabilities



Trade payables and accrued liabilities 58,600 72,720 Current portion of long-term debt 45,258 310 Current portion of finance lease 6,904 4,703 Share unit plan liabilities 3,644 6,404 Provisions 3,063 3,069

117,469 87,206 Non-current liabilities



Long-term debt 71,809 115,247 Finance Lease 20,393 19,008 Share unit plan liabilities 2,245 3,138 Provisions 23,075 12,258 Deferred income tax liabilities 31,568 30,944

149,090 180,595 Total liabilities 266,559 267,801





Equity









Equity Shareholders



Share capital 623,604 622,294 Contributed surplus 6,771 7,220 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (18,348) 2,256 Retained earnings 102,730 97,710

714,757 729,480 Non-controlling interests 30,626 31,082





Total equity 745,383 760,562 Total liabilities and equity 1,011,942 1,028,363

Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Expressed in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts - unaudited)









Three-month period

Six-month period

ended September 30,

ended September 30,

2018 2017

2018 2017

$ $

$ $











Revenue – Gold sale 60,772 69,832

181,987 196,033











Costs of operations









Mining operation expenses 33,802 30,340

112,259 101,559 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 18,535 21,921

66,546 71,984 General and administrative 3,736 3,453

11,512 10,324 Corporate social responsibility expenses 600 302

1,163 766 Share-based compensation (414) 1,997

1,617 2,121











Operating income (loss) 4,513 11,819

(11,110) 9,279











Other expenses (income)









Finance income (530) (952)

(1,783) (2,488) Finance costs 1,433 336

2,033 981 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 826 (2,779)

1,690 (9,711)











Income (loss) before income taxes 2,784 15,214

(13,050) 20,497











Income tax expense (recovery)









Current 376 1,331

665 3,566 Deferred 1,529 76

1,419 (3,840)

1,905 1,407

2,084 (274)











Net income (loss) for the period 879 13,807

(15,134) 20,771











Attributable to:









Equity shareholders 463 12,224

(14,678) 18,387 Non-controlling interests 416 1,583

(456) 2,384

879 13,807

(15,134) 20,771











Earnings (loss) per share









Basic — 0.04

(0.05) 0.06 Diluted — 0.04

(0.05) 0.06

Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Expressed in thousands of US dollars - unaudited)









Three-month period

Nine-month period

ended September 30,

ended September 30,

2018 2017

2018 2017

$ $

$ $











Net income (loss) for the period 879 13,807

(15,134) 20,771











Other comprehensive income (loss)









Item that will be reclassified to profit or loss









Changes in fair value of available-for-sale assets (net of tax of nil) n/a 60

n/a 399 Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss









Changes in fair value of equity investments at FVOCI (net of tax of nil) 125 n/a

(906) n/a Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of tax 1,004 13,867

(16,040) 21,170 Attributable to:









Equity shareholders 588 12,284

(15,584) 18,786 Non-controlling interests 416 1,583

(456) 2,384

1,004 13,867

(16,040) 21,170

Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in thousands of US dollars - unaudited)









Three-month period

Nine-month period

ended September 30,

ended September 30,

2018 2017

2018 2017

$ $

$ $











Cash flows from (used in):





















Operating activities









Net income (loss) for the period 879 13,807

(15,134) 20,771 Adjustments for:









Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 18,535 21,921

66,546 71,984 Share-based compensation (414) 1,997

1,617 2,121 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 374 (2,879)

813 (9,218) Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 1,529 76

1,419 (3,840) Other 138 (69)

10 (204)

21,041 34,853

55,271 81,614 Changes in non-cash working capital items 8,870 (3,096)

(1,727) (11,690) Net cash provided by operating activities 29,911 31,757

53,544 69,924



.





Financing activities









Drawdown of long-term debt — —

— 60,000 Repayment of equipment financing (78) (76)

(233) (231) Payments of finance lease (1,292) (4,003)

(3,602) (4,003) Proceeds on issuance of share capital, net of expenses — 50

861 111











Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,370) (4,029)

(2,974) 55,877











Investing activities









Net proceed on acquisition of equity investments — —

(1,508) — Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (50,885) (58,020)

(160,741) (139,116) Decrease (increase) in restricted cash 212 223

212 (14,854)











Net cash used in investing activities (50,673) (57,797)

(162,037) (153,970)











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (499) 3,533

(1,243) 11,158 Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period (22,631) (26,536)

(112,710) (17,011) Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 108,871 283,297

198,950 273,772 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period 86,240 256,761

86,240 256,761 Interest paid 2,532 1,739

7,268 3,519 Interest received 520 770

1,969 1,902 Income tax paid 858 3,208

4,224 8,875

